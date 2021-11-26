openbase logo
Install

$ npm i gradient-string

Usage

const gradient = require('gradient-string');

console.log(gradient('cyan', 'pink')('Hello world!'));

Initialize a gradient

// Using varargs
let coolGradient = gradient('red', 'green', 'blue');

// Using array
let coolGradient = gradient(['#FF0000', '#00FF00', '#0000FF']);

The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.

let coolGradient = gradient([
  tinycolor('#FFBB65'),       // tinycolor object
  {r: 0, g: 255, b: 0},       // RGB object
  {h: 240, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1}, // HSVa object
  'rgb(120, 120, 0)',         // RGB CSS string
  'gold'                      // named color
]);

Use a gradient

let coolString = coolGradient('This is a fancy string!');
console.log(coolString);

Built-in gradients

Usage

const gradient = require('gradient-string');

// Use the rainbow gradient
console.log(gradient.rainbow('I love gradient-strings!'))

Available built-in gradients

Built-in gradients

Multi line gradients

In some cases, you may want to apply the same horizontal gradient on each line of a long text (or a piece of ASCII art).

You can use the multiline() method of a gradient to ensure that the colors are vertically aligned.

const gradient = require('gradient-string');

// Use the same gradient on every line
let duck = gradient('orange', 'yellow').multiline([
    "  __",
    "<(o )___",
    " ( ._> /",
    "  `---'",
].join('\n'));
console.log(duck);

// Works with aliases
gradient.atlas.multiline('Multi line\nstring');

// Works with advanced options
gradient('cyan', 'pink').multiline('Multi line\nstring', {interpolation: 'hsv'});

Advanced gradients

There are also more advanced options for gradient customization, such as custom color stops, or choice of color interpolation

Custom color stops

By default, the gradient color stops are distributed equidistantly.

You can specify the position of each color stop (between 0 and 1), using the following syntax:

let coolGradient = gradient([
  {color: '#d8e0de', pos: 0},
  {color: '#255B53', pos: 0.8},
  {color: '#000000', pos: 1}
]);

Color interpolation

When using a gradient, you can actually add a second parameter to choose how the colors will be generated.

Here is the full gradient API:

myGradient(text, [options])

text

Type: string
String you want to color.

options

Type: Object

interpolation

Type: string
The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors. interpolation can be set to rgb for RGB interpolation, orhsv for HSV interpolation.
Defaults to rgb. Case insentitive

hsvSpin

Type: string
Used only in the case of HSV interpolation.
Because hue can be considered as a circle, there are two ways to go from a color to another color.
hsvSpin can be either short or long, depending on if you want to take the shortest or the longest way between two colors.
Defaults to short. Case insensitive

Example

Code
const redToGreen = gradient('red', 'green');
const str = '■'.repeat(48);

// Standard RGB gradient
console.log(redToGreen(str)); 

// Short HSV gradient: red -> yellow -> green
console.log(redToGreen(str, {interpolation: 'hsv'}));

// Long HSV gradient: red -> magenta -> blue -> cyan -> green
console.log(redToGreen(str, {interpolation: 'hsv', hsvSpin: 'long'}));
Result

Example result

Typescript

Typescript definitions of gradient-string are available on DefinitelyTyped

npm i @types/gradient-string

Dependencies

License

MIT © Boris K

