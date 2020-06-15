openbase logo
gcc

grapesjs-custom-code

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.3 (see all)

GrapesJS component for the embed of custom code

2.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

GrapesJS Custom Code

This plugin adds the possibility to embed custom code

GrapesJS Custom Code

Requires GrapesJS v0.14.25 or higher

Summary

  • Plugin name: grapesjs-custom-code
  • Components
    • custom-code
  • Blocks
    • custom-code
  • Commands
    • custom-code:open-modal

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault
blockLabelLabel of the custom code blockCustom Code
blockCustomCodeObject to extend the default custom code block, eg. { label: 'Custom Code', category: 'Extra', ... }. Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the block{}
propsCustomCodeObject to extend the default custom code properties, eg. { name: 'Custom Code', droppable: false, ... }{}
placeholderContentInitial content of the custom code component<span>Insert here your custom code</span>
toolbarBtnCustomCodeObject to extend the default component's toolbar button for the code, eg. { label: '</>', attributes: { title: 'Open custom code' } }. Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the button{}
placeholderScriptContent to show when the custom code contains <script>Check the source
modalTitleTitle for the modalInsert your code
codeViewOptionsAdditional options for the code viewer, eg. { theme: 'hopscotch', readOnly: 0 }{}
buttonLabelLabel for the default save buttonSave
commandCustomCodeObject to extend the default custom code command, eg. { getPreContent: () => '<div>Paste here</div>' } Check the source to see all available methods{}

Download

  • CDN
    • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-custom-code
  • NPM
    • npm i grapesjs-custom-code
  • GIT
    • git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-custom-code.git

Usage

<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-custom-code.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      ...
      plugins: ['grapesjs-custom-code'],
      pluginsOpts: {
        'grapesjs-custom-code': {
          // options
        }
      }
  });
</script>

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-custom-code.git
$ cd grapesjs-custom-code

Install dependencies

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

