prisma-binding is a dedicated
graphql-binding for Prisma 1 (based on GraphQL schema delegation). Note that Prisma 2.0 doesn't support Prisma binding.
Unless you explicitly want to use Prisma 1 and schema delegation we recommend that you use Nexus for building GraphQL servers!
prisma-binding provides a convenience layer for building GraphQL servers on top of Prisma services. In short, it simplifies implementing your GraphQL resolvers by delegating execution of queries (or mutations) to the API of the underlying Prisma database service.
Here is how it works:
prisma.graphql (contains the full CRUD API)
schema.graphql
Prisma with information about your Prisma service (such as its endpoint and the path to the database schema definition)
yarn add prisma-binding
# or
npm install --save prisma-binding
Consider the following data model for your Prisma service:
type User {
id: ID! @unique
name: String
}
If you instantiate
Prisma based on this service, you'll be able to send the following queries/mutations:
const {Prisma} = require('prisma-binding')
// Instantiate `Prisma` based on concrete service
const prisma = new Prisma({
typeDefs: 'schemas/database.graphql',
endpoint: 'https://us1.prisma.sh/demo/my-service/dev',
secret: 'my-super-secret-secret'
})
// Retrieve `name` of a specific user
prisma.query.user({ where: { id: 'abc' } }, '{ name }')
// Retrieve `id` and `name` of all users
prisma.query.users(null, '{ id name }')
// Create new user called `Sarah` and retrieve the `id`
prisma.mutation.createUser({ data: { name: 'Sarah' } }, '{ id }')
// Update name of a specific user and retrieve the `id`
prisma.mutation.updateUser({ where: { id: 'abc' }, data: { name: 'Sarah' } }, '{ id }')
// Delete a specific user and retrieve the `id`
prisma.mutation.deleteUser({ where: { id: 'abc' } }, '{ id }')
Under the hood, each of these function calls is simply translated into an actual HTTP request against your Prisma service (using
graphql-request).
The API also allows to ask whether a specific node exists in your Prisma database:
// Ask whether a post exists with `id` equal to `abc` and whose
// `author` is called `Sarah` (return boolean value)
prisma.exists.Post({
id: 'abc',
author: {
name: 'Sarah'
}
})
constructor(options: PrismaOptions): Prisma
The
PrismaOptions type has the following fields:
|Key
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Note
typeDefs
|Yes
string
|-
|Type definition string or file path to the schema definition of your Prisma service (typically a file called
database.graphql or
prisma.graphql)
endpoint
|Yes
string
|-
|The endpoint of your Prisma service
secret
|Yes
string
|-
|The secret of your Prisma service
fragmentReplacements
|No
FragmentReplacements
null
|A list of GraphQL fragment definitions, specifying fields that are required for the resolver to function correctly
debug
|No
boolean
false
|Log all queries/mutations to the console
query and
mutation
query and
mutation are public properties on your
Prisma instance. They both are of type
Query and expose a number of auto-generated delegate resolver functions that are named after the fields on the
Query and
Mutation types in your Prisma database schema.
Each of these delegate resolvers in essence provides a convenience API for sending queries/mutations to your Prisma service, so you don't have to spell out the full query/mutation from scratch and worry about sending it over HTTP. This is all handled by the delegate resolver function under the hood.
Delegate resolver have the following interface:
(args: any, info: GraphQLResolveInfo | string): Promise<T>
The input arguments are used as follows:
args: An object carrying potential arguments for the query/mutation
info: An object representing the selection set of the query/mutation, either expressed directly as a string or in the form of
GraphQLResolveInfo (you can find more info about the
GraphQLResolveInfo type here)
The generic type
T corresponds to the type of the respective field.
exists
exists also is a public property on your
Prisma instance. Similar to
query and
mutation, it also exposes a number of auto-generated functions. However, it exposes only a single function per type. This function is named according to the root field that allows the retrieval of a single node of that type (e.g.
User for a type called
User). It takes a
where object as an input argument and returns a
boolean value indicating whether the condition expressed with
where is met.
This function enables you to easily check whether a node of a specific type exists in your Prisma database.
request
The
request method lets you send GraphQL queries/mutations to your Prisma service. The functionality is identical to the auto-generated delegate resolves, but the API is more verbose as you need to spell out the full query/mutation.
request uses
graphql-request under the hood.
Here is an example of how it can be used:
const query = `
query ($userId: ID!){
user(id: $userId) {
id
name
}
}
`
const variables = { userId: 'abc' }
prisma.request(query, variables)
.then(result => console.log(result))
// sample result:
// {"data": { "user": { "id": "abc", "name": "Sarah" } } }
forwardTo
If you just want to forward a query to the exact same underlying prisma query, you can use
forwardTo:
const {forwardTo} = require('prisma-binding')
const resolvers = {
Query: {
posts: forwardTo('db')
}
}
const server = new GraphQLServer({
typeDefs: './src/schema.graphql',
resolvers,
context: req => ({
...req,
db: new Prisma({
typeDefs: 'src/generated/prisma.graphql',
endpoint: '...',
secret: 'mysecret123',
}),
debug: true,
}),
})
server.start(
() => console.log(`Server is running on http://localhost:4000`),
)