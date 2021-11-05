Generate queries from graphql schema, used for writing api test.
# Sample schema
type Query {
user(id: Int!): User!
}
type User {
id: Int!
username: String!
email: String!
createdAt: String!
}
# Sample query generated
query user($id: Int!) {
user(id: $id){
id
username
email
createdAt
}
}
# Install
npm install gql-generator -g
# see the usage
gqlg --help
# Generate sample queries from schema file
gqlg --schemaFilePath ./example/sampleTypeDef.graphql --destDirPath ./example/output --depthLimit 5
Now the queries generated from the
sampleTypeDef.graphql can be found in the destDir:
./example/output.
This tool generate 3 folders holding the queries: mutations, queries and subscriptions. And also
index.js files to export the queries in each folder.
You can require the queries like this:
// require all the queries
const queries = require('./example/output');
// require mutations only
const mutations = require('./example/output/mutations');
// sample content
console.log(queries.mutations.signup);
console.log(mutations.signup);
/*
mutation signup($username: String!, email: String!, password: String!){
signup(username: $username, email: $email, password: $password){
token
user {
id
username
email
createdAt
}
}
}
*/
The tool will automatically exclude any
@deprecated schema fields (see more on schema directives here). To change this behavior to include deprecated fields you can use the
includeDeprecatedFields flag when running the tool, e.g.
gqlg --includeDeprecatedFields.
Say you have a graphql schema like this:
type Mutation {
signup(
email: String!
username: String!
password: String!
): UserToken!
}
type UserToken {
token: String!
user: User!
}
type User {
id: Int!
username: String!
email: String!
createdAt: String!
}
Before this tool, you write graphql api test like this:
const { GraphQLClient } = require('graphql-request');
require('should');
const host = 'http://localhost:8080/graphql';
test('signup', async () => {
const gql = new GraphQLClient(host);
const query = `mutation signup($username: String!, email: String!, password: String!){
signup(username: $username, email: $email, password: $password){
token
user {
id
username
email
createdAt
}
}
}`;
const data = await gql.request(query, {
username: 'tim',
email: 'timqian92@qq.com',
password: 'samplepass',
});
(typeof data.signup.token).should.equal('string');
);
As
gqlg generated the queries for you, you don't need to write the query yourself, so your test will becomes:
const { GraphQLClient } = require('graphql-request');
require('should');
const mutations = require('./example/output/mutations');
const host = 'http://localhost:8080/graphql';
test('signup', async () => {
const gql = new GraphQLClient(host);
const data = await gql.request(mutations.signup, {
username: 'tim',
email: 'timqian92@qq.com',
password: 'samplepass',
});
(typeof data.signup.token).should.equal('string');
);
gqlg ignores the types which have been added in the parent queries already.
