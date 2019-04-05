GQL2TS

Generate TypeScript and Flow type interfaces from GraphQL types and query definitions.

for CLI npm install -g gql2ts for programmatic use npm install @gql2ts/from-query npm install @gql2ts/from-schema

Structure

This project is a lerna mono repo, consisting of multiple packages.

Goals and usage

This project can either:

Take a type schema to generate TS interfaces

Take a type schema & query and generate TS interfaces

Generate from type schema

Pass a GraphQL type schema to generate a TypeScript interface:

Input:

type Query { thing: String! anotherThing: Boolean! }

Output:

interface IQuery { thing: string ; anotherThing: boolean ; }

Generate from type schema and query

Pass a type and query to generate a TypeScript interface:

Input:

type Query { thing: String! anotherThing: Boolean! }

query GetThing { thing }

Output

interface GetThing { thing: string ; }

Language output

Note that flow and typescript generator outputs are supported via separate packages:

language-flow - defaults for running gql2ts with Flow as your target

- defaults for running with Flow as your target language-typescript - defaults for running gql2ts with Typescript as your target

Fine control

If you look into the index.ts of either from-query or from-schema packages:

import { DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP, DEFAULT_OPTIONS, } from '@gql2ts/language-typescript' ;

This can be replaced with mathing flow configuration objects:

import { DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP, DEFAULT_OPTIONS, } from '@gql2ts/language-flow' ;

Note: Flow output support has yet to be packaged and made available for the CLI.

Packages

See the packages directory for package Readmes.