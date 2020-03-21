openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

graph-scroll

by Adam Pearce
1.0.2 (see all)

scrollers > steppers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

496

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graph-scroll.js

Simple scrolling events for d3 graphs. Based on stack

Demo/Documentation

graph-scroll takes a selection of explanatory text sections and dispatches active events as different sections are scrolled into to view. These active events can be used to update a chart's state.

d3.graphScroll()
    .sections(d3.selectAll('#sections > div'))
    .on('active', function(i){ console.log(i + 'th section active') })

The top most element scrolled fully into view is classed graph-scroll-active. This makes it easy to highlight the active section with css: 

#sections > div{
    opacity: .3
} 

#sections div.graph-scroll-active{
    opacity: 1;
}

To support headers and intro images/text, we use a container element containing the explanatory text and graph.

<h1>Page Title</div>
<div id='container'>
  <div id='graph'></div>
  <div id='sections'>
    <div>Section 0</div>
    <div>Section 1</div>
    <div>Section 2</div>
  </div>
</div>
<h1>Footer</h1>

If these elements are passed to graphScroll as selections with container and graph, every element in the graph selection will be classed graph-scroll-graph if the top of the container is out of view. 

d3.graphScroll()
    .graph(d3.selectAll('#graph'))
    .container(d3.select('#container'))
  .sections(d3.selectAll('#sections > div'))
  .on('active', function(i){ console.log(i + 'th section active') })

When the graph starts to scroll out of view, position: sticky keeps the graph element stuck to the top of the page while the text scrolls by.

#container{
  position: relative;
}

#sections{
  width: 340px;
}

#graph{
  margin-left: 40px;
  width: 500px;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0px;
  float: right;
}

On mobile centering the graph and sections while adding a some padding for the first slide is a good option:

@media (max-width: 925px)  {
  #graph{
    width: 100%;
    margin-left: 0px;
    float: none;
  }

  #sections{
    position: relative;
    margin: 0px auto;
    padding-top: 400px;
  }
}

Adjust the amount of pixels before a new section is triggered is also helpful on mobile (Defaults to 200 pixels):

graphScroll.offset(300)

To update or replace a graphScroll instance, pass a string to eventId to remove the old event listeners: 

graphScroll.eventId('uniqueId1')

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial