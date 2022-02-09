yarn add gqtx
gqtx is a thin layer on top of
graphql-js for writing a type-safe GraphQL server in TypeScript. It provides you with a set of helper functions to create an intermediate representation of a GraphQL schema, and then converts that schema to a raw
graphql-js schema. So you get to use everything from the reference implementation of GraphQL, but with way more type safety.
If a schema compiles, the following holds:
Most importantly, we achieve all this without having to:
reflect-metadata and decorators
import { createTypesFactory, buildGraphQLSchema } from 'gqtx';
enum Role {
Admin,
User,
}
type User = {
id: string;
role: Role;
name: string;
};
const users: User[] = [
{ id: '1', role: Role.Admin, name: 'Sikan' },
{ id: '2', role: Role.User, name: 'Nicole' },
];
type AppContext = {
viewerId: 1;
users: User[];
};
// We can set the app context type once, and it will
// be automatically inferred for all our resolvers! :)
const t = createTypesFactory<AppContext>();
const RoleEnum = t.enumType({
name: 'Role',
description: 'A user role',
values: [
{ name: 'Admin', value: Role.Admin },
{ name: 'User', value: Role.User },
],
});
const UserType = t.objectType<User>({
name: 'User',
description: 'A User',
fields: () => [
t.field({ name: 'id', type: t.NonNull(t.ID) }),
t.field({ name: 'role', type: t.NonNull(RoleEnum) }),
t.field({ name: 'name', type: t.NonNull(t.String) }),
],
});
const Query = t.queryType({
fields: [
t.field({
name: 'userById',
type: UserType,
args: {
id: t.arg(t.NonNullInput(t.ID)),
},
resolve: (_, args, ctx) => {
// `args` is automatically inferred as { id: string }
// `ctx` is also automatically inferred as AppContext
// All with no extra work!
const user = ctx.users.find((u) => u.id === args.id);
// Also ensures we return an `User | null` type :)
return user || null;
},
}),
],
});
const schema = buildGraphQLSchema({
query: Query,
});
import express from 'express';
import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql';
const app = express();
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema,
graphiql: true,
})
);
app.listen(4000);
gqtx works best with TypeScript
strict mode
We recommend using TypeScript strict mode in order to have the best developer experience.
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
+ "strict": true
}
}
