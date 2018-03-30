This project is deprecated, use gql2ts instead
GraphQL To Flow Types
npm i -g gql2flow
Usage: gql2flow [options] <schema.json>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-o --output-file [outputFile] name for output file, defaults to graphql-export.flow.js
-m --module-name [moduleName] name for the export module. Types are not wrapped in a module if this is not set
-i --ignored-types <ignoredTypes> names of types to ignore (comma delimited)
-w --whitelist <whitelist> names of types to whitelist (comma delimited)
--null-keys adds a '?' to all keys
--null-values adds a '?' to all values
Examples
Fetching from a server
gql2flow https://api.github.com/graphql
From a json schema
gql2flow schema.json