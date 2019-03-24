openbase logo
gpf

grapesjs-plugin-filestack

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.1 (see all)

Enable Filestack uploader inside the Asset Manager

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
5.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

GrapesJS Filestack

This plugin replaces the default file uploader with the one from Filestack

Demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

GrapesJS


Summary

  • Plugin
    • Name: gjs-plugin-filestack
    • Options:
      • key Filestack's API key (required)
      • btnEl Custom button element which triggers Filestack modal
      • btnText Text for the button in case the custom one is not provided, default: Add images
      • filestackOpts Filestack's options, default: {accept: 'image/*', maxFiles: 10}
      • onComplete On complete upload callback, eg. onComplete: (blobs, assets) => {...} blobs Array of Objects, eg. [{url:'...', filename: 'name.jpeg', ...}] assets Array of inserted assets

Prerequisites

  • filestack-js up to v0.11.5 only (not compatible with filestack-js v1 and above)

Download

Usage

<link href="path/to/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<link href="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.css" rel="stylesheet"/>

<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      plugins: ['gjs-plugin-filestack'],
      pluginsOpts: {
        'gjs-plugin-filestack': {/* ...options */}
      }
  });
</script>

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.git
$ cd grapesjs-plugin-filestack

Install it

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

