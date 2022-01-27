Grumbler

A template for writing distributable javascript libraries.

Javascript libraries are fun to write. Setting up all of the boilerplate to get your build up and running is not so fun.

This module provides a forkable module template, which you can use to kick-start a new javascript library. Once you've done that, feel free to come back and switch out the tooling for whatever you prefer.

Features

Build minified and unminified versions of your code, with source maps

Use ES2015 out of the box

Write headless Karma / Mocha tests, which run in Chrome Headless and other browsers, with code coverage reports

Integrate with Travis CI out of the box

Write error free, type-safe code with ESLint, Flow-Type, and Flow-Runtime

Technologies

babel

eslint

flowtype

flow-runtime

karma

phantomjs

chrome headless

mocha

istanbul

webpack

npm

travis

Quick Start

Getting Started

Fork the module

Run setup: npm run setup

Start editing code in ./src and writing tests in ./tests

and writing tests in npm run build

Building

npm run build

Tests

Edit tests in ./test/tests

Run the tests: npm run test

Testing with different/multiple browsers

npm run karma -- --browser=PhantomJS npm run karma -- --browser=Chrome npm run karma -- --browser=Safari npm run karma -- --browser=Firefox npm run karma -- --browser=PhantomJS,Chrome,Safari,Firefox

Keeping the browser open after tests

npm run karma -- --browser=Chrome --keep-open

Publishing

Before you publish for the first time:

Delete the example code in ./src , ./test/tests and ./demo

, and Edit the module name in package.json

Edit README.md and CONTRIBUTING.md

Publish your code: npm run release to add a patch Or npm run release:path , npm run release:minor , npm run release:major

to add a patch

