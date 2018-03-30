openbase logo
gql

gql2flow

by Joar Wilk
0.4.5 (see all)

Convert a GraphQL Schema to a flow definition

207

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project is deprecated, use gql2ts instead

GraphQL To Flow Types

npm i -g gql2flow

Usage: gql2flow [options] <schema.json>

Options:

  -h, --help                         output usage information
  -V, --version                      output the version number
  -o --output-file [outputFile]      name for output file, defaults to graphql-export.flow.js
  -m --module-name [moduleName]      name for the export module. Types are not wrapped in a module if this is not set
  -i --ignored-types <ignoredTypes>  names of types to ignore (comma delimited)
  -w --whitelist <whitelist>         names of types to whitelist (comma delimited)
  --null-keys                        adds a '?' to all keys
  --null-values                      adds a '?' to all values

Examples

Fetching from a server

gql2flow https://api.github.com/graphql

From a json schema

gql2flow schema.json

