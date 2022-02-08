Yet another gradle-semantic-release-plugin that invokes Gradle wrapper script to release.
To apply this semantic-release plugin, you need to fulfill the following preconditions:
gradle.properties (not by
build.gradle nor
build.gradle.kts).
./gradlew.
Follow install guide and CI configuration guide described in the semantic-release official document.
To manage version of toolset, we recommend you to have a
package.json in your project root directory. Manage both of
semantic-release and its plugins as
devDependencies.
Refer the spotbugs-gradle-plugin project as a working example.
@semantic-release/git
This plugin updates
gradle.properties to bump up project version. If you want to keep the version in this file updated, configure
@semantic-release/git to commit changes. You can configure your
package.json like below:
"release": {
"plugins": [
"gradle-semantic-release-plugin",
[
"@semantic-release/git",
{
"assets": [
"gradle.properties"
]
}
]
]
},
That is a Gradle plugin implemented by Java. It can use Gradle's feature and ecosystem. However, it emulates
semantic-release and cannot use other semantic-release plugin at the same time.
Our plugin is a semantic-release plugin. It can work with other plugin implemented on node.js, but it just invokes Gradle and cannot handle so complex requirements by own.
