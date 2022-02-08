A semantic-release plugin for Gradle project

Yet another gradle-semantic-release-plugin that invokes Gradle wrapper script to release.

Precondition

To apply this semantic-release plugin, you need to fulfill the following preconditions:

Your Gradle project should manage its version by gradle.properties (not by build.gradle nor build.gradle.kts ). Your Gradle project should have an executable Gradle wrapper script at the project root directory. Your CI environment should run on Linux environment that can run ./gradlew . Your Gradle project should use Maven Publish Plugin, Legacy publishing, Gradle Artifactory Plugin, or Plugin Publishing Plugin to publish artifact.

Procedure to install

Install semantic-release

Follow install guide and CI configuration guide described in the semantic-release official document.

To manage version of toolset, we recommend you to have a package.json in your project root directory. Manage both of semantic-release and its plugins as devDependencies .

Refer the spotbugs-gradle-plugin project as a working example.

Configure @semantic-release/git

This plugin updates gradle.properties to bump up project version. If you want to keep the version in this file updated, configure @semantic-release/git to commit changes. You can configure your package.json like below:

"release" : { "plugins" : [ "gradle-semantic-release-plugin" , [ "@semantic-release/git" , { "assets" : [ "gradle.properties" ] } ] ] },

FAQ

How it's different with the @tschulte/gradle-semantic-release-plugin?

That is a Gradle plugin implemented by Java. It can use Gradle's feature and ecosystem. However, it emulates semantic-release and cannot use other semantic-release plugin at the same time.

Our plugin is a semantic-release plugin. It can work with other plugin implemented on node.js, but it just invokes Gradle and cannot handle so complex requirements by own.

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2019-2022 Kengo TODA