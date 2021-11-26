Beautiful color gradients in terminal output

Install

$ npm i gradient- string

Usage

const gradient = require ( 'gradient-string' ); console .log(gradient( 'cyan' , 'pink' )( 'Hello world!' ));

Initialize a gradient

let coolGradient = gradient( 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ); let coolGradient = gradient([ '#FF0000' , '#00FF00' , '#0000FF' ]);

The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.

let coolGradient = gradient([ tinycolor( '#FFBB65' ), { r : 0 , g : 255 , b : 0 }, { h : 240 , s : 1 , v : 1 , a : 1 }, 'rgb(120, 120, 0)' , 'gold' ]);

Use a gradient

let coolString = coolGradient( 'This is a fancy string!' ); console .log(coolString);

Built-in gradients

Usage

const gradient = require ( 'gradient-string' ); console .log(gradient.rainbow( 'I love gradient-strings!' ))

Available built-in gradients

Multi line gradients

In some cases, you may want to apply the same horizontal gradient on each line of a long text (or a piece of ASCII art).

You can use the multiline() method of a gradient to ensure that the colors are vertically aligned.

const gradient = require ( 'gradient-string' ); let duck = gradient( 'orange' , 'yellow' ).multiline([ " __" , "<(o )___" , " ( ._> /" , " `---'" , ].join( '

' )); console .log(duck); gradient.atlas.multiline( 'Multi line

string' ); gradient( 'cyan' , 'pink' ).multiline( 'Multi line

string' , { interpolation : 'hsv' });

Advanced gradients

There are also more advanced options for gradient customization, such as custom color stops, or choice of color interpolation

Custom color stops

By default, the gradient color stops are distributed equidistantly.

You can specify the position of each color stop (between 0 and 1 ), using the following syntax:

let coolGradient = gradient([ { color : '#d8e0de' , pos : 0 }, { color : '#255B53' , pos : 0.8 }, { color : '#000000' , pos : 1 } ]);

Color interpolation

When using a gradient, you can actually add a second parameter to choose how the colors will be generated.

Here is the full gradient API:

text

Type: string

String you want to color.

options

Type: Object



interpolation

Type: string

The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors. interpolation can be set to rgb for RGB interpolation, or hsv for HSV interpolation.

Defaults to rgb . Case insentitive

hsvSpin

Type: string

Used only in the case of HSV interpolation.

Because hue can be considered as a circle, there are two ways to go from a color to another color.

hsvSpin can be either short or long , depending on if you want to take the shortest or the longest way between two colors.

Defaults to short . Case insensitive

Example

Code

const redToGreen = gradient( 'red' , 'green' ); const str = '■' .repeat( 48 ); console .log(redToGreen(str)); console .log(redToGreen(str, { interpolation : 'hsv' })); console .log(redToGreen(str, { interpolation : 'hsv' , hsvSpin : 'long' }));

Result

Typescript

Typescript definitions of gradient-string are available on DefinitelyTyped

npm i @types/gradient-string

Dependencies

tinygradient - Generate gradients

chalk - Output colored text to terminal

License

MIT © Boris K