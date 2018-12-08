GQLint is a GraphQL linter with custom rules.
Please create tickets with new ideas for GraphQL rules.
npm:
npm install -g gqlint
Usage: gqlint [options] <path>
Lint GraphQL queries and schemas.
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-r, --reporter <reporter> the reporter to use: stylish (default), compact, json
-c, --config <config> the config file to use: .gqlint (default)
You can also use the tool get-graphql-schema to lint your running API.
get-graphql-schema https://graphql-url.com/graphql | gqlint --reporter codeframe
The Codeframe reporter is used to also show the position of the error within the code.
You can create your own .gqlint file which contains the list of rules you want to check, and to what severity. This is mostly the same format as used by ESLint.
{
"rules": {
"camelcase": "warn",
"fieldname.typename": "warn",
"relay.connection": "warn",
"relay.id": "warn",
"singular.mutations": "warn",
"enum.casing": "warn",
"description.type": "off",
"description.field": "off"
}
}
The keys of the rules object are the names of the GQLint rules we currently have in GQLint. The value is the error level of the rule and can be one of these values:
"off" or
0 - turn the rule off
"warn" or
1 - turn the rule on as a warning (doesn't affect exit code)
"error" or
2 - turn the rule on as an error (exit code will be 1)
The three error levels allow you control over how GQLint applies rules.
Verifies if properties are camelcased.
Property 'Name' is not camelcased.
Checks if you use the name of the type in your field.
Type 'User' has a property called 'userId'. Don't use type-names in property-names. Maybe use 'id' instead?
Checks if Types ending with Connection have 'edges' and 'pageInfo'.
Connection 'UserConnection' does not have fields 'edges, pageInfo'.
Checks if fields that have 'id' in them use the ID type instead of others (string, integer, etc.)
Field 'id' in Type 'User' uses 'String'. Please use 'ID' instead.
Checks if mutations are singular (createUser) and not plural (createUsers).
Mutation 'createUsers' is plural. It's better to use singular mutations.
Checks if mutations on single entities use 'delete' (deleteUser) and not 'remove' (removeUser).
Also checks if mutations on relationships use 'remove' (removeUserFromGroup) and not 'delete' (deleteUserFromGroup).
Mutation 'removeUser' uses 'remove' for a single entity. It's better to use 'deleteUser'.
Mutation '${name}' uses 'delete' for a mutation on a relationship. It's better to use '${suggestion}'.
Checks if all the values of a ENUM-type are uppercase. In the future this could take a value like 'uppercase | lowercase | camelCase | snake_case'.
Property 'Currency' has invalidly cased values. Please uppercase them.
Checks if all Types have a description.
Type 'Person' has no description.
Checks if all Fields have a description.
Field 'name' has no description.
I created a plugin for ALE in the plugins/vim folder. You can add this to your vim config after installing the tool. If you want me to make a plugin for your editor, please open an issue (or a PR).