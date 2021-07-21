Parse CSS3 gradient definition and returns AST
object.
var gradient = require('gradient-parser');
var obj = gradient.parse('linear-gradient(30deg, #000, transparent)');
console.log(JSON.stringify(obj, null, 2));
Results in:
[
{
"type": "linear-gradient",
"orientation": {
"type": "angular",
"value": "30"
},
"colorStops": [
{
"type": "hex",
"value": "000"
},
{
"type": "literal",
"value": "transparent"
}
]
}
]
bower install gradient-parser
Accepts the gradient definitions as it is declared in
background-image and returns an AST
object.
All nodes have the following properties.
String. The possible values are the ones listed in the Types section bellow.
The available values of
node.type are listed below, as well as the available properties of each node (other than the common properties listed above).
Object possible types
directional or
angular.
Array of color stops of type
literal,
hex,
rgb, or
rgba.
Object possible types
directional or
angular.
Array of color stops of type
literal,
hex,
rgb, or
rgba.
Array or
undefined.
Array of possible types
shape,
default-radial.
Array of color stops of type
literal,
hex,
rgb, or
rgba.
Array or
undefined.
Array of possible types
shape,
default-radial.
Array of color stops of type
literal,
hex,
rgb, or
rgba.
String possible values
left,
top,
bottom, or
right.
Number integer number.
String literal name of the color.
String hex value.
Array of length 3 of
Number's.
Array of length 4 or
Number's.
Object or
undefined possible types
extent-keyword,
px,
em,
%, or
positioning-keyword.
String possible values
ellipse or
circle.
Object of attributes:
Object possible types
extent-keyword,
px,
em,
%, or
positioning-keyword.
Object possible types
extent-keyword,
px,
em,
%, or
positioning-keyword.
Object of attributes:
Object possible types
extent-keyword,
px,
em,
%, or
positioning-keyword.
Object possible types
extent-keyword,
px,
em,
%, or
positioning-keyword.
String possible values
center,
left,
top,
bottom, or
right.
String possible values
closest-side,
closest-corner,
farthest-side,
farthest-corner,
contain, or
cover.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 Rafael Caricio rafael@caricio.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.