GQLint

GQLint is a GraphQL linter with custom rules.

Please create tickets with new ideas for GraphQL rules.

Table of Contents

Installation

Usage

Command line

Configuration

Rules

Plugins

TODO

Inspiration

npm:

npm install -g gqlint

Usage: gqlint [options] <path> Lint GraphQL queries and schemas. Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -r, --reporter <reporter> the reporter to use: stylish (default), compact, json -c, --config <config> the config file to use: .gqlint (default)

URL

You can also use the tool get-graphql-schema to lint your running API.

get-graphql-schema https://graphql-url.com/graphql | gqlint --reporter codeframe

The Codeframe reporter is used to also show the position of the error within the code.

You can create your own .gqlint file which contains the list of rules you want to check, and to what severity. This is mostly the same format as used by ESLint.

{ "rules" : { "camelcase" : "warn" , "fieldname.typename" : "warn" , "relay.connection" : "warn" , "relay.id" : "warn" , "singular.mutations" : "warn" , "enum.casing" : "warn" , "description.type" : "off" , "description.field" : "off" } }

The keys of the rules object are the names of the GQLint rules we currently have in GQLint. The value is the error level of the rule and can be one of these values:

"off" or 0 - turn the rule off

or - turn the rule off "warn" or 1 - turn the rule on as a warning (doesn't affect exit code)

or - turn the rule on as a warning (doesn't affect exit code) "error" or 2 - turn the rule on as an error (exit code will be 1)

The three error levels allow you control over how GQLint applies rules.

CamelCase

Verifies if properties are camelcased.

Property 'Name' is not camelcased.

Fieldname Typename

Checks if you use the name of the type in your field.

Type 'User' has a property called 'userId'. Don't use type-names in property-names. Maybe use 'id' instead?

Relay Connection

Checks if Types ending with Connection have 'edges' and 'pageInfo'.

Connection 'UserConnection' does not have fields 'edges, pageInfo'.

Relay ID

Checks if fields that have 'id' in them use the ID type instead of others (string, integer, etc.)

Field 'id' in Type 'User' uses 'String'. Please use 'ID' instead.

Singular Mutations

Checks if mutations are singular (createUser) and not plural (createUsers).

Mutation 'createUsers' is plural. It's better to use singular mutations.

Remove/Delete Mutations

Checks if mutations on single entities use 'delete' (deleteUser) and not 'remove' (removeUser).

Also checks if mutations on relationships use 'remove' (removeUserFromGroup) and not 'delete' (deleteUserFromGroup).

Mutation 'removeUser' uses 'remove' for a single entity. It's better to use 'deleteUser'.

Mutation '${name}' uses 'delete' for a mutation on a relationship. It's better to use '${suggestion}'.

Enum Casing

Checks if all the values of a ENUM-type are uppercase. In the future this could take a value like 'uppercase | lowercase | camelCase | snake_case'.

Property 'Currency' has invalidly cased values. Please uppercase them.

Description Type

Checks if all Types have a description.

Type 'Person' has no description.

Description Field

Checks if all Fields have a description.

Field 'name' has no description.

Plugins

Vim

I created a plugin for ALE in the plugins/vim folder. You can add this to your vim config after installing the tool. If you want me to make a plugin for your editor, please open an issue (or a PR).

TODO

Create .gqlint file to enable/disable rules.

Create .gqlint file to enable/disable rules. Make more rules.

Make more rules. Refactor.

