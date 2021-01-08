openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gra

graphdracula

by Philipp Strathausen
1.3.0 (see all)

JavaScript layout and representation of connected graphs.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

992

GitHub Stars

797

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Graph

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
jayankb770

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Graph Dracula - a JavaScript Graph Library

Build Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Graph Dracula is a set of tools to display and layout interactive graphs, along with various related algorithms.

Based on JavaScript and SVG.

The code is released under the MIT license, so commercial use is not a problem.

Creating a graph is simple! You can also customise anything easily.

  1. install the dependencies:

    npm install --save graphdracula raphael

    or jspm install npm:graphdracula

  2. create an html file with a tag having the ID paper.

  3. require graphdracula (via browserify or webpack):

var Dracula = require('graphdracula')

var Graph = Dracula.Graph
var Renderer = Dracula.Renderer.Raphael
var Layout = Dracula.Layout.Spring

var graph = new Graph()

graph.addEdge('Banana', 'Apple')
graph.addEdge('Apple', 'Kiwi')
graph.addEdge('Apple', 'Dragonfruit')
graph.addEdge('Dragonfruit', 'Banana')
graph.addEdge('Kiwi', 'Banana')

var layout = new Layout(graph)
var renderer = new Renderer('#paper', graph, 400, 300)
renderer.draw()

How To Develop

git clone git@github.com:strathausen/dracula.git
cd dracula
npm install
npm start

Point your browser to one of examples in examples/.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jayachandran K BKerala13 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

It's a super simple library for visualizing data in directed graph format. The best part that I found in this is its simplicity. All you need to do is to feed it with the required data in the simple node, link format and that's it. It greatly helped me in building the initial prototype of my project, before migrating the entire project to Cytoscape.

0

Alternatives

billboard.js:bar_chart: Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cytoscapeGraph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
sig
sigmaA JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
c3:bar_chart: A D3-based reusable chart library
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
@senx/warpviewWarpView Elements for Warp 10
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
365
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial