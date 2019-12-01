This plugin contains some basic blocks for the GrapesJS editor
gjs-blocks-basic
column1,
column2,
column3,
column3-7,
text,
link,
image,
video,
map
|Option
|Description
|Default
blocks
|Which blocks to add
['column1', 'column2', 'column3', 'column3-7', 'text', 'link', 'image', 'video', 'map'] (all)
category
|Category name
Basic
flexGrid
|Make use of flexbox for the grid
false
stylePrefix
|Classes prefix
gjs-
addBasicStyle
|Use basic CSS for blocks
true
labelColumn1
|1 Column label
1 Column
labelColumn2
|2 Columns label
2 Columns
labelColumn3
|3 Columns label
3 Columns
labelColumn37
|3/7 Columns label
2 Columns 3/7
labelText
|Text label
Text
labelLink
|Link label
Link
labelImage
|Image label
Image
labelVideo
|Video label
Video
labelMap
|Map label
Map
rowHeight
|Initial height
75px
npm i grapesjs-blocks-basic
<link
href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css"
rel="stylesheet"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-blocks-basic.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
fromElement: 1,
container: "#gjs",
plugins: ["gjs-blocks-basic"],
pluginsOpts: {
"gjs-blocks-basic": {
/* ...options */
}
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-basic.git
$ cd grapesjs-blocks-basic
Install it
$ npm i
The plugin relies on GrapesJS via
peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)
$ npm i grapesjs --no-save
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause