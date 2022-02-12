Peace of mind from prototype to production.

Getting started

See the official site at https://www.phoenixframework.org/

Install the latest version of Phoenix by following the instructions at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/installation.html#phoenix

Documentation

API documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix

Phoenix.js documentation is available at https://hexdocs.pm/phoenix/js

Contributing

We appreciate any contribution to Phoenix. Check our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md and CONTRIBUTING.md guides for more information. We usually keep a list of features and bugs in the issue tracker.

Generating a Phoenix project from unreleased versions

You can create a new project using the latest Phoenix source installer (the phx.new Mix task) with the following steps:

Remove any previously installed phx_new archives so that Mix will pick up the local source code. This can be done with mix archive.uninstall phx_new or by simply deleting the file, which is usually in ~/.mix/archives/ . Copy this repo via git clone https://github.com/phoenixframework/phoenix or by downloading it Run the phx.new Mix task from within the installer directory, for example:

$ cd phoenix/installer $ mix phx.new dev_app --dev

The --dev flag will configure your new project's :phoenix dep as a relative path dependency, pointing to your local Phoenix checkout:

defp deps do [{ :phoenix , path: "../.." , override: true },

To create projects outside of the installer/ directory, add the latest archive to your machine by following the instructions in installer/README.md

To build the documentation from source:

$ npm install --prefix assets $ MIX_ENV=docs mix docs

To build Phoenix from source:

$ mix deps.get $ mix compile

To build the Phoenix installer from source:

$ mix deps.get $ mix compile $ mix archive.build

Building phoenix.js

$ cd assets $ npm install

Copyright and License

Copyright (c) 2014, Chris McCord.

Phoenix source code is licensed under the MIT License.