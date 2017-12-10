This plugin adds the Flexbox block which allows creating easily flexible and responsive columns
gjs-blocks-flexbox
flexbox
|Option
|Description
|Default
stylePrefix
|Classes prefix
''
flexboxBlock
|Use this to extend the default flexbox block
{}
labelRow
|Row label
Row
labelColumn
|Column label
Column
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox
npm i grapesjs-blocks-flexbox
git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git
<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
...
plugins: ['gjs-blocks-flexbox'],
pluginsOpts: {
'gjs-blocks-flexbox': {
// options
}
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git
$ cd grapesjs-blocks-flexbox
Install dependencies
$ npm i
The plugin relies on GrapesJS via
peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)
$ npm i grapesjs --no-save
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause