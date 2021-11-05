Generate queries from graphql schema, used for writing api test.

Example

# Sample schema type Query { user(id: Int!): User! } type User { id: Int! username: String! email: String! createdAt: String! }

# Sample query generated query user($id: Int!) { user(id: $id){ id username email createdAt } }

Usage

npm install gql-generator -g gqlg -- help gqlg --schemaFilePath ./example/sampleTypeDef.graphql --destDirPath ./example/output --depthLimit 5

Now the queries generated from the sampleTypeDef.graphql can be found in the destDir: ./example/output .

This tool generate 3 folders holding the queries: mutations, queries and subscriptions. And also index.js files to export the queries in each folder.

You can require the queries like this:

const queries = require ( './example/output' ); const mutations = require ( './example/output/mutations' ); console .log(queries.mutations.signup); console .log(mutations.signup);

The tool will automatically exclude any @deprecated schema fields (see more on schema directives here). To change this behavior to include deprecated fields you can use the includeDeprecatedFields flag when running the tool, e.g. gqlg --includeDeprecatedFields .

Usage example

Say you have a graphql schema like this:

type Mutation { signup( email: String! username: String! password: String! ): UserToken! } type UserToken { token: String! user: User! } type User { id: Int! username: String! email: String! createdAt: String! }

Before this tool, you write graphql api test like this:

const { GraphQLClient } = require ( 'graphql-request' ); require ( 'should' ); const host = 'http://localhost:8080/graphql' ; test( 'signup' , async () => { const gql = new GraphQLClient(host); const query = `mutation signup($username: String!, email: String!, password: String!){ signup(username: $username, email: $email, password: $password){ token user { id username email createdAt } } }` ; const data = await gql.request(query, { username : 'tim' , email : 'timqian92@qq.com' , password : 'samplepass' , }); ( typeof data.signup.token).should.equal( 'string' ); );

As gqlg generated the queries for you, you don't need to write the query yourself, so your test will becomes:

const { GraphQLClient } = require ( 'graphql-request' ); require ( 'should' ); const mutations = require ( './example/output/mutations' ); const host = 'http://localhost:8080/graphql' ; test( 'signup' , async () => { const gql = new GraphQLClient(host); const data = await gql.request(mutations.signup, { username : 'tim' , email : 'timqian92@qq.com' , password : 'samplepass' , }); ( typeof data.signup.token).should.equal( 'string' ); );

Notes