GrapesJS Blocks Flexbox

This plugin adds the Flexbox block which allows creating easily flexible and responsive columns

Demo

Summary

Plugin name: gjs-blocks-flexbox

Blocks flexbox



Options

Option Description Default stylePrefix Classes prefix '' flexboxBlock Use this to extend the default flexbox block {} labelRow Row label Row labelColumn Column label Column

Download

CDN https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox

NPM npm i grapesjs-blocks-flexbox

GIT git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git



Usage

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ container : '#gjs' , ... plugins: [ 'gjs-blocks-flexbox' ], pluginsOpts: { 'gjs-blocks-flexbox' : { } } }); </ script >

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git $ cd grapesjs-blocks-flexbox

Install dependencies

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause