Customizable, functional css utilities built using gr8-util. Includes:
gr8 function to generate and customize utilities within javascript
The simplest way to use
gr8 is to include the gr8.css stylesheet in your project:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/gr8.css" />
Use the
gr8 function to generate utilities:
var gr8 = require('gr8')
var css = gr8()
Default utilities:
.c1{width:8.33333%}
.c2{width:16.66667%}
.c3{width:25%}
.c4{width:33.33333%}
.c5{width:41.66667%}
.c6{width:50%}
.c7{width:58.33333%}
.c8{width:66.66667%}
.c9{width:75%}
.c10{width:83.33333%}
.c11{width:91.66667%}
.c12{width:100%}
.s1{width:100%}
.s2{width:50%}
.s3{width:33.33333%}
.s4{width:25%}
.s5{width:20%}
.s6{width:16.66667%}
.s7{width:14.28571%}
.s8{width:12.5%}
.s9{width:11.11111%}
.s10{width:10%}
.s11{width:9.09091%}
.s12{width:8.33333%}
.co0{margin-left:0}
.co1{margin-left:8.33333%}
.co2{margin-left:16.66667%}
.co3{margin-left:25%}
.co4{margin-left:33.33333%}
.co5{margin-left:41.66667%}
.co6{margin-left:50%}
.co7{margin-left:58.33333%}
.co8{margin-left:66.66667%}
.co9{margin-left:75%}
.co10{margin-left:83.33333%}
.co11{margin-left:91.66667%}
.co12{margin-left:100%}
.m0{margin:0}
.m1{margin:1rem}
.m2{margin:2rem}
.m3{margin:3rem}
.m4{margin:4rem}
.mt0{margin-top:0}
.mt1{margin-top:1rem}
.mt2{margin-top:2rem}
.mt3{margin-top:3rem}
.mt4{margin-top:4rem}
.mr0{margin-right:0}
.mr1{margin-right:1rem}
.mr2{margin-right:2rem}
.mr3{margin-right:3rem}
.mr4{margin-right:4rem}
.mb0{margin-bottom:0}
.mb1{margin-bottom:1rem}
.mb2{margin-bottom:2rem}
.mb3{margin-bottom:3rem}
.mb4{margin-bottom:4rem}
.ml0{margin-left:0}
.ml1{margin-left:1rem}
.ml2{margin-left:2rem}
.ml3{margin-left:3rem}
.ml4{margin-left:4rem}
.mx0{margin-left:0;margin-right:0}
.mx1{margin-left:1rem;margin-right:1rem}
.mx2{margin-left:2rem;margin-right:2rem}
.mx3{margin-left:3rem;margin-right:3rem}
.mx4{margin-left:4rem;margin-right:4rem}
.my0{margin-top:0;margin-bottom:0}
.my1{margin-top:1rem;margin-bottom:1rem}
.my2{margin-top:2rem;margin-bottom:2rem}
.my3{margin-top:3rem;margin-bottom:3rem}
.my4{margin-top:4rem;margin-bottom:4rem}
.p0{padding:0}
.p1{padding:1rem}
.p2{padding:2rem}
.p3{padding:3rem}
.p4{padding:4rem}
.pt0{padding-top:0}
.pt1{padding-top:1rem}
.pt2{padding-top:2rem}
.pt3{padding-top:3rem}
.pt4{padding-top:4rem}
.pr0{padding-right:0}
.pr1{padding-right:1rem}
.pr2{padding-right:2rem}
.pr3{padding-right:3rem}
.pr4{padding-right:4rem}
.pb0{padding-bottom:0}
.pb1{padding-bottom:1rem}
.pb2{padding-bottom:2rem}
.pb3{padding-bottom:3rem}
.pb4{padding-bottom:4rem}
.pl0{padding-left:0}
.pl1{padding-left:1rem}
.pl2{padding-left:2rem}
.pl3{padding-left:3rem}
.pl4{padding-left:4rem}
.px0{padding-left:0;padding-right:0}
.px1{padding-left:1rem;padding-right:1rem}
.px2{padding-left:2rem;padding-right:2rem}
.px3{padding-left:3rem;padding-right:3rem}
.px4{padding-left:4rem;padding-right:4rem}
.py0{padding-top:0;padding-bottom:0}
.py1{padding-top:1rem;padding-bottom:1rem}
.py2{padding-top:2rem;padding-bottom:2rem}
.py3{padding-top:3rem;padding-bottom:3rem}
.py4{padding-top:4rem;padding-bottom:4rem}
.op0{opacity:0}
.op25{opacity:0.25}
.op50{opacity:0.5}
.op75{opacity:0.75}
.op100{opacity:1}
.bgsc{background-size:cover}
.bgsct{background-size:contain}
.bgpc{background-position:center}
.bgpt{background-position:top}
.bgpr{background-position:right}
.bgpb{background-position:bottom}
.bgpl{background-position:left}
.bgrn{background-repeat:no-repeat}
.bgrx{background-repeat:repeat-x}
.bgry{background-repeat:repeat-y}
.x{display:flex}
.xac{align-items:center}
.xab{align-items:baseline}
.xas{align-items:stretch}
.xafs{align-items:flex-start}
.xafe{align-items:flex-end}
.xdr{flex-direction:row}
.xdrr{flex-direction:row-reverse}
.xdc{flex-direction:column}
.xdcr{flex-direction:column-reverse}
.xjc{justify-content:center}
.xjb{justify-content:space-between}
.xja{justify-content:space-around}
.xjs{justify-content:flex-start}
.xje{justify-content:flex-end}
.xw{flex-wrap:wrap}
.xwr{flex-wrap:wrap-reverse}
.xwn{flex-wrap:nowrap}
.xi{flex:initial}
.xx{flex:1}
.xa{flex:auto}
.xn{flex:none}
.xo0{order:0}
.xo1{order:1}
.xo2{order:2}
.xo3{order:3}
.xo4{order:4}
.xot{order:-1}
.xob{order:99}
.df{display:flex}
.db{display:block}
.dib{display:inline-block}
.di{display:inline}
.dt{display:table}
.dtc{display:table-cell}
.dtr{display:table-row}
.dn{display:none}
.fl{float:left}
.fr{float:right}
.fn{float:none}
.cf:after{content:"";display:block;clear:both}
.oh{overflow:hidden}
.os{overflow:scroll}
.ov{overflow:visible}
.oxh{overflow-x:hidden}
.oxs{overflow-x:scroll}
.oxv{overflow-x:visible}
.oyh{overflow-y:hidden}
.oys{overflow-y:scroll}
.oyv{overflow-y:visible}
.psa{position:absolute}
.psr{position:relative}
.psf{position:fixed}
.pss{position:static}
.t0{top:0}
.r0{right:0}
.b0{bottom:0}
.l0{left:0}
.z0{z-index:0}
.z1{z-index:1}
.z2{z-index:2}
.z3{z-index:3}
.z4{z-index:4}
.w0{width:0}
.w100{width:100%}
.h0{height:0}
.h100{height:100%}
.vw50{width:50vw}
.vw100{width:100vw}
.vwmn50{min-width:50vw}
.vwmn100{min-width:100vw}
.vwmx50{max-width:50vw}
.vwmx100{max-width:100vw}
.vh50{height:50vh}
.vh100{height:100vh}
.vhmn50{min-height:50vh}
.vhmn100{min-height:100vh}
.vhmx50{max-height:50vh}
.vhmx100{max-height:100vh}
.ar25:before{padding-top:25%;content:"";display:block}
.ar50:before{padding-top:50%;content:"";display:block}
.ar75:before{padding-top:75%;content:"";display:block}
.ar100:before{padding-top:100%;content:"";display:block}
.fs1{font-size:1rem}
.fs1-2{font-size:1.2rem}
.fs1-6{font-size:1.6rem}
.fs2-4{font-size:2.4rem}
.fs3-2{font-size:3.2rem}
.fs6-4{font-size:6.4rem}
.lh1{line-height:1}
.lh1-5{line-height:1.5}
.fsn{font-style:normal}
.fsi{font-style:italic}
.fwn{font-weight:normal}
.fwb{font-weight:bold}
.tal{text-align:left}
.tac{text-align:center}
.tar{text-align:right}
.taj{text-align:justify}
.toi{text-overflow:initial}
.toc{text-overflow:clip}
.toe{text-overflow:ellipsis}
.tdu{text-decoration:underline}
.tdo{text-decoration:overline}
.tdlt{text-decoration:line-through}
.tdn{text-decoration:none}
.ttu{text-transform:uppercase}
.ttl{text-transform:lowercase}
.ttc{text-transform:capitalize}
.ttn{text-transform:none}
.vabl{vertical-align:baseline}
.vat{vertical-align:top}
.vam{vertical-align:middle}
.vab{vertical-align:bottom}
.wsn{white-space:normal}
.wsnw{white-space:nowrap}
.wsp{white-space:pre}
.wsi{white-space:inherit}
.tc1{columns:1}
.tc2{columns:2}
.tc3{columns:3}
.tc4{columns:4}
.curp{cursor:pointer}
.curd{cursor:default}
.cura{cursor:alias}
.curzi{cursor:zoom-in}
.curzo{cursor:zoom-out}
.usn{user-select:none}
.usa{user-select:auto}
.ust{user-select:text}
.pen{pointer-events:none}
.pea{pointer-events:auto}
.vh{visibility:hidden}
.vv{visibility:visible}
.dev{outline:1px solid #912eff}
.dev > * {outline:1px solid #5497ff}
.dev > * > * {outline:1px solid #51feff}
.dev > * > * > * {outline:1px solid #ff0000}
.dev > * > * > * * {outline:1px solid #00ff00}
css = gr8([opts])
Generate utilities and return a string of css.
opts accepts the following values:
opts.spacing [Mixed] values for margin & padding utilities
opts.fontSize [Mixed] values for font-size utilities
opts.lineHeight [Mixed] values for line-height utilities
opts.size [Mixed] values for width & height utilities
opts.viewport [Mixed] values for viewport utilities
opts.zIndex [Mixed] values for zIndex utilities
opts.flexOrder [Mixed] values for flex-order utilities
opts.opacity [Mixed] values for opacity utilities
opts.aspectRatio [Mixed] values for aspect ratio utilities
opts.textColumn [Mixed] values for text columns utilities
opts.selector [Function] css selector template function
opts.breakpoints [Object] values for breakpoint utilities
opts.breakpointSelector [String | Function] selector shortcut or css selector template function
opts.utils [Array] custom gr8-util utilities
opts.exclude [Array] keys of default utilities to exclude
Value options customize numeric
gr8 utilities. They accept Numbers, Strings, Arrays, or Objects. Typically Arrays of Numbers will be used. Refer to gr8-util for details on all possible ways to format values.
Defaults:
var css = gr8({
spacing: [0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
fontSize: [1, 1.2, 1.6, 2.4, 3.2, 6.4],
lineHeight: [1, 1.5],
size: [0, 100],
viewport: [50, 100],
zIndex: [0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
flexOrder: [0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
opacity: [0, 25, 50, 75, 100],
aspectRatio: [25, 50, 75, 100],
textColumn: [1, 2, 3, 4]
})
Selector options control selectors & breakpoints.
Defaults:
var css = gr8({
selector: s => `.${s}`,
breakpoints: {
sm: 768,
md: 1024,
lg: 1280
},
breakpointSelector: 'attribute'
})
opts.selector
Function expects a selector name as input and returns a css selector string as output. For example, to use an attribute selector instead of classes:
var css = gr8({
selector: s => `[gr8~="${s}"]`
})
[gr8~="fs1"]{font-size:1rem}
[gr8~="fs1-6"]{font-size:1.6rem}
/* etc... */
opts.breakpoints
Object keys are used in selector names and object values are used to define the media queries. Object values can either be integers (which results in a
min-width media queries), or object values can be media query strings. Pass
false to disable breakpoint utilities entirely:
var css = gr8({
breakpoints: {
small: 1024,
medium: '(min-width:768px) and (max-width:1280px)',
'not-big': '(max-width:1024px)',
portrait: '(orientation:portrait)'
}
})
@media (min-width:1024px) {
[small~="fs1"]{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1280px) {
[medium~="fs1"]{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
@media (max-width:1024px) {
[not-big~="fs1"]{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
@media (orientation:portrait) {
[portrait~="fs1"]{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
Note: If you care about valid attribute selectors, prepend
data- to your breakpoint keys.
opts.breakpointSelector
By default, attribute selectors are generated for breakpoint utilities (as seen above). Use prefixed classes instead by passing in the
'class' shortcut, or provide a selector function for more granular control:
'class' Shortcut
var css = gr8({
breakpointSelector: 'class'
})
var css = gr8({
breakpointSelector: key => s => `.gr8-${key}-${s}`
})
@media (min-width:768px) {
.gr8-sm-fs1{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
@media (min-width:1024px) {
.gr8-md-fs1{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
@media (min-width:1280px) {
.gr8-lg-fs1{font-size:1rem}
/* etc... */
}
gr8-util is a little function for generating functional css utilities. Given a plain object, concise css utilities are generated. All the utilities in
gr8 are built using this.
Use the
utils option to pass an array of
gr8-util objects to extend the
gr8 output with custom utilities:
var bgcolor = {
prop: {
bgc: 'background-color'
},
vals: ['red', 'blue', 'green']
}
var fontcolor = {
prop: {
fc: 'color'
},
vals: ['red', 'blue', 'green']
}
var css = gr8({
utils: [
bgcolor,
fontcolor
]
})
.bgcr{background-color:red}
.bgcb{background-color:blue}
.bgcg{background-color:green}
.fcr{color:red}
.fcb{color:blue}
.fcg{color:green}
/* etc... */
@media (min-width:768px) {
[sm~="bgcr"]{background-color:red}
[sm~="bgcb"]{background-color:blue}
[sm~="bgcg"]{background-color:green}
[sm~="fcr"]{color:red}
[sm~="fcb"]{color:blue}
[sm~="fcg"]{color:green}
/* etc... */
}
@media (min-width:1024px) {
[md~="bgcr"]{background-color:red}
[md~="bgcb"]{background-color:blue}
[md~="bgcg"]{background-color:green}
[md~="fcr"]{color:red}
[md~="fcb"]{color:blue}
[md~="fcg"]{color:green}
/* etc... */
}
@media (min-width:1280px) {
[lg~="bgcr"]{background-color:red}
[lg~="bgcb"]{background-color:blue}
[lg~="bgcg"]{background-color:green}
[lg~="fcr"]{color:red}
[lg~="fcb"]{color:blue}
[lg~="fcg"]{color:green}
/* etc... */
}
Refer to gr8-util for further documentation on generating custom utilities.
opts.exclude
Use the
exclude option to remove some of the default utilities. Accepts an array with any of the following values:
column,
margin,
padding,
opacity,
background,
flex,
display,
float,
overflow,
positioning,
size,
typography,
miscellaneous,
development
For more advanced use cases, some additional methods are proxied:
// direct access to gr8-util
var gr8util = require('gr8/util')
var css = gr8util({options})
// direct access to gr8-utils
var gr8utils = require('gr8/utils')
var css = gr8utils({options})
// or even lower level
gr8utils.generate(gr8utils.utils, gr8utils.defaults)
gr8 is developed and iterated-on primarily for use within projects at Folder Studio. It shares similarities with other functional css libraries like tachyons or basscss, but diverges in its minimalism and customizability.
gr8 provides no colors, no borders, no font-families, etc out of the box, but instead provides ways to quickly define your own utilities for things like these using plain objects. It facilitates creating coherent design systems without imposing one by default.
In any case, I hope you like it and perhaps find it useful!