blockLabel Label of the custom code block Custom Code

blockCustomCode Object to extend the default custom code block, eg. { label: 'Custom Code', category: 'Extra', ... } . Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the block {}

propsCustomCode Object to extend the default custom code properties, eg. { name: 'Custom Code', droppable: false, ... } {}

placeholderContent Initial content of the custom code component <span>Insert here your custom code</span>

toolbarBtnCustomCode Object to extend the default component's toolbar button for the code, eg. { label: '</>', attributes: { title: 'Open custom code' } } . Pass a falsy value to avoid adding the button {}

placeholderScript Content to show when the custom code contains <script> Check the source

modalTitle Title for the modal Insert your code

codeViewOptions Additional options for the code viewer, eg. { theme: 'hopscotch', readOnly: 0 } {}

buttonLabel Label for the default save button Save