openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphcool-json-schema

by prisma-archive
1.2.1 (see all)

JSON schema of graphcool.yml files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.3K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphcool-json-schema

JSON schema of graphcool.yml files

CircleCI npm version

Usage

JSON Schema

As hosted URL

You can use the following URL for the current JSON schema file:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool-json-schema/master/src/schema.json

Import as file in Node

const schema = require('graphcool-json-schema/dist/schema.json')

Usage with VSCode

Add the following to your settings:

{
  "yaml.schemas": {
    "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/graphcool/graphcool-json-schema/master/src/schema.json": "graphcool.yml"
  }
}

Typescript Definitions

yarn add graphcool-json-schema

import { GraphcoolDefinition } from 'graphcool-json-schema'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial