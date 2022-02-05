openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gradle-to-js

by ninetwozero
2.0.0 (see all)

A quick & dirty Gradle build file to JavaScript object parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69.9K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gradle-to-js

NPM Version Build Status

What's this gradle-to-js thing?

gradle-to-js is a quick & dirty Gradle build file to JavaScript object parser. It is quick & dirty in the sense that it doesn't give you an exact replica of whatever the build file represents during runtime, as evaluations and similar bits are (currently) too much of a hassle to accurately represent while parsing.

Installation

Simply run the following command to include it into your project:

npm install gradle-to-js --save

Usage

As a module

Using gradle-to-js as a module, you can parse both strings and files as seen below.

Files

var g2js = require('gradle-to-js/lib/parser');
g2js.parseFile('path/to/buildfile').then(function(representation) {
  console.log(representation);
});

Strings

var g2js = require('gradle-to-js/lib/parser');
g2js.parseText('key "value"').then(function(representation) {
  console.log(representation);
});

The promise will eventually resolve an object matching the build file structure and values.

Using the CLI

You can also use the module directly from the CLI, and get a json representation out of it. Nifty ey? Currently only supporting files from this direction.

./index.js test/sample-data/small.build.gradle

{
  "testblock": {
    "key1": "value1",
    "key2": "value2",
    "nestedKey": {
      "key3": "value3",
      "key4": "value4",
      "key5": {
        "key6": "value6"
      }
    }
  },
  "testblock2": {
    "key1": "value1",
    "key2": "value2"
  },
  "testblock3": "not really"
}

Author

Karl Lindmark

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial