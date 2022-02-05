gradle-to-js thing?
gradle-to-js is a quick & dirty Gradle build file to JavaScript object parser. It is quick & dirty in the sense that it doesn't give you an exact replica of whatever the build file represents during runtime, as evaluations and similar bits are (currently) too much of a hassle to accurately represent while parsing.
Simply run the following command to include it into your project:
npm install gradle-to-js --save
Using
gradle-to-js as a module, you can parse both strings and files as seen below.
var g2js = require('gradle-to-js/lib/parser');
g2js.parseFile('path/to/buildfile').then(function(representation) {
console.log(representation);
});
var g2js = require('gradle-to-js/lib/parser');
g2js.parseText('key "value"').then(function(representation) {
console.log(representation);
});
The promise will eventually resolve an object matching the build file structure and values.
You can also use the module directly from the CLI, and get a json representation out of it. Nifty ey? Currently only supporting files from this direction.
./index.js test/sample-data/small.build.gradle
{
"testblock": {
"key1": "value1",
"key2": "value2",
"nestedKey": {
"key3": "value3",
"key4": "value4",
"key5": {
"key6": "value6"
}
}
},
"testblock2": {
"key1": "value1",
"key2": "value2"
},
"testblock3": "not really"
}
Apache 2.0