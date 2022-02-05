What's this gradle-to-js thing?

gradle-to-js is a quick & dirty Gradle build file to JavaScript object parser. It is quick & dirty in the sense that it doesn't give you an exact replica of whatever the build file represents during runtime, as evaluations and similar bits are (currently) too much of a hassle to accurately represent while parsing.

Installation

Simply run the following command to include it into your project:

npm install gradle-to-js --save

Usage

As a module

Using gradle-to-js as a module, you can parse both strings and files as seen below.

Files

var g2js = require ( 'gradle-to-js/lib/parser' ); g2js.parseFile( 'path/to/buildfile' ).then( function ( representation ) { console .log(representation); });

Strings

var g2js = require ( 'gradle-to-js/lib/parser' ); g2js.parseText( 'key "value"' ).then( function ( representation ) { console .log(representation); });

The promise will eventually resolve an object matching the build file structure and values.

Using the CLI

You can also use the module directly from the CLI, and get a json representation out of it. Nifty ey? Currently only supporting files from this direction.

./index.js test /sample-data/small.build.gradle

{ "testblock" : { "key1" : "value1" , "key2" : "value2" , "nestedKey" : { "key3" : "value3" , "key4" : "value4" , "key5" : { "key6" : "value6" } } }, "testblock2" : { "key1" : "value1" , "key2" : "value2" }, "testblock3" : "not really" }

Author

Karl Lindmark

License

Apache 2.0