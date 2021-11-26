Beautiful color gradients in terminal output
$ npm i gradient-string
const gradient = require('gradient-string');
console.log(gradient('cyan', 'pink')('Hello world!'));
// Using varargs
let coolGradient = gradient('red', 'green', 'blue');
// Using array
let coolGradient = gradient(['#FF0000', '#00FF00', '#0000FF']);
The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.
let coolGradient = gradient([
tinycolor('#FFBB65'), // tinycolor object
{r: 0, g: 255, b: 0}, // RGB object
{h: 240, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1}, // HSVa object
'rgb(120, 120, 0)', // RGB CSS string
'gold' // named color
]);
let coolString = coolGradient('This is a fancy string!');
console.log(coolString);
const gradient = require('gradient-string');
// Use the rainbow gradient
console.log(gradient.rainbow('I love gradient-strings!'))
In some cases, you may want to apply the same horizontal gradient on each line of a long text (or a piece of ASCII art).
You can use the
multiline() method of a gradient to ensure that the colors are vertically aligned.
const gradient = require('gradient-string');
// Use the same gradient on every line
let duck = gradient('orange', 'yellow').multiline([
" __",
"<(o )___",
" ( ._> /",
" `---'",
].join('\n'));
console.log(duck);
// Works with aliases
gradient.atlas.multiline('Multi line\nstring');
// Works with advanced options
gradient('cyan', 'pink').multiline('Multi line\nstring', {interpolation: 'hsv'});
There are also more advanced options for gradient customization, such as custom color stops, or choice of color interpolation
By default, the gradient color stops are distributed equidistantly.
You can specify the position of each color stop (between
0 and
1), using the following syntax:
let coolGradient = gradient([
{color: '#d8e0de', pos: 0},
{color: '#255B53', pos: 0.8},
{color: '#000000', pos: 1}
]);
When using a gradient, you can actually add a second parameter to choose how the colors will be generated.
Here is the full gradient API:
Type:
string
String you want to color.
Type:
Object
Type:
string
The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors.
interpolation can be set to
rgb for RGB interpolation, or
hsv for HSV interpolation.
Defaults to
rgb. Case insentitive
Type:
string
Used only in the case of HSV interpolation.
Because hue can be considered as a circle, there are two ways to go from a color to another color.
hsvSpin can be either
short or
long, depending on if you want to take the shortest or the longest way between two colors.
Defaults to
short. Case insensitive
const redToGreen = gradient('red', 'green');
const str = '■'.repeat(48);
// Standard RGB gradient
console.log(redToGreen(str));
// Short HSV gradient: red -> yellow -> green
console.log(redToGreen(str, {interpolation: 'hsv'}));
// Long HSV gradient: red -> magenta -> blue -> cyan -> green
console.log(redToGreen(str, {interpolation: 'hsv', hsvSpin: 'long'}));
Typescript definitions of gradient-string are available on DefinitelyTyped
npm i @types/gradient-string
MIT © Boris K