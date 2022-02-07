OAuth Proxy
var express = require('express')
var session = require('express-session')
var grant = require('grant').express()
var app = express()
// REQUIRED: any session store - see /examples/handler-express
app.use(session({secret: 'grant'}))
// mount grant
app.use(grant({/*configuration - see below*/}))
var Koa = require('koa')
var session = require('koa-session')
var grant = require('grant').koa()
var app = new Koa()
// REQUIRED: any session store - see /examples/handler-koa
app.keys = ['grant']
app.use(session(app))
// mount grant
app.use(grant({/*configuration - see below*/}))
var Hapi = require('hapi')
var yar = require('yar')
var grant = require('grant').hapi()
var server = new Hapi.Server()
server.register([
// REQUIRED: any session store - see /examples/handler-hapi
{plugin: yar, options: {cookieOptions: {password: 'grant', isSecure: false}}},
// mount grant
{plugin: grant({/*configuration - see below*/})}
])
var fastify = require('fastify')
var cookie = require('fastify-cookie')
var session = require('@fastify/session')
var grant = require('grant').fastify()
fastify()
.register(cookie)
.register(session, {secret: 'grant', cookie: {secure: false}})
.register(grant({/*configuration - see below*/}))
var grant = require('grant').aws({
config: {/*configuration - see below*/}, session: {secret: 'grant'}
})
exports.handler = async (event) => {
var {redirect, response} = await grant(event)
return redirect || {
statusCode: 200,
headers: {'content-type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify(response)
}
}
var grant = require('grant').azure({
config: {/*configuration - see below*/}, session: {secret: 'grant'}
})
module.exports = async (context, req) => {
var {redirect, response} = await grant(req)
return redirect || {
status: 200,
headers: {'content-type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify(response)
}
}
var grant = require('grant').gcloud({
config: {/*configuration - see below*/}, session: {secret: 'grant'}
})
exports.handler = async (req, res) => {
var {response} = await grant(req, res)
if (response) {
res.statusCode = 200
res.setHeader('content-type', 'application/json')
res.end(JSON.stringify(response))
}
}
var grant = require('grant').vercel({
config: {/*configuration - see below*/}, session: {secret: 'grant'}
})
module.exports = async (req, res) => {
var {response} = await grant(req, res)
if (response) {
res.statusCode = 200
res.setHeader('content-type', 'application/json')
res.end(JSON.stringify(response))
}
}
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "http://localhost:3000",
"transport": "session",
"state": true
},
"google": {
"key": "...",
"secret": "...",
"scope": ["openid"],
"nonce": true,
"custom_params": {"access_type": "offline"},
"callback": "/hello"
},
"twitter": {
"key": "...",
"secret": "...",
"callback": "/hi"
}
}
callback route
consumer_key or
client_id of your OAuth app
consumer_secret or
client_secret of your OAuth app
|Key
|Location
|Description
|Authorization Server
request_url
|oauth.json
|OAuth 1.0a only, first step
authorize_url
|oauth.json
|OAuth 2.0 first step, OAuth 1.0a second step
access_url
|oauth.json
|OAuth 2.0 second step, OAuth 1.0a third step
oauth
|oauth.json
|OAuth version number
scope_delimiter
|oauth.json
|String delimiter used for concatenating multiple scopes
token_endpoint_auth_method
[provider]
|Authentication method for the token endpoint
token_endpoint_auth_signing_alg
[provider]
|Signing algorithm for the token endpoint
|Client Server
origin
defaults
|Where your client server can be reached
prefix
defaults
|Path prefix for the Grant internal routes
state
defaults
|Random state string for OAuth 2.0
nonce
defaults
|Random nonce string for OpenID Connect
pkce
defaults
|Toggle PKCE support
response
defaults
|Response data to receive
transport
defaults
|A way to deliver the response data
callback
[provider]
|Relative or absolute URL to receive the response data
overrides
[provider]
|Static configuration overrides for a provider
dynamic
[provider]
|Configuration keys that can be overridden dynamically over HTTP
|Client App
key
client_id
consumer_key
[provider]
|The
client_id or
consumer_key of your OAuth app
secret
client_secret
consumer_secret
[provider]
|The
client_secret or
consumer_secret of your OAuth app
scope
[provider]
|List of scopes to request
custom_params
[provider]
|Custom authorization parameters and their values
subdomain
[provider]
|String to embed into the authorization server URLs
public_key
[provider]
|Public PEM or JWK
private_key
[provider]
|Private PEM or JWK
redirect_uri
generated
|Absolute redirect URL of the OAuth app
|Grant
name
generated
|Provider's name
[provider]
generated
|Provider's name as key
profile_url
|profile.json
|User profile URL
|Key
|Location
|Value
|Authorization Server
request_url
|oauth.json
'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/request_token'
authorize_url
|oauth.json
'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/authenticate'
access_url
|oauth.json
'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/access_token'
oauth
|oauth.json
2
1
scope_delimiter
|oauth.json
','
' '
token_endpoint_auth_method
[provider]
'client_secret_post'
'client_secret_basic'
'private_key_jwt'
token_endpoint_auth_signing_alg
[provider]
'RS256'
'ES256'
'PS256'
|Client Server
origin
defaults
'http://localhost:3000'
https://site.com
prefix
defaults
'/connect'
/oauth
''
state
defaults
true
nonce
defaults
true
pkce
defaults
true
response
defaults
['tokens', 'raw', 'jwt', 'profile']
transport
defaults
'querystring'
'session'
'state'
callback
[provider]
'/hello'
'https://site.com/hi'
overrides
[provider]
{something: {scope: ['..']}}
dynamic
[provider]
['scope', 'subdomain']
|Client App
key
client_id
consumer_key
[provider]
'123'
secret
client_secret
consumer_secret
[provider]
'123'
scope
[provider]
['openid', '..']
custom_params
[provider]
{access_type: 'offline'}
subdomain
[provider]
'myorg'
public_key
[provider]
'..PEM..'
'{..JWK..}'
private_key
[provider]
'..PEM..'
'{..JWK..}'
redirect_uri
generated
'http://localhost:3000/connect/twitter/callback'
|Grant
name
generated
name: 'twitter'
[provider]
generated
twitter: true
profile_url
|profile.json
'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/users/show.json'
Grant relies on configuration gathered from 6 different places:
The first place Grant looks for configuration is the built-in oauth.json file located in the config folder.
The second place Grant looks for configuration is the
defaults key, specified in the user's configuration. These defaults are applied for every provider in the user's configuration.
The third place for configuration is the provider itself. All providers in the user's configuration inherit every option defined for them in the oauth.json file, and all options defined inside the
defaults key. Having oauth.json file and a
defaults configuration is only a convenience. You can define all available options directly for a provider.
The fourth place for configuration are the provider's
overrides. The static overrides inherit their parent provider, essentially creating new provider of the same type.
The fifth place for configuration is the dynamic state override. The request/response lifecycle state of your HTTP framework of choice can be used to dynamically override configuration.
The sixth place for configuration, that potentially can override all of the above, and make all of the above optional, is the
dynamic HTTP override.
The
origin is where your client server can be reached:
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "http://localhost:3000"
}
}
You login by navigating to the
/connect/:provider route where
:provider is a key in your configuration, usually one of the officially supported ones, but you can define your own as well. Additionally you can login through a static override defined for that provider by navigating to the
/connect/:provider/:override? route.
By default Grant operates on the following two routes:
/connect/:provider/:override?
/connect/:provider/callback
However, the default
/connect prefix can be configured:
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "http://localhost:3000",
"prefix": "/oauth"
}
}
The
redirect_uri of your OAuth app should follow this format:
[origin][prefix]/[provider]/callback
Where
origin and
prefix have to match the ones set in your configuration, and
provider is a provider key found in your configuration.
For example:
http://localhost:3000/connect/google/callback
This redirect URI is used internally by Grant. Depending on the
transport being used you will receive the response data in the
callback route or absolute URL configured for that provider.
Some providers may employ custom authorization parameters that you can configure using the
custom_params key:
{
"google": {
"custom_params": {"access_type": "offline", "prompt": "consent"}
},
"reddit": {
"custom_params": {"duration": "permanent"}
},
"trello": {
"custom_params": {"name": "my app", "expiration": "never"}
}
}
The
openid scope is required, and generating a random
nonce string is optional but recommended:
{
"google": {
"scope": ["openid"],
"nonce": true
}
}
Grant does not verify the signature of the returned
id_token by default.
However, the following two claims of the
id_token are being validated:
aud - is the token intended for my OAuth app?
nonce - does it tie to a request of my own?
PKCE can be enabled for all providers or for a specific provider only:
{
"google": {
"pkce": true
}
}
Providers that do not support PKCE will ignore the additional parameters being sent.
Provider sub configurations can be configured using the
overrides key:
{
"github": {
"key": "...", "secret": "...",
"scope": ["public_repo"],
"callback": "/hello",
"overrides": {
"notifications": {
"key": "...", "secret": "...",
"scope": ["notifications"]
},
"all": {
"scope": ["repo", "gist", "user"],
"callback": "/hey"
}
}
}
}
Navigate to:
/connect/github to request the public_repo
scope
/connect/github/notifications to request the notifications
scope using another OAuth App (
key and
secret)
/connect/github/all to request a bunch of
scopes and also receive the response data in another
callback route
By default the response data will be returned in your
callback route or absolute URL encoded as querystring.
Depending on the
transport being used the response data can be returned in the
session or in the
state object instead.
The amount of the returned data can be controlled through the
response configuration.
{
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
raw: {
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
some: 'other data'
}
}
The
refresh_token is optional. The
id_token is returned only for OpenID Connect providers requesting the
openid scope.
{
access_token: '...',
access_secret: '...',
raw: {
oauth_token: '...',
oauth_token_secret: '...',
some: 'other data'
}
}
{
error: {
some: 'error data'
}
}
By default Grant will encode the OAuth response data as
querystring in your
callback route or absolute URL:
{
"github": {
"callback": "https://site.com/hello"
}
}
This is useful when using Grant as OAuth Proxy. However this final
https://site.com/hello?access_token=... redirect can potentially leak private data in your server logs, especially when sitting behind a reverse proxy.
For local
callback routes the session
transport is recommended:
{
"defaults": {
"transport": "session"
},
"github": {
"callback": "/hello"
}
}
This will make the OAuth response data available in the
session object instead:
req.session.grant.response // Express
ctx.session.grant.response // Koa
req.yar.get('grant').response // Hapi
req.session.grant.response // Fastify
(await session.get()).grant.response // Serverless Function
The request/response lifecycle
state can be used as well:
{
"defaults": {
"transport": "state"
}
}
In this case a
callback route is not needed, and it will be ignored if provided. The response data will be available in the request/response lifecycle state object instead:
res.locals.grant.response // Express
ctx.state.grant.response // Koa
req.plugins.grant.response // Hapi
res.grant.response // Fastify
var {response} = await grant(...) // Serverless Function
By default Grant returns all of the available tokens and the
raw response data returned by the Authorization server:
{
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
raw: {
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
some: 'other data'
}
}
When using the querystring
transport it might be a good idea to limit the response data:
{
"defaults": {
"response": ["tokens"]
}
}
This will return only the tokens available, without the
raw response data.
This is useful when using Grant as OAuth Proxy. Encoding potentially large amounts of data as querystring can lead to incompatibility issues with some servers and browsers, and generally is considered a bad practice.
Using the session
transport is generally safer, but it also depends on the implementation of your session store.
In case your session store encodes the entire session in a cookie, not just the session ID, some servers may reject the HTTP request because of HTTP headers size being too big.
{
"google": {
"response": ["tokens"]
}
}
This will return only the tokens available, without the
raw response data.
Grant can also return even larger response data by including the decoded JWT for OpenID Connect providers that return
id_token:
{
"google": {
"response": ["tokens", "raw", "jwt"]
}
}
This will make the decoded JWT available in the response data:
{
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
raw: {
id_token: '...',
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
some: 'other data'
},
jwt: {id_token: {header: {}, payload: {}, signature: '...'}}
}
Make sure you include all of the response keys that you want to be returned when configuring the
response data explicitly.
Outside of the regular OAuth flow, Grant can also request the user profile:
{
"google": {
"response": ["tokens", "profile"]
}
}
Additionaly a
profile key will be available in the response data:
{
access_token: '...',
refresh_token: '...',
profile: {some: 'user data'}
}
The
profile key contains either the raw response data returned by the user profile endpoint or an error message.
Not all of the supported providers have their
profile_url set, and some of them might require custom parameters. Usually the user profile endpoint is accessible only when certain
scopes were requested.
Grant uses session to persist state between HTTP redirects occurring during the OAuth flow. This session, however, was never meant to be used as persistent storage, even if that's totally possible.
Once you receive the response data in your
callback route you are free to destroy that session.
However, there are a few session keys returned in your
callback route, that you may find useful:
|Key
|Availability
|Description
provider
|Always
|The provider name used for this authorization
override
|Depends on URL
|The static override name used for this authorization
dynamic
|Depends on request type
|The dynamic override configuration passed to this authorization
state
|OAuth 2.0 only
|OAuth 2.0 state string that was generated
nonce
|OpenID Connect only
|OpenID Connect nonce string that was generated
code_verifier
|PKCE only
|The code verifier that was generated for PKCE
request
|OAuth 1.0a only
|Data returned from the first request of the OAuth 1.0a flow
response
|Depends on transport used
|The final response data
Every Grant instance have a
config property attached to it:
var grant = Grant(require('./config'))
console.log(grant.config)
You can use the
config property to alter the Grant's behavior during runtime without having to restart your server.
This property contains the generated configuration used internally by Grant, and changes made to that configuration affects the entire Grant instance!
The request/response lifecycle state can be used to alter configuration on every request:
var state = {dynamic: {subdomain: 'usershop'}}
res.locals.grant = state // Express
ctx.state.grant = state // Koa
req.plugins.grant = state // Hapi
req.grant = state // Fastify
await grant(..., state) // Serverless Function
This is useful in cases when you want to configure Grant dynamically with potentially sensitive data that you don't want to send over HTTP.
The request/response lifecycle state is not controlled by the
dynamic configuration, meaning that you can override any configuration key.
Any allowed
dynamic configuration key sent through HTTP GET/POST request will override the identical one set using a state override.
The
dynamic configuration allows certain configuration keys to be set dynamically over HTTP GET/POST request.
For example
shopify requires your shop name to be embedded into the OAuth URLs, so it makes sense to allow the
subdomain configuration key to be set dynamically:
{
"shopify": {
"dynamic": ["subdomain"]
}
}
Then you can have a web form on your website allowing the user to specify the shop name:
<form action="/connect/shopify" method="POST" accept-charset="utf-8">
<input type="text" name="subdomain" value="" />
<button>Login</button>
</form>
Making
POST request to the
/connect/:provider/:override? route requires a form body parser middleware:
.use(require('body-parser').urlencoded({extended: true})) // Express
.use(require('koa-bodyparser')()) // Koa
.register(require('fastify-formbody')) // Fastify
Alternatively you can make a
GET request to the
/connect/:provider/:override? route:
https://awesome.com/connect/shopify?subdomain=usershop
Any
dynamic configuration sent over HTTP GET/POST request overrides any other configuration.
In case you really want to, you can allow
dynamic configuration override of every configuration key for a provider:
{
"github": {
"dynamic": true
}
}
And the most extreme case is allowing even non preconfigured providers to be used dynamically:
{
"defaults": {
"dynamic": true
}
}
Essentially Grant is a completely transparent OAuth Proxy.
The
origin and the
prefix configuration is used to generate the correct
redirect_uri that Grant expects:
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "https://mysite.com"
},
"google": {},
"twitter": {}
}
The above configuration is identical to:
{
"google": {
"redirect_uri": "https://mysite.com/connect/google/callback"
},
"twitter": {
"redirect_uri": "https://mysite.com/connect/twitter/callback"
}
}
Explicitly specifying the
redirect_uri overrides the one generated by default.
You can define your own provider by adding a key for it in your configuration. In this case all of the required configuration keys have to be specified:
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "http://localhost:3000"
},
"awesome": {
"authorize_url": "https://awesome.com/authorize",
"access_url": "https://awesome.com/token",
"oauth": 2,
"key": "...",
"secret": "...",
"scope": ["read", "write"]
}
}
Take a look at the oauth.json file on how various providers are being configured.
You can document your configuration by adding custom keys to it:
{
"google": {
"meta": {
"app": "My Awesome OAuth App",
"owner": "my_email@gmail.com",
"url": "https://url/to/manage/oauth/app"
}
}
}
Note that
meta is arbitrary key, but it cannot be one of the reserved keys.
Grant supports different ways of instantiation:
// Express or any other handler
var grant = require('grant').express()(config)
var grant = require('grant').express()({config, ...})
var grant = require('grant').express(config)
var grant = require('grant').express({config, ...})
var grant = require('grant')({handler: 'express', config, ...})
Using the
new keyword is optional:
var Grant = require('grant').express()
var grant = Grant(config)
var grant = new Grant(config)
Additionally Hapi accepts the configuration in two different ways:
server.register([{plugin: grant(config)}])
server.register([{plugin: grant(), options: config}])
You can mount Grant under specific path prefix:
// Express
app.use('/oauth', grant(config))
// Koa - using koa-mount
app.use(mount('/oauth', grant(config)))
// Hapi
server.register([{routes: {prefix: '/oauth'}, plugin: grant(config)}])
// Fastify
server.register(grant(config), {prefix: '/oauth'})
In this case the
prefix configuration should reflect that + any other path parts that you may have:
{
"defaults": {
"origin": "http://localhost:3000",
"prefix": "/oauth/login"
}
}
In this case you login by navigating to:
http://localhost:3000/oauth/login/:provider
And the
redirect_uri of your OAuth app should be
http://localhost:3000/oauth/login/:provider/callback
Optionally you can prefix your
callback routes as well:
{
"github": {
"callback": "/oauth/login/hello"
}
}
The underlying HTTP client can be configured using the
request option:
var grant = require('grant').express({
config,
request: {agent, timeout: 5000}
})
Fancy request logs are available too:
npm i --save-dev request-logs
DEBUG=req,res,json node app.js
Import Grant in your
.mjs files:
import express from 'express'
import session from 'express-session'
import grant from 'grant'
import config from './config.json'
express()
.use(session({}))
.use(grant.express(config))
Importing a
.json file may require additional flag:
node --experimental-json-modules app.mjs
Grant ships with extensive type definitions for TypeScript. Additonal type definitions and examples can be found here.
Some providers have dynamic URLs containing bits of user information embedded into them. Inside the main oauth.json configuration file such URLs contain a
[subdomain] token embedded in them.
The
subdomain option can be used to specify your company name, server region etc:
"shopify": {
"subdomain": "mycompany"
},
"battlenet": {
"subdomain": "us"
}
Then Grant will generate the correct OAuth URLs:
"shopify": {
"authorize_url": "https://mycompany.myshopify.com/admin/oauth/authorize",
"access_url": "https://mycompany.myshopify.com/admin/oauth/access_token"
},
"battlenet": {
"authorize_url": "https://us.battle.net/oauth/authorize",
"access_url": "https://us.battle.net/oauth/token"
}
Alternatively you can override the entire
authorize_url and
access_url in your configuration.
Some providers may have Sandbox URLs to use while developing your app. To use them just override the entire
request_url,
authorize_url and
access_url in your configuration (notice the
sandbox bits):
"paypal": {
"authorize_url": "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/webapps/auth/protocol/openidconnect/v1/authorize",
"access_url": "https://api.sandbox.paypal.com/v1/identity/openidconnect/tokenservice"
},
"evernote": {
"request_url": "https://sandbox.evernote.com/oauth",
"authorize_url": "https://sandbox.evernote.com/OAuth.action",
"access_url": "https://sandbox.evernote.com/oauth"
}
Very rarely you may need to override the
redirect_uri that Grant generates for you.
For example Feedly supports only
http://localhost as redirect URI of their Sandbox OAuth app, and it won't allow the correct
http://localhost/connect/feedly/callback URL:
"feedly": {
"redirect_uri": "http://localhost"
}
In this case you'll have to redirect the user to the
[origin][prefix]/[provider]/callback route that Grant uses to execute the last step of the OAuth flow:
var qs = require('querystring')
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' &&
req.session.grant &&
req.session.grant.provider === 'feedly' &&
req.query.code
) {
res.redirect(`/connect/${req.session.grant.provider}/callback?${qs.stringify(req.query)}`)
}
})
As usual you will receive the response data in your final
callback route.
Ebay
Set the Redirect URI of your OAuth app as usual
[origin][prefix]/[provider]/callback. Then Ebay will generate a special string called RuName (eBay Redirect URL name) that you need to set as
redirect_uri in Grant:
"ebay": {
"redirect_uri": "RUNAME"
}
Flickr, Freelancer, Optimizely
Some providers are using custom authorization parameter to pass the requested scopes - Flickr
perms, Freelancer
advanced_scopes, Optimizely
scopes, but you can use the regular
scope option instead:
"flickr": {
"scope": ["write"]
},
"freelancer": {
"scope": ["1", "2"]
},
"optimizely": {
"scope": ["all"]
}
Mastodon
Mastodon requires the entire domain of your server to be embedded in the OAuth URLs. However you should use the
subdomain option:
"mastodon": {
"subdomain": "mastodon.cloud"
}
SurveyMonkey
Set your Mashery user name as
key and your application key as
api_key:
"surveymonkey": {
"key": "MASHERY_USER_NAME",
"secret": "CLIENT_SECRET",
"custom_params": {"api_key": "CLIENT_ID"}
}
Twitter OAuth 2.0 applications have to use the
twitter2 provider:
{
"twitter2": {
"state": true,
"pkce": true,
"scope": [
"users.read",
"tweet.read"
]
}
}
VisualStudio
Set your Client Secret as
secret not the App Secret:
"visualstudio": {
"key": "APP_ID",
"secret": "CLIENT_SECRET instead of APP_SECRET"
}