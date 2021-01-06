openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gra

grammkit

by Jakub Dundalek
0.7.1 (see all)

Generate diagrams for parser grammars

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GrammKit

Build status on CircleCI npm version

GrammKit is a tool for generating syntax diagrams (also known as railroad diagrams) for parser grammars. Check out the online version.

Currently these grammar formats are supported:

Is uses the railroad-diagrams library to generate SVG images.

Use the command line utility

npm install -g grammkit

To generate static html page run grammkit yourgrammar.peg.

To generate markdown file run grammkit -t md yourgrammar.peg. This will generate separate SVG files and a markdown file that includes them.

Use the library

npm install grammkit

var grammkit = require('grammkit');
var parse = require('pegjs/lib/parser').parse;

var grammar = parse('start = left ("+" / "-") right');
grammkit.diagram(grammar.rules[0]);
// => '<svg>...</svg>'

The SVG renders as:

Diagram Example

Development

Clone repo and install dependencies with npm install.

Run npm run dev and open browser at http://localhost:1234 .

Here is an overview how the format conversion works:

Overview

Changelog

v0.7.1

  • Bumped up dependencies to make npm audit happy (#20)
  • Removed references to rawgit.com since it shut down (#21)

v0.7.0

  • Fixed compatibility with latest version of pegjs (v0.10.0)

v0.6.3

  • Fix onclick events for SVG elements (#13)

v0.6.2

  • Bump dependencies to satisfy npm audit

v0.6.1

  • Update ohm dependency

v0.6.0

  • Add support for ohm grammars
  • Choose different formats in web app and cli

List of other project worth checking out.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial