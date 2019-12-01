GrapesJS Basic Blocks

This plugin contains some basic blocks for the GrapesJS editor

Demo



Summary

Plugin name: gjs-blocks-basic

Blocks: column1 , column2 , column3 , column3-7 , text , link , image , video , map

Options

Option Description Default blocks Which blocks to add ['column1', 'column2', 'column3', 'column3-7', 'text', 'link', 'image', 'video', 'map'] (all) category Category name Basic flexGrid Make use of flexbox for the grid false stylePrefix Classes prefix gjs- addBasicStyle Use basic CSS for blocks true labelColumn1 1 Column label 1 Column labelColumn2 2 Columns label 2 Columns labelColumn3 3 Columns label 3 Columns labelColumn37 3/7 Columns label 2 Columns 3/7 labelText Text label Text labelLink Link label Link labelImage Image label Image labelVideo Video label Video labelMap Map label Map rowHeight Initial height 75px

Download

npm i grapesjs-blocks-basic

Usage

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/grapesjs" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/grapesjs-blocks-basic.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ fromElement: 1 , container: "#gjs" , plugins: [ "gjs-blocks-basic" ], pluginsOpts: { "gjs-blocks-basic" : { } } }); </ script >

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-basic.git $ cd grapesjs-blocks-basic

Install it

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause