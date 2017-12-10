openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gbf

grapesjs-blocks-flexbox

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.1 (see all)

Add the flexbox block

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

399

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GrapesJS Blocks Flexbox

This plugin adds the Flexbox block which allows creating easily flexible and responsive columns

Demo

Summary

  • Plugin name: gjs-blocks-flexbox
  • Blocks
    • flexbox

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault
stylePrefixClasses prefix''
flexboxBlockUse this to extend the default flexbox block{}
labelRowRow labelRow
labelColumnColumn labelColumn

Download

  • CDN
    • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox
  • NPM
    • npm i grapesjs-blocks-flexbox
  • GIT
    • git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git

Usage

<link href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      ...
      plugins: ['gjs-blocks-flexbox'],
      pluginsOpts: {
        'gjs-blocks-flexbox': {
          // options
        }
      }
  });
</script>

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-flexbox.git
$ cd grapesjs-blocks-flexbox

Install dependencies

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial