Grainstore

Need to simply generate a Mapnik map from a dynamic PostGIS table?

Grainstore is an opinionated Carto MML style store for PostGIS tables, views or sql queries that outputs Mapnik XML stylesheets.

Map styles can be defined in the Carto map styling language or use default styles. The Carto styles are persisted and Mapnik XML output cached in Redis, making it a good choice for use in map tile servers.

The generated Mapnik XML stylesheet plugs directly into Mapnik or Mapnik based tile server to render a map and interactivity layer.

Grainstore is braindead simple:

1 db + 1 table/query + 1 style = 1 Mapnik XML stylesheet.

or

1 db + N queries + N styles = 1 Mapnik XML stylesheet.

Typical use

For using multiple layers use an array type for the 'sql' parameter and for the 'style' parameter. Each resulting layer will be named 'layerN' with N starting from 0 (needed to properly reference the layers from the 'style' values).

Install

npm install

Dependencies

node.js >=6

npm

Additional test dependencies

libxml2

libxml2-devel

Examples

var grainstore = require ( 'grainstore' ); var params = { dbname : 'my_database' , sql : 'select * from my_table' , style : '#my_table { polygon-fill: #fff; }' } var mmls = new grainstore.MMLStore(); var mmlb = mmls.mml_builder(params); mmlb.toXML( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); var mmls = new grainstore.MMLStore(); var options = { map : { srid : 4326 }, datasource : { user : "postgres" , geometry_field : "my_geom" } } mmlb = mmls.mml_builder(params, options); mmlb.toXML( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

For more examples, see the tests.

Tests

To run the tests, from the project root:

npm test

Release

npm publish

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.