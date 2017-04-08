Tools for working with GraphQL documents
Warning: these tools are still in an early phase and there will be issues. Bug reports and pull-requests are welcome!
Building GraphQL schemas in the GraphQL native language (i.e.
.graphql files)
has several benefits over using a programming language:
Hopefully the tools in this repository make it easier to work with GraphQL files.
The quickest way to get started is by globally installing the
gql command-line interface:
$ npm i -g gql-cli
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Dependencies
gql-cli
|Command-line interface for
gql GraphQL tools
gql-format
|Tools for formatting GraphQL documents
gql-merge
|Tools for merging GraphQL documents
gql-lint
|Tools for linting GraphQL documents
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
gql follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.
MIT (c) Liam Curry