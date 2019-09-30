JavaScript Graham's Scan Convex Hull Algorithm

I required a simple implementation to calculate a convex hull from a given array of x, y coordinates, the convex hull's in js I found either were a little buggy, or required dependencies on other libraries. This implementation just takes the x,y coordinates, no other libraries are needed.

Building

This produces graham_scan.min.js :

npm install grunt build

Testing

The source is tested with qUnit, tests executed with Google's JS Test Driver.

Usage

// Create a new instance. var convexHull = new ConvexHullGrahamScan(); // add points (needs to be done for each point , a foreach loop on the input array can be used.) convexHull.addPoint(x, y); //getHull() returns the array of points that make up the convex hull. var hullPoints = convexHull.getHull();

Algorithm

GRAHAM_SCAN ( Q ) Find p0 in Q with minimum y-coordinate ( and minimum x-coordinate if there are ties). Sort the remaining points of Q (that is, Q − {p0}) by polar angle in counterclockwise order with respect to p0. TOP [ S ] = 0 ▷ Lines 3 - 6 initialize the stack to contain, from bottom to top, first three points. PUSH (p0, S ) PUSH (p1, S ) PUSH (p2, S ) for i = 3 to m ▷ Perform test for each point p3, ..., pm. do while the angle between NEXT_TO_TOP [ S ], TOP [ S ], and pi makes a non-left turn ▷ remove if not a vertex do POP ( S ) PUSH ( S , pi) return S

References

License

MIT License