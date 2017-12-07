Sort items in a graph using a topological sort while resolving cycles with priority groups.
Say you have some sort of graph of dependencies: (using an adjacency list)
let graph = new Map([
["task-a", ["task-d"]], // task-a depends on task-d
["task-b", ["task-d", "task-a"]],
["task-c", ["task-d"]],
["task-d", ["task-a"]],
]);
You could run a topological sort on these items, but you'd still end up with cycles:
task-a -> task-d -> task-a
To resolve this you pass "priority groups" to
graph-sequencer:
let groups = [
["task-d"], // higher priority
["task-a", "task-b", "task-c"], // lower priority
];
The result will be a chunked list of items sorted topologically and by the priority groups:
let chunks = [
["task-d"],
["task-a", "task-c"],
["task-b"]
];
You can then run all these items in order with maximum concurrency:
for (let chunk of chunks) {
await Promise.all(chunk.map(task => exec(task)));
}
However, even with priority groups you can still accidentally create cycles of dependencies in your graph.
graph-sequencer will return a list of the unresolved cycles:
let cycles = [
["task-a", "task-b"] // task-a depends on task-b which depends on task-a
];
However,
graph-sequencer will still return an "unsafe" set of chunks. When it
comes across a cycle, it will add another chunk with the item with the fewest
dependencies remaining which will often break cycles.
All together that looks like this:
const graphSequencer = require('graph-sequencer');
graphSequencer({
graph: new Map([
["task-a", ["task-d"]], // task-a depends on task-d
["task-b", ["task-d", "task-a"]],
["task-c", ["task-d"]],
["task-d", ["task-a"]],
]);
groups: [
["task-d"], // higher priority
["task-a", "task-b", "task-c"], // lower priority
],
})
// {
// safe: true,
// chunks: [["task-d"], ["task-a", "task-c"], ["task-b"]],
// cycles: [],
// }