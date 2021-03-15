React graph vis

A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js

Show, don't tell: Demo

Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.

Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.

Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!

This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:

graph: contains two arrays { edges, nodes }

options: normal vis.js options as described here

events: an object that has event name as keys and their callback as values

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Graph from "react-graph-vis" ; import "./styles.css" ; import "./network.css" ; function App ( ) { const graph = { nodes : [ { id : 1 , label : "Node 1" , title : "node 1 tootip text" }, { id : 2 , label : "Node 2" , title : "node 2 tootip text" }, { id : 3 , label : "Node 3" , title : "node 3 tootip text" }, { id : 4 , label : "Node 4" , title : "node 4 tootip text" }, { id : 5 , label : "Node 5" , title : "node 5 tootip text" } ], edges : [ { from : 1 , to : 2 }, { from : 1 , to : 3 }, { from : 2 , to : 4 }, { from : 2 , to : 5 } ] }; const options = { layout : { hierarchical : true }, edges : { color : "#000000" }, height : "500px" }; const events = { select : function ( event ) { var { nodes, edges } = event; } }; return ( < Graph graph = {graph} options = {options} events = {events} getNetwork = {network => { // if you want access to vis.js network api you can set the state in a parent component using this property }} /> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById("root"); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , rootElement);