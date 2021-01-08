Graph Dracula - a JavaScript Graph Library

Graph Dracula is a set of tools to display and layout interactive graphs, along with various related algorithms.

Based on JavaScript and SVG.

The code is released under the MIT license, so commercial use is not a problem.

Creating a graph is simple! You can also customise anything easily.

install the dependencies: npm install --save graphdracula raphael or jspm install npm:graphdracula create an html file with a tag having the ID paper . require graphdracula (via browserify or webpack):

var Dracula = require ( 'graphdracula' ) var Graph = Dracula.Graph var Renderer = Dracula.Renderer.Raphael var Layout = Dracula.Layout.Spring var graph = new Graph() graph.addEdge( 'Banana' , 'Apple' ) graph.addEdge( 'Apple' , 'Kiwi' ) graph.addEdge( 'Apple' , 'Dragonfruit' ) graph.addEdge( 'Dragonfruit' , 'Banana' ) graph.addEdge( 'Kiwi' , 'Banana' ) var layout = new Layout(graph) var renderer = new Renderer( '#paper' , graph, 400 , 300 ) renderer.draw()

How To Develop

git clone git@github.com:strathausen/dracula.git cd dracula npm install npm start

Point your browser to one of examples in examples/ .

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]