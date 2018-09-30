This plugin adds the possibility to export template in a zip archive. Demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html
grapesjs-plugin-export
gjs-export-zip
|Option
|Description
|Default
addExportBtn
|Add a button inside the export dialog
true
btnLabel
|Label to the export button
Export to ZIP
filenamePfx
|ZIP filename prefix
grapesjs_template
filename
|Use a function to generate the filename, eg.
filename: editor => 'my-file.zip',
null
root
|Use the root object to create the folder structure of your zip (async functions are supported), eg. `
{
css: {
'style.css': ed => ed.getCss(),
'some-file.txt': 'My custom content',
},
img: async ed => {
const images = await fetchImagesByStructue(ed.getComponents());
return images;
// Where `images` is an object like this:
// { 'img1.png': '...png content', 'img2.jpg': '...jpg content' }
},
'index.html': ed => `<body>${ed.getHtml()}</body>`
}
|{ ...check the source }` |
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-plugin-export
npm i grapesjs-plugin-export
git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-export.git
Directly in the browser
<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-export.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
// ...
plugins: ['grapesjs-plugin-export'],
pluginsOpts: {
'grapesjs-plugin-export': { /* options */ }
}
});
// You can also call the command wherever you want in this way
editor.runCommand('gjs-export-zip');
</script>
Modern javascript
import grapesjs from 'grapesjs';
import thePlugin from 'grapesjs-plugin-export';
const editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
// ...
plugins: [thePlugin],
pluginsOpts: {
[thePlugin]: { /* options */ }
}
// or
plugins: [
editor => thePlugin(editor, { /* options */ }),
],
});
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-export.git
$ cd grapesjs-plugin-export
Install it
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause