Faster and simpler technique for creating and querying GraphQL schemas.

Features

Support for queries, mutations, and subscriptions

Input type support

Variable support

Installation

npm install graph .ql

Example

var Schema = require ( 'graph.ql' ) var loaders = require ( './loaders' ) var schema = Schema( ` scalar Date type Person { name: String films: [Film] } type Film { title: String, producers(): [String] characters(limit: Int): [Person] release_date: Date } type Query { film(id: Int): Film person(id: Int): Person } ` , { Date : { serialize(date) { return new Date (date) } }, Person : { films(person) { return loaders.film.loadMany(person.films) } }, Film : { producers(film) { return film.producer.split( ',' ) }, characters(film, args) { var characters = args.limit ? film.characters.slice( 0 , args.limit) : film.characters return loaders.person.loadMany(characters) } }, Query : { film(query, args) { return loaders.film.load(args.id) }, person(query, args) { return loaders.person.load(args.id) } }, }) schema( ` query fetch_film($id: Int) { film(id: $id) { title producers release_date characters { name films { title } } } } ` , { id : 1 }).then( res => console .log(res.data))

graphql-js vs graph.ql

Say we want to create a GraphQL schema that looks like this:

type Film { title : String } type Query { film ( id : Int): Film }

With the official graphql-js library, it would look like this:

var graphql = require ( 'graphql' ) var Film = new graphql.GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Film' , fields : { title : { type : graphql.GraphQLString } } }) var schema = new graphql.GraphQLSchema({ query : new graphql.GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' fields : { film : { type : Film, args : { id : { description : 'Fetch the film by id' , type : graphql.GraphQLInt } }, resolve : ( root, args ) => load_film(args.id) } } }) })

With graph.ql , we just need to do this:

var schema = Schema( ` type Film { title: String } type Query { # Fetch the film by id film(id: Int): Film } ` , { Query : { film(root, args) { return load_film(args.id) } } })

FAQ

How do I add descriptions?

You can add descriptions by placing a comment directly above the field or type. The following shows a comment on a type as well as a comment on a field.

# Query methods type Query { # Fetch the film by id film (id: Int): Film }

Credits

Thanks to ForbesLindesay for his initial work on graphql-schema-gen which laid the groundwork for this module.

Thanks to the GraphQL team for an incredible spec as well as their kitchen sink documents to quickly test against the entire spec.

Run Tests

npm install

License

MIT