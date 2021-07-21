openbase logo
gp

gradient-parser

by Rafael Carício
1.0.2

Parse CSS3 gradient definitions and build an AST object.

Overview

Downloads/wk

34.3K

34.3K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Gradient Parser

About

Parse CSS3 gradient definition and returns AST object.

Examples

  var gradient = require('gradient-parser');
  var obj = gradient.parse('linear-gradient(30deg, #000, transparent)');
  console.log(JSON.stringify(obj, null, 2));

Results in:

[
  {
    "type": "linear-gradient",
    "orientation": {
      "type": "angular",
      "value": "30"
    },
    "colorStops": [
      {
        "type": "hex",
        "value": "000"
      },
      {
        "type": "literal",
        "value": "transparent"
      }
    ]
  }
]

API

gradient.parse

Accepts the gradient definitions as it is declared in background-image and returns an AST object.

AST

Common properties

All nodes have the following properties.

type

String. The possible values are the ones listed in the Types section bellow.

Types

The available values of node.type are listed below, as well as the available properties of each node (other than the common properties listed above).

linear-gradient

  • orientation: Object possible types directional or angular.
  • colorStops: Array of color stops of type literal, hex, rgb, or rgba.

repeating-linear-gradient

  • orientation: Object possible types directional or angular.
  • colorStops: Array of color stops of type literal, hex, rgb, or rgba.

radial-gradient

  • orientation: Array or undefined. Array of possible types shape, default-radial.
  • colorStops: Array of color stops of type literal, hex, rgb, or rgba.

repeating-radial-gradient

  • orientation: Array or undefined. Array of possible types shape, default-radial.
  • colorStops: Array of color stops of type literal, hex, rgb, or rgba.

directional

  • value: String possible values left, top, bottom, or right.

angular

  • value: Number integer number.

literal

  • value: String literal name of the color.

hex

  • value: String hex value.

rgb

  • value: Array of length 3 of Number's.

rgba

  • value: Array of length 4 or Number's.

shape

  • style: Object or undefined possible types extent-keyword, px, em, %, or positioning-keyword.
  • value: String possible values ellipse or circle.
  • at: Object of attributes:
    • x: Object possible types extent-keyword, px, em, %, or positioning-keyword.
    • y: Object possible types extent-keyword, px, em, %, or positioning-keyword.

default-radial

  • at: Object of attributes:
    • x: Object possible types extent-keyword, px, em, %, or positioning-keyword.
    • y: Object possible types extent-keyword, px, em, %, or positioning-keyword.

positioning-keyword

  • value: String possible values center, left, top, bottom, or right.

extent-keyword

  • value: String possible values closest-side, closest-corner, farthest-side, farthest-corner, contain, or cover.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Rafael Caricio rafael@caricio.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

