GrapesJS Parser PostCSS

This plugin enables custom CSS parser via PostCSS. If you import templates from HTML/CSS or embed custom codes (eg. by using grapesjs-custom-code plugin) you definitely need to use this one to avoid issues with styles, check here why.

Requires GrapesJS v0.14.33 or higher

Summary

Plugin name: grapesjs-parser-postcss

Options

This plugin has no options

Download

CDN https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-parser-postcss

NPM npm i grapesjs-parser-postcss

GIT git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-parser-postcss.git



Usage

Directly in the browser

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/grapesjs-parser-postcss.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ container : '#gjs' , plugins: [ 'grapesjs-parser-postcss' ], }); </ script >

Modern javascript

import grapesjs from 'grapesjs' ; import parserPostCSS from 'grapesjs-parser-postcss' ; const editor = grapesjs.init({ container : '#gjs' , plugins : [parserPostCSS], });

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-parser-postcss.git $ cd grapesjs-parser-postcss

Install dependencies

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause