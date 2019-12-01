config TOAST UI's configuration object {}

constructor Pass the editor constructor. By default, the tui.ImageEditor will be called ``

labelImageEditor Label for the image editor (used in the modal) Image Editor

labelApply Label used on the apply button Apply

height Default editor height 650px

width Default editor width 100%

commandId Id to use to create the image editor command tui-image-editor

toolbarIcon Icon used in the component toolbar <svg ....

hideHeader Hide the default editor header true

onApply By default, GrapesJS takes the modified image, adds it to the Asset Manager and update the target. If you need some custom logic you can use this custom 'onApply' function. onApply: (imageEditor, imageModel) => {...} null

addToAssets If no custom onApply is passed and this option is true , the result image will be added to assets true

upload If no custom onApply is passed, on confirm, the edited image, will be passed to the AssetManager's uploader and the result (eg. instead of having the dataURL you'll have the URL) will be passed to the default onApply process (update target, etc.) false

onApplyButton The apply button (HTMLElement) will be passed as an argument to this function, once created. This will allow you a higher customization. null

icons The TOAST UI editor isn't compiled with icons, so generally, you should download them and indicate the local path in the includeUI.theme configurations. Use this option to change them or set it to false to keep what is come in includeUI.theme . By default, the plugin will try to use the editor's remote icons (which involves a cross-origin async request, indicated as unsafe by most of the browsers) {'menu.normalIcon.path': ...

script Scripts to load dynamically in case no TOAST UI editor constructor is found ['...fabric.js', '...tui-code-snippet.js', '...tui-color-picker.js', '...tui-image-editor.min.js']