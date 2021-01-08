Graph Dracula is a set of tools to display and layout interactive graphs, along with various related algorithms.
Based on JavaScript and SVG.
The code is released under the MIT license, so commercial use is not a problem.
Creating a graph is simple! You can also customise anything easily.
install the dependencies:
npm install --save graphdracula raphael
or jspm install npm:graphdracula
create an html file with a tag having the ID
paper.
require graphdracula (via browserify or webpack):
var Dracula = require('graphdracula')
var Graph = Dracula.Graph
var Renderer = Dracula.Renderer.Raphael
var Layout = Dracula.Layout.Spring
var graph = new Graph()
graph.addEdge('Banana', 'Apple')
graph.addEdge('Apple', 'Kiwi')
graph.addEdge('Apple', 'Dragonfruit')
graph.addEdge('Dragonfruit', 'Banana')
graph.addEdge('Kiwi', 'Banana')
var layout = new Layout(graph)
var renderer = new Renderer('#paper', graph, 400, 300)
renderer.draw()
git clone git@github.com:strathausen/dracula.git
cd dracula
npm install
npm start
Point your browser to one of examples in
examples/.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
It's a super simple library for visualizing data in directed graph format. The best part that I found in this is its simplicity. All you need to do is to feed it with the required data in the simple node, link format and that's it. It greatly helped me in building the initial prototype of my project, before migrating the entire project to Cytoscape.