GrammKit

GrammKit is a tool for generating syntax diagrams (also known as railroad diagrams) for parser grammars. Check out the online version.

Currently these grammar formats are supported:

PEG.js - it is parsed into internal AST of PEG.js which is then translated using peg-rd.js.

EBNF defined in W3C standards - it parsed into AST using parse-ebnf.pegjs

Ohm - translation is done using semantic actions in ohm-rd.js

Is uses the railroad-diagrams library to generate SVG images.

Use the command line utility

npm install -g grammkit

To generate static html page run grammkit yourgrammar.peg .

To generate markdown file run grammkit -t md yourgrammar.peg . This will generate separate SVG files and a markdown file that includes them.

Use the library

npm install grammkit

var grammkit = require ( 'grammkit' ); var parse = require ( 'pegjs/lib/parser' ).parse; var grammar = parse( 'start = left ("+" / "-") right' ); grammkit.diagram(grammar.rules[ 0 ]);

The SVG renders as:

Development

Clone repo and install dependencies with npm install .

Run npm run dev and open browser at http://localhost:1234 .

Here is an overview how the format conversion works:

Changelog

Bumped up dependencies to make npm audit happy (#20)

Removed references to rawgit.com since it shut down (#21)

Fixed compatibility with latest version of pegjs (v0.10.0)

Fix onclick events for SVG elements (#13)

Bump dependencies to satisfy npm audit

Update ohm dependency

Add support for ohm grammars

Choose different formats in web app and cli

