JSON schema of graphcool.yml files

Usage

JSON Schema

As hosted URL

You can use the following URL for the current JSON schema file:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool- json - schema /master/src/ schema .json

Import as file in Node

const schema = require ( 'graphcool-json-schema/dist/schema.json' )

Usage with VSCode

Add the following to your settings:

{ "yaml.schemas" : { "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool-json-schema/master/src/schema.json" : "graphcool.yml" } }

Typescript Definitions

yarn add graphcool-json-schema