gpe

grapesjs-plugin-export

by Artur Arseniev
1.0.7 (see all)

Export GrapesJS templates in a zip archive

Overview

6.1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

GrapesJS Export

This plugin adds the possibility to export template in a zip archive. Demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

Summary

  • Plugin name: grapesjs-plugin-export
  • Commands: gjs-export-zip

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault
addExportBtnAdd a button inside the export dialogtrue
btnLabelLabel to the export buttonExport to ZIP
filenamePfxZIP filename prefixgrapesjs_template
filenameUse a function to generate the filename, eg. filename: editor => 'my-file.zip',null
rootUse the root object to create the folder structure of your zip (async functions are supported), eg. `
{
  css: {
    'style.css': ed => ed.getCss(),
    'some-file.txt': 'My custom content',
  },
  img: async ed => {
    const images = await fetchImagesByStructue(ed.getComponents());
    return images;
    // Where `images` is an object like this:
    // { 'img1.png': '...png content', 'img2.jpg': '...jpg content' }
  },
  'index.html': ed => `<body>${ed.getHtml()}</body>`
}

|{ ...check the source }` |

Download

  • CDN
    • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-plugin-export
  • NPM
    • npm i grapesjs-plugin-export
  • GIT
    • git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-export.git

Usage

Directly in the browser

<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-plugin-export.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      // ...
      plugins: ['grapesjs-plugin-export'],
      pluginsOpts: {
        'grapesjs-plugin-export': { /* options */ }
      }
  });

  // You can also call the command wherever you want in this way
  editor.runCommand('gjs-export-zip');
</script>

Modern javascript

import grapesjs from 'grapesjs';
import thePlugin from 'grapesjs-plugin-export';

const editor = grapesjs.init({
  container : '#gjs',
  // ...
  plugins: [thePlugin],
  pluginsOpts: {
    [thePlugin]: { /* options */ }
  }
  // or
  plugins: [
    editor => thePlugin(editor, { /* options */ }),
  ],
});

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-plugin-export.git
$ cd grapesjs-plugin-export

Install it

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

