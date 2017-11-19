Add the Aviary Image Editor on Image Components in GrapesJS
image-editor Open the Image Editor
key Aviary's API Key. The editor will work with any not empty string,
images are just stored temporarily
onApply
[default: null] By default, GrapesJS takes the modified image (hosted on AWS) and
adds it to the Asset Manager. If you need some custom logic (eg. add watermark,
upload the image on your servers) you can use custom 'onApply' function
onApply: function(url, filename, imageModel) {
var newUrl = ...;
editor.AssetManager.add({src: newUrl, name: filename});
imageModel.set('src', newURL); // Update the image component
}
getFilename
[default: null] Customize the naming strategy
getFilename: function(model) {
var name = model.get('src').split('/').pop();
return Date.now() + '_' + name.slice(-15);
}
closeOnApply
[default: true] Close the image editor on apply
config
[default: {}] Aviary's configuration object
npm i grapesjs-aviary
<link href="path/to/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//feather.aviary.com/imaging/v3/editor.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-aviary.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
plugins: ['gjs-aviary'],
pluginsOpts: {
'gjs-aviary': {/* ...options */}
}
});
</script>
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-aviary.git
$ cd grapesjs-aviary
Install it
$ npm i
The plugin relies on GrapesJS via
peerDependencies so you have to install it manually (without adding it to package.json)
$ npm i grapesjs --no-save
Start the dev server
$ npm start
BSD 3-Clause