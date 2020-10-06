Graffiti.js is a minimalistic GraphQL framework
Install it:
$ npm install graffiti --save
After that, the file-system is the main API. Every
.js file becomes a schema definition that gets automatically processed and converted to GraphQL API.
Populate
./schema/note.js inside your project:
// export new Mongoose.js schema definition
exports.schema = {
name: String,
body: String,
// NOTE: Mongoose model names will always be capitalized versions of your filenames
group: { type: 'ObjectId', ref: 'Collection' },
};
and
/schema/collection.js:
exports.schema = {
name: String,
};
and then just run
graffiti dev and go to
http://localhost:3000/playground
So far, you get:
ObjectId as type)
Graffiti assumes you have:
docker run --name mongodb -p 27017:27017 -d mongo)
Graffiti.js is built on top of fastify, graphql-compose and Mongoose.
Graffiti is heavily inspired by awesome Next.js and is mostly there to remove the need to write boilerplate code yourself.
You can find detailed documentation in
./docs folder.
You can also find more examples in
./examples folder.
A huge thank you to: