JSON schema of graphcool.yml files
You can use the following URL for the current JSON schema file:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool-json-schema/master/src/schema.json
const schema = require('graphcool-json-schema/dist/schema.json')
Add the following to your settings:
{
"yaml.schemas": {
"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool-json-schema/master/src/schema.json": "graphcool.yml"
}
}
yarn add graphcool-json-schema
import { GraphcoolDefinition } from 'graphcool-json-schema'