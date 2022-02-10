openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grammy

by grammyjs
1.5.3 (see all)

The Telegram Bot Framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Telegram API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grammY

The Telegram Bot Framework.

🔍 Documentation | 📃 API Reference | 👥 Group Chat | 🆕 News

Bot API npm All Contributors

grammY makes it easy to create Telegram bots. Both for beginners and at scale.

You want grammY because it is easy to use. It is very powerful and always up to date. It has the best documentation in town. It is extremely efficient and scales up effortlessly. It has a thriving ecosystem of plugins, a friendly community chat, seamless integrations with web frameworks and databases, and so much more.

Are you ready? 🤖🚀

Bots are written in TypeScript (or JavaScript) and run on Node.js or Deno.

Quickstart

If you are new to Telegram bots, read the official Introduction for Developers written by the Telegram team.

Visit @BotFather and create a new bot. You will obtain a bot token.

Create a new directory and run

npm install grammy

inside it. Then create a file bot.js with this content:

const { Bot } = require("grammy");

// Create a bot object
const bot = new Bot(""); // <-- place your bot token in this string

// Register listeners to handle messages
bot.on("message:text", (ctx) => ctx.reply("Echo: " + ctx.message.text));

// Start the bot (using long polling)
bot.start();

Now you can run the bot via

node bot.js

and it will echo all received text messages.

Congrats! You just wrote a Telegram bot :)

Going Further

grammY has an excellent documentation, and an API Reference. It even integrates with your code editor, e.g. VSCode. You can hover over any element of grammY to get a detailed description of what that thing does or means.

If you are still stuck, just join the Telegram chat and ask for help. People are nice there and we appreciate your question, no matter what it is :)

Here are some more resources to support you:

Resources

grammY Website

—main project website and documentation.

grammY API Reference

—reference of everything that grammY exports.

grammY Example Bots

—repository full of example bots. Includes a setup to easily run any of them.

grammY Telegram Chat

—Telegram chat where you can ask any question about grammY or bots in general. We are also open for feedback, ideas, and contributions!

The Russian commnity chat can be found here.

grammY News Channel

—Telegram channel where updates to grammY and the ecosystem are posted.

Telegram Bot API Reference

—documentation of the API that Telegram offers, and that grammY connects to under the hood.

Deno Support

All grammY packages published by @grammyjs run natively on Deno. We are compiling every codebase to still run on Node.js.

However, given that most bot developers are still using Node.js, all documentation is written Node.js-first. We may migrate it if Deno overtakes Node.js. If you are already on Deno today, import grammY from https://deno.land/x/grammy/mod.ts.

You may also be interested in why we support Deno.

Browser Support

The grammY core package in this repository is avaiable as a JavaScript bundle from the CDN at get.grammy.dev. Currently, we transpile all stable versions (all releases since v1.0) as well as the current main branch to ES3, ES5, ES6, and ESNext.

You can download them from the URL https://get.grammy.dev/[ES version lowercased]@[grammY version including v-prefix].js. For example, the most recent source on main in ES6 is available from https://get.grammy.dev/es6@dev.js.

So far, this is mainly useful for running bots on Cloudflare Workers.

Contribution Guide »

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


KnorpelSenf
🤔 💻 📖 🎨 💡 ⚠️ 🔌 📦 👀 🧑‍🏫 📆 🚇
Tecardo1
🔌 📓 💡 📖 👀
Wojciech Pawlik
🤔 👀 🚇 📦 🔧
Alessandro Bertozzi
📖
trgwii
💻 👀
KnightNiwrem
💻 🐛 🔌 📖 💡 👀 🧑‍🏫
Muthu Kumar
👀

EdJoPaTo
🔌 📖 🤔 👀 🐛 💻
Amir Zouerami
📖 🔌 💡
Roj
📖 👀 🚇 🌍 💻 🤔 🧑‍🏫
jokasimr
🐛
Ciki Momogi
📖
AndreoliBR
👀
Kirill Loskutov
📖 🐛 🤔

Andrew Lane
🐛 👀
code-withAshish
📖
Stephane Mensah
🐛 🔌
Asaku01
📖
ppsimn
🐛
Satont
🔌 📖
deptyped
💡 📖

Jacek Nowacki
📖 💻 🐛 👀 🤔
Outvi V
💻
Ikko Ashimine
📖
Yevhen Denesiuk
👀 🐛 💻
prastian
🐛 💻
Sayem Chowdhury
🤔
kospra
🤔 💻

Chimit
📖
Calsi
📖
Jonas Zohren
🐛 💻
linbuxiao
📖 🌍
JiquanWang99
📖 🌍
Borhan Hafez
🔌
WingLim
📖 🌍

taotie111
📖 🌍
Merlin
📖
Darvesh
🐛 💻
dcdunkan
🐛 💻 🔌 👀 📖
Kid
📖 🌍
Slava Fomin II
🐛 📖
Kiko Beats
📖

Vsevolod
💻 🤔 👀
Habemuscode
👀 📖
Nikita Kolmogorov
🔌
Vitaliy Meshchaninov
🐛 💻
Дилян Палаузов
🐛 💻
lmx-Hexagram
📖
Ilya Semenov
🤔 👀

abdollahzadehAli
📖 💡

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

telegrafModern Telegram Bot Framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
messaging-api-telegramMessaging APIs for multi-platform
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
telegramNodeJS/Browser MTProto API Telegram client library,
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation
telegraf-session-localTelegraf local sessions middleware with multiple supported storage types (Memory/FileSync/FileAsync/...) using lowdb
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
639
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ntb
node-telegram-bot-apiTelegram Bot API for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
240K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
tba
telegram-bot-apiFirst Telegram Bot API node.js library
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial