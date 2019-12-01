openbase logo
gbb

grapesjs-blocks-basic

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.8 (see all)

Basic blocks for the GrapesJS editor

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GrapesJS Basic Blocks

This plugin contains some basic blocks for the GrapesJS editor

Demo

Summary

  • Plugin name: gjs-blocks-basic
  • Blocks: column1, column2, column3, column3-7, text, link, image, video, map

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault
blocksWhich blocks to add['column1', 'column2', 'column3', 'column3-7', 'text', 'link', 'image', 'video', 'map'] (all)
categoryCategory nameBasic
flexGridMake use of flexbox for the gridfalse
stylePrefixClasses prefixgjs-
addBasicStyleUse basic CSS for blockstrue
labelColumn11 Column label1 Column
labelColumn22 Columns label2 Columns
labelColumn33 Columns label3 Columns
labelColumn373/7 Columns label2 Columns 3/7
labelTextText labelText
labelLinkLink labelLink
labelImageImage labelImage
labelVideoVideo labelVideo
labelMapMap labelMap
rowHeightInitial height75px

Download

  • npm i grapesjs-blocks-basic

Usage

<link
  href="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css"
  rel="stylesheet"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/grapesjs"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-blocks-basic.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
    fromElement: 1,
    container: "#gjs",
    plugins: ["gjs-blocks-basic"],
    pluginsOpts: {
      "gjs-blocks-basic": {
        /* ...options */
      }
    }
  });
</script>

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-blocks-basic.git
$ cd grapesjs-blocks-basic

Install it

$ npm i

The plugin relies on GrapesJS via peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)

$ npm i grapesjs --no-save

Start the dev server

$ npm start

License

BSD 3-Clause

