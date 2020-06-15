This plugin adds the possibility to embed custom code
Requires GrapesJS v0.14.25 or higher
grapesjs-custom-code
custom-code
custom-code
custom-code:open-modal
|Option
|Description
|Default
blockLabel
|Label of the custom code block
Custom Code
blockCustomCode
|Object to extend the default custom code block, eg.
{ label: 'Custom Code', category: 'Extra', ... }. Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the block
{}
propsCustomCode
|Object to extend the default custom code properties, eg.
{ name: 'Custom Code', droppable: false, ... }
{}
placeholderContent
|Initial content of the custom code component
<span>Insert here your custom code</span>
toolbarBtnCustomCode
|Object to extend the default component's toolbar button for the code, eg.
{ label: '</>', attributes: { title: 'Open custom code' } }. Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the button
{}
placeholderScript
|Content to show when the custom code contains
<script>
|Check the source
modalTitle
|Title for the modal
Insert your code
codeViewOptions
|Additional options for the code viewer, eg.
{ theme: 'hopscotch', readOnly: 0 }
{}
buttonLabel
|Label for the default save button
Save
commandCustomCode
|Object to extend the default custom code command, eg.
{ getPreContent: () => '<div>Paste here</div>' } Check the source to see all available methods
{}
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-custom-code
npm i grapesjs-custom-code
git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-custom-code.git
<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-custom-code.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
...
plugins: ['grapesjs-custom-code'],
pluginsOpts: {
'grapesjs-custom-code': {
// options
}
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-custom-code.git
$ cd grapesjs-custom-code
Install dependencies
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause