grabity

Get preview data from a link. Just grab it! 🎣

Grabity looks through Open Graph and Twitter Cards markup to get Information about a link. Its functions will return as much data as they can from the markup. If no og or twitter tags are found, it will default to the content of the tag and meta description, and if either the title tag or meta description is missing, the returned property will be empty.

Getting Started:

npm install grabity

It's really quite simple:

let grabity = require ( "grabity" ); ( async ( ) => { let it = await grabity.grabIt( "https://github.com/e-oj/grabity" ); console .log(it); })();

Should produce:

{ title : 'e-oj/grabity' , description: 'grabity - Get preview data from a link. Just grab it! 🎣' , image: 'https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/9700116?s=400&v=4' , favicon: 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/favicon.ico' }

API

grabity.grabIt(url): Gets a title, description, image, and favicon from a url

url (required): url to be used

returns: object containing title, description, image, and favicon if found

Gets the og or twitter title, description and image from a url, as well as the favicon, and returns them in an object. If og and twitter tags exist for a property, the og tag is given preference. The twitter tag is selected if an og tag does not exist for a property. If there is no tag (og or twitter) for a property, that property is not included in the returned object.

let grabity = require ( "grabity" ); ( async ( ) => { let it = await grabity.grabIt( "https://www.flickr.com" ); console .log(it); })();

result:

{ title : 'Flickr, a Yahoo company' , description: 'Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your friends and family, or blog the photos and videos you take with a cameraphone.' , image: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3914/15118079089_489aa62638_b.jpg' , favicon: 'https://s.yimg.com/pw/favicon.ico' }

url (required): url to be used

returns: object containing all found og + twitter tags and values, and favicon

Gets all existing og and twitter tags, as well as the favicon, from the markup and returns them in an object.

let grabity = require ( "grabity" ); ( async ( ) => { let tags = await grabity.grab( "https://www.flickr.com" ); console .log(tags); })();

result:

{ 'og:site_name' : 'Flickr' , 'og:updated_time' : '2017-11-19T21:29:36.577Z' , 'og:title' : 'Flickr, a Yahoo company' , 'og:type' : 'website' , 'og:description' : 'Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your friends and family, or blog the photos and videos you take with a cameraphone.' , 'og:image' : 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3914/15118079089_489aa62638_b.jpg' , 'twitter:card' : 'summary_large_image' , 'twitter:creator' : '@flickr' , 'twitter:title' : 'Flickr, a Yahoo company' , 'twitter:description' : 'Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your friends and family, or blog the photos and videos you take with a cameraphone.' , 'twitter:image:src' : 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3914/15118079089_489aa62638_b.jpg' , favicon: 'https://s.yimg.com/pw/favicon.ico' }

Test

To test this module, cd to the project directory and run:

npm run-script test -server

then in a seperate terminal:

npm test

Note: The test server runs on port 9973 by default. You can change the port number in test_setup/config.js