This plugin replaces the default file uploader with the one from Filestack

Demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

Summary

Plugin Name: gjs-plugin-filestack Options: key Filestack's API key ( required ) btnEl Custom button element which triggers Filestack modal btnText Text for the button in case the custom one is not provided, default: Add images filestackOpts Filestack's options, default: {accept: 'image/*', maxFiles: 10} onComplete On complete upload callback, eg. onComplete: (blobs, assets) => {...} blobs Array of Objects, eg. [{url:'...', filename: 'name.jpeg', ...}] assets Array of inserted assets



Prerequisites

filestack-js up to v0.11.5 only (not compatible with filestack-js v1 and above)

Download

npm i grapesjs-plugin-filestack

Latest release link https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-filestack/releases/latest

Usage

< link href = "path/to/grapes.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "path/to/grapes.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ container : '#gjs' , plugins: [ 'gjs-plugin-filestack' ], pluginsOpts: { 'gjs-plugin-filestack' : { } } }); </ script >

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.git $ cd grapesjs-plugin-filestack

Install it

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause