This package provides several command-line tools to work with GraphQL schemas:
npm install --save gql-tools
Installs gql-tools locally and saves it as production dependency to the current package.
npm install -g gql-tools
Installs gql-tools globally.
Note: this package requires graphql as peer dependency (either global or local, depdending on the kind of installation).
npm install [-g] graphql
gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> [-iatuov]
// schema.txt
type Person {
name: String
}
type Query {
people: [Person]
}
schema {
query: Query
}
gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> [-i]
Generates a JSON file with the introspection schema. The introspection schema is usually used by GraphQL tools to provide type support, code completion, query validation, etc.
gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> -a
Generates a JSON file with the parsed AST of the schema. The AST can be useful for debugging when doing GraphQL language manipulation (i.e.: writing visitors).
gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> -t
Generates a GraphQL file (schema language) with a schema language definition of the schema.
For more options, see the CLI help:
gqlschema -h
gqlgraph <schema.txt> [-p]
// schema.txt
type Person {
name: String
}
type Query {
people: [Person]
}
schema {
query: Query
}
Generates a livereload-enabled server with a graphic visualization of the GraphQL schema and opens it in the default browser. When the schema file is saved, the changes are reloaded.
For more options, see the CLI help:
gqlgraph -h