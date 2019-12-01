Add the TOAST UI Image Editor on Image Components in GrapesJS
grapesjs-tui-image-editor
tui-image-editor - Open the modal with the image editor
Options:
target - component on which to get and update the image
|Option
|Description
|Default
config
|TOAST UI's configuration object
{}
constructor
|Pass the editor constructor. By default, the
tui.ImageEditor will be called
|``
labelImageEditor
|Label for the image editor (used in the modal)
Image Editor
labelApply
|Label used on the apply button
Apply
height
|Default editor height
650px
width
|Default editor width
100%
commandId
|Id to use to create the image editor command
tui-image-editor
toolbarIcon
|Icon used in the component toolbar
<svg ....
hideHeader
|Hide the default editor header
true
onApply
|By default, GrapesJS takes the modified image, adds it to the Asset Manager and update the target. If you need some custom logic you can use this custom 'onApply' function.
onApply: (imageEditor, imageModel) => {...}
null
addToAssets
|If no custom
onApply is passed and this option is
true, the result image will be added to assets
true
upload
|If no custom
onApply is passed, on confirm, the edited image, will be passed to the AssetManager's uploader and the result (eg. instead of having the dataURL you'll have the URL) will be passed to the default
onApply process (update target, etc.)
false
onApplyButton
|The apply button (HTMLElement) will be passed as an argument to this function, once created. This will allow you a higher customization.
null
icons
|The TOAST UI editor isn't compiled with icons, so generally, you should download them and indicate the local path in the
includeUI.theme configurations. Use this option to change them or set it to
false to keep what is come in
includeUI.theme. By default, the plugin will try to use the editor's remote icons (which involves a cross-origin async request, indicated as unsafe by most of the browsers)
{'menu.normalIcon.path': ...
script
|Scripts to load dynamically in case no TOAST UI editor constructor is found
['...fabric.js', '...tui-code-snippet.js', '...tui-color-picker.js', '...tui-image-editor.min.js']
style
|In case the
script is loaded this style will be loaded too
['...tui-color-picker.css', '...tui-image-editor.css']
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-tui-image-editor
npm i grapesjs-tui-image-editor
git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-tui-image-editor.git
Directly in the browser
<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-tui-image-editor.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
// ...
plugins: ['grapesjs-tui-image-editor'],
pluginsOpts: {
'grapesjs-tui-image-editor': {
config: {
includeUI: {
initMenu: 'filter',
},
},
icons: {
'menu.normalIcon.path': '../icon-d.svg',
'menu.activeIcon.path': '../icon-b.svg',
'menu.disabledIcon.path': '../icon-a.svg',
'menu.hoverIcon.path': '../icon-c.svg',
'submenu.normalIcon.path': '../icon-d.svg',
'submenu.activeIcon.path': '../icon-c.svg',
},
}
}
});
</script>
Modern javascript
import grapesjs from 'grapesjs';
import tUIImageEditor from 'grapesjs-tui-image-editor';
const editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
// ...
plugins: [tUIImageEditor],
pluginsOpts: {
[tUIImageEditor]: { /* options */ }
}
// or
plugins: [
editor => tUIImageEditor(editor, { /* options */ }),
],
});
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-tui-image-editor.git
$ cd grapesjs-tui-image-editor
Install dependencies
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause