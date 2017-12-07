Sort items in a graph using a topological sort while resolving cycles with priority groups.

Say you have some sort of graph of dependencies: (using an adjacency list)

let graph = new Map ([ [ "task-a" , [ "task-d" ]], [ "task-b" , [ "task-d" , "task-a" ]], [ "task-c" , [ "task-d" ]], [ "task-d" , [ "task-a" ]], ]);

You could run a topological sort on these items, but you'd still end up with cycles:

task -a -> task -d -> task -a

To resolve this you pass "priority groups" to graph-sequencer :

let groups = [ [ "task-d" ], [ "task-a" , "task-b" , "task-c" ], ];

The result will be a chunked list of items sorted topologically and by the priority groups:

let chunks = [ [ "task-d" ], [ "task-a" , "task-c" ], [ "task-b" ] ];

You can then run all these items in order with maximum concurrency:

for ( let chunk of chunks) { await Promise .all(chunk.map( task => exec(task))); }

However, even with priority groups you can still accidentally create cycles of dependencies in your graph.

graph-sequencer will return a list of the unresolved cycles:

let cycles = [ [ "task-a" , "task-b" ] ];

However, graph-sequencer will still return an "unsafe" set of chunks. When it comes across a cycle, it will add another chunk with the item with the fewest dependencies remaining which will often break cycles.

All together that looks like this: