gq

graph.ql

by Matthew Mueller
2.0.2

Faster and simpler way to create GraphQL servers

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

639

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

img

graph.ql

Faster and simpler technique for creating and querying GraphQL schemas.

Video Course

If you're interested in diving deeper into GraphQL, I've created a video course called Building Better APIs with GraphQL.

Features

  • Support for queries, mutations, and subscriptions
  • Input type support
  • Variable support

Installation

npm install graph.ql

Example

var Schema = require('graph.ql')

// an object of promises that fetch actual data
var loaders = require('./loaders')

// create the schema
var schema = Schema(`
  scalar Date

  type Person {
    name: String
    films: [Film]
  }

  type Film {
    title: String,
    producers(): [String]
    characters(limit: Int): [Person]
    release_date: Date
  }

  type Query {
    film(id: Int): Film
    person(id: Int): Person
  }
`, {
  Date: {
    serialize(date) {
      return new Date(date)
    }
  },
  Person: {
    films(person) {
      return loaders.film.loadMany(person.films)
    }
  },
  Film: {
    producers(film) {
      return film.producer.split(',')
    },
    characters(film, args) {
      var characters = args.limit
        ? film.characters.slice(0, args.limit)
        : film.characters

      return loaders.person.loadMany(characters)
    }
  },
  Query: {
    film(query, args) {
      return loaders.film.load(args.id)
    },
    person(query, args) {
      return loaders.person.load(args.id)
    }
  },
})

// use the schema
schema(`
  query fetch_film($id: Int) {
    film(id: $id) {
      title
      producers
      release_date
      characters {
        name
        films {
          title
        }
      }
    }
  }
`, {
  id: 1
}).then(res => console.log(res.data))

graphql-js vs graph.ql

Say we want to create a GraphQL schema that looks like this:

type Film {
  title: String
}

type Query {
  film(id: Int): Film
}

With the official graphql-js library, it would look like this:

var graphql = require('graphql')

var Film = new graphql.GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'Film',
  fields: {
    title: {
      type: graphql.GraphQLString
    }
  }
})

var schema = new graphql.GraphQLSchema({
  query: new graphql.GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'Query'
    fields: {
      film: {
        type: Film,
        args: {
          id: {
            description: 'Fetch the film by id',
            type: graphql.GraphQLInt
          }
        },
        resolve: (root, args) => load_film(args.id)
      }
    }
  })
})

With graph.ql, we just need to do this:

var schema = Schema(`
  type Film {
    title: String
  }

  type Query {
    # Fetch the film by id
    film(id: Int): Film
  }
`, {
  Query: {
    film(root, args) {
      return load_film(args.id)
    }
  }
})

FAQ

How do I add descriptions?

  • You can add descriptions by placing a comment directly above the field or type. The following shows a comment on a type as well as a comment on a field.
# Query methods
type Query {
  # Fetch the film by id
  film (id: Int): Film
}

Credits

Thanks to ForbesLindesay for his initial work on graphql-schema-gen which laid the groundwork for this module.

Thanks to the GraphQL team for an incredible spec as well as their kitchen sink documents to quickly test against the entire spec.

Run Tests

npm install

License

MIT

