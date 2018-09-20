openbase logo
grapesjs-parser-postcss

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.1

Custom CSS parser for GrapesJS by using PostCSS

Readme

GrapesJS Parser PostCSS

This plugin enables custom CSS parser via PostCSS. If you import templates from HTML/CSS or embed custom codes (eg. by using grapesjs-custom-code plugin) you definitely need to use this one to avoid issues with styles, check here why.

Requires GrapesJS v0.14.33 or higher

Summary

  • Plugin name: grapesjs-parser-postcss

Options

This plugin has no options

Download

  • CDN
    • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-parser-postcss
  • NPM
    • npm i grapesjs-parser-postcss
  • GIT
    • git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-parser-postcss.git

Usage

Directly in the browser

<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-parser-postcss.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      // ...
      plugins: ['grapesjs-parser-postcss'],
  });
</script>

Modern javascript

import grapesjs from 'grapesjs';
import parserPostCSS from 'grapesjs-parser-postcss';

const editor = grapesjs.init({
  container : '#gjs',
  // ...
  plugins: [parserPostCSS],
});

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-parser-postcss.git
$ cd grapesjs-parser-postcss

Install dependencies

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

