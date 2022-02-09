Getting Started

yarn add gqtx

Type-safety without manual work

gqtx is a thin layer on top of graphql-js for writing a type-safe GraphQL server in TypeScript. It provides you with a set of helper functions to create an intermediate representation of a GraphQL schema, and then converts that schema to a raw graphql-js schema. So you get to use everything from the reference implementation of GraphQL, but with way more type safety.

If a schema compiles, the following holds:

The type of a field agrees with the return type of the resolver.

The arguments of a field agrees with the accepted arguments of the resolver.

The source of a field agrees with the type of the object to which it belongs.

The return type of the resolver will not be input types (InputObject)

The arguments of a field will not be abstract types (Interface, Union)

The context argument for all resolver functions in a schema agree.

Most importantly, we achieve all this without having to:

Set up code generation tools

Write SDL and having your schema partially defined in code and in a DSL file

Require special compiler magic such as reflect-metadata and decorators

What does it look like?

import { createTypesFactory, buildGraphQLSchema } from 'gqtx' ; enum Role { Admin, User, } type User = { id: string ; role: Role; name: string ; }; const users: User[] = [ { id: '1' , role: Role.Admin, name: 'Sikan' }, { id: '2' , role: Role.User, name: 'Nicole' }, ]; type AppContext = { viewerId: 1 ; users: User[]; }; const t = createTypesFactory<AppContext>(); const RoleEnum = t.enumType({ name: 'Role' , description: 'A user role' , values: [ { name: 'Admin' , value: Role.Admin }, { name: 'User' , value: Role.User }, ], }); const UserType = t.objectType<User>({ name: 'User' , description: 'A User' , fields: () => [ t.field({ name: 'id' , type : t.NonNull(t.ID) }), t.field({ name: 'role' , type : t.NonNull(RoleEnum) }), t.field({ name: 'name' , type : t.NonNull(t.String) }), ], }); const Query = t.queryType({ fields: [ t.field({ name: 'userById' , type : UserType, args: { id: t.arg(t.NonNullInput(t.ID)), }, resolve: ( _, args, ctx ) => { const user = ctx.users.find( ( u ) => u.id === args.id); return user || null ; }, }), ], }); const schema = buildGraphQLSchema({ query: Query, });

Use your favorite server option to serve the schema!

import express from 'express' ; import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlHTTP({ schema, graphiql: true , }) ); app.listen( 4000 );

gqtx works best with TypeScript strict mode

We recommend using TypeScript strict mode in order to have the best developer experience.

tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions": { + "strict": true } }

To Recap