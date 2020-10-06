Graffiti.js is a minimalistic GraphQL framework

How to use

Install it:

$ npm install graffiti

After that, the file-system is the main API. Every .js file becomes a schema definition that gets automatically processed and converted to GraphQL API.

Populate ./schema/note.js inside your project:

exports.schema = { name : String , body : String , group : { type : 'ObjectId' , ref : 'Collection' }, };

and /schema/collection.js :

exports.schema = { name : String , };

and then just run graffiti dev and go to http://localhost:3000/playground

So far, you get:

Automatic creation of GraphQL APIs

Automatic relations between types (when using ObjectId as type)

as type) Access to GraphQL playground (in development mode)

Way to add manual resolvers or GraphQL methods

Way to setup manual complex relations

Automatic app reload on schema changes (in development mode)

Extensibility via third-party plugins

Requirements

Graffiti assumes you have:

MongoDB v4.0+ (easiest way is to start one using docker: docker run --name mongodb -p 27017:27017 -d mongo )

) Node.js v14.8+

How it works

Graffiti.js is built on top of fastify, graphql-compose and Mongoose.

Graffiti is heavily inspired by awesome Next.js and is mostly there to remove the need to write boilerplate code yourself.

You can find detailed documentation in ./docs folder.

You can also find more examples in ./examples folder.

Special thanks

A huge thank you to: