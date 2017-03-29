openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

gql-tools

by Alberto Mijares
0.0.15 (see all)

GraphQL Tools for schema handling.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

237

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gql-tools

This package provides several command-line tools to work with GraphQL schemas:

  • generation of the introspection schema in JSON format based on a GraphQL schema file (schema language) or from a GraphQL endpoint (introspection query)
  • generation of the parsed AST in JSON format based on a GraphQL schema file (schema language) or from a GraphQL endpoint (introspection query)
  • generation of the schema language file from a GraphQL endpoint (introspection query)
  • generation of a real-time visualization graph based on a GraphQL schema file (schema language)

Installation

npm install --save gql-tools

Installs gql-tools locally and saves it as production dependency to the current package.

npm install -g gql-tools

Installs gql-tools globally.

Note: this package requires graphql as peer dependency (either global or local, depdending on the kind of installation).

npm install [-g] graphql

Commands

gqlschema

gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> [-iatuov]

// schema.txt

type Person {
    name: String
}

type Query {
    people: [Person]
}

schema {
    query: Query
}

gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> [-i]

Generates a JSON file with the introspection schema. The introspection schema is usually used by GraphQL tools to provide type support, code completion, query validation, etc.

gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> -a

Generates a JSON file with the parsed AST of the schema. The AST can be useful for debugging when doing GraphQL language manipulation (i.e.: writing visitors).

gqlschema <schema.txt | http://example.com/graphql> -t

Generates a GraphQL file (schema language) with a schema language definition of the schema.

For more options, see the CLI help:

gqlschema -h

gqlgraph

gqlgraph <schema.txt> [-p]

// schema.txt

type Person {
    name: String
}

type Query {
    people: [Person]
}

schema {
    query: Query
}

Generates a livereload-enabled server with a graphic visualization of the GraphQL schema and opens it in the default browser. When the schema file is saved, the changes are reloaded.

For more options, see the CLI help:

gqlgraph -h

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial