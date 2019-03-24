This plugin replaces the default file uploader with the one from Filestack
Demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html
gjs-plugin-filestack
key Filestack's API key (required)
btnEl Custom button element which triggers Filestack modal
btnText Text for the button in case the custom one is not provided, default:
Add images
filestackOpts Filestack's options, default:
{accept: 'image/*', maxFiles: 10}
onComplete On complete upload callback, eg.
onComplete: (blobs, assets) => {...}
blobs Array of Objects, eg. [{url:'...', filename: 'name.jpeg', ...}]
assets Array of inserted assets
npm i grapesjs-plugin-filestack
<link href="path/to/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<link href="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
plugins: ['gjs-plugin-filestack'],
pluginsOpts: {
'gjs-plugin-filestack': {/* ...options */}
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-filestack.git
$ cd grapesjs-plugin-filestack
Install it
$ npm i
The plugin relies on GrapesJS via
peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)
$ npm i grapesjs --no-save
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause