Requires GrapesJS v0.15.9 or higher
This plugin enables the usage of MJML components inside the GrapesJS environment. MJML components are rendered in real-time using the official v4 compiler (+ some mocks to make it run in the browser), therefore the result is, almost, the same as using the MJML Live Editor.
Supported components:
mj-wrapper
mj-group
mj-section
mj-column
mj-text
mj-image
mj-button
mj-social
mj-divider
mj-spacer
mj-style
mj-font
mj-hero
|Option
|Description
|Default
fonts
|Custom fonts on exported HTML header more info
{}
importPlaceholder
|Import placeholder MJML
''
imagePlaceholderSrc
|Image placeholder source
'https://via.placeholder.com/350x250/78c5d6/fff'
i18n
|I18n object containing language more info
{}
overwriteExport
|Overwrite default export command
true
preMjml
|String before the MJML in export code
''
postMjml
|String after the MJML in export code
''
resetBlocks
|Clean all previous blocks if true
true
resetDevices
|Clean all previous devices and set a new one for mobile
true
resetStyleManager
|Reset the Style Manager and add new properties for MJML
true
npm i grapesjs-mjml
<link href="path/to/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-mjml.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs">
<mjml>
<mj-body>
<!-- Your MJML body here -->
<mj-section>
<mj-column>
<mj-text>My Company</mj-text>
</mj-column>
</mj-section>
</mj-body>
</mjml>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
fromElement: 1,
container : '#gjs',
plugins: ['grapesjs-mjml'],
pluginsOpts: {
'grapesjs-mjml': {/* ...options */}
}
});
</script>
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'
grapesJS.init({
fromElement: 1,
container : '#gjs',
avoidInlineStyle : false,
plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
pluginsOpts: {
[grapesJSMJML]: {/* ...options */}
},
});
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import nl from 'grapesjs/locale/nl'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'
import mjmlNL from 'grapesjs-mjml/locale/nl'
grapesJS.init({
fromElement: 1,
container : '#gjs',
avoidInlineStyle : false,
i18n: {
// locale: 'en', // default locale
// detectLocale: true, // by default, the editor will detect the language
// localeFallback: 'en', // default fallback
messages: { nl: nl },
},
plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
pluginsOpts: {
[grapesJSMJML]: {
// Optional options
i18n: { nl: mjmlNL }
}
},
});
import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'
let editor = grapesJS.init({
fromElement: 1,
container : '#gjs',
avoidInlineStyle : false,
plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
pluginsOpts: {
[grapesJSMJML]: {
// The font imports are included on HTML <head/> when fonts are used on the template
fonts: {
Montserrat: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat',
'Open Sans': 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans'
}
}
},
});
// add custom fonts options on editor's font list
editor.on('load', () => {
let styleManager = editor.StyleManager;
let fontProperty = styleManager.getProperty('typography', 'font-family');
let list = [];
// empty list
fontProperty.set('list', list);
// custom list
list.push(fontProperty.addOption({value: 'Montserrat, sans-serif', name: 'Montserrat'}));
list.push(fontProperty.addOption({value: 'Open Sans, sans-serif', name: 'Open Sans'}));
fontProperty.set('list', list);
styleManager.render();
});
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-mjml.git
$ cd grapesjs-mjml
Install it
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
1) Run
npm run v:patch to bump the version in package.json and create a git tag
2) Push the commit + new tag
3) Go to github and draft a new release
4) Select the new tag and add some release notes
5) Hit publish, the release will automatically publish to npm
BSD 3-Clause