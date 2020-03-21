Simple scrolling events for d3 graphs. Based on stack

graph-scroll takes a selection of explanatory text sections and dispatches active events as different sections are scrolled into to view. These active events can be used to update a chart's state.

d3.graphScroll() .sections(d3.selectAll( '#sections > div' )) .on( 'active' , function ( i ) { console .log(i + 'th section active' ) })

The top most element scrolled fully into view is classed graph-scroll-active . This makes it easy to highlight the active section with css:

#sections > div { opacity : . 3 } #sections div .graph-scroll-active { opacity : 1 ; }

To support headers and intro images/text, we use a container element containing the explanatory text and graph.

< h1 > Page Title </ div > < div id = 'container' > < div id = 'graph' > </ div > < div id = 'sections' > < div > Section 0 </ div > < div > Section 1 </ div > < div > Section 2 </ div > </ div > </ div > < h1 > Footer </ h1 >

If these elements are passed to graphScroll as selections with container and graph , every element in the graph selection will be classed graph-scroll-graph if the top of the container is out of view.

d3 .graphScroll () .graph (d3.selectAll( '#graph' )) .container (d3.select( '#container' )) .sections (d3.selectAll( '#sections > div' )) .on ( 'active' , function(i){ console .log (i + 'th section active' ) })

When the graph starts to scroll out of view, position: sticky keeps the graph element stuck to the top of the page while the text scrolls by.

#container { position : relative; } #sections { width : 340px ; } #graph { margin-left : 40px ; width : 500px ; position : sticky; top : 0px ; float : right; }

On mobile centering the graph and sections while adding a some padding for the first slide is a good option:

@ media (max-width: 925px ) { #graph { width : 100% ; margin-left : 0px ; float : none; } #sections { position : relative; margin : 0px auto; padding-top : 400px ; } }

Adjust the amount of pixels before a new section is triggered is also helpful on mobile (Defaults to 200 pixels):

graphScroll .offset (300)

To update or replace a graphScroll instance, pass a string to eventId to remove the old event listeners: