gf

gql-format

by Liam Curry
0.0.5 (see all)

Tools for working with GraphQL documents

Documentation
Categories

Readme

gql

standard-readme compliant Travis

Warning: these tools are still in an early phase and there will be issues. Bug reports and pull-requests are welcome!

Table of Contents

Background

Building GraphQL schemas in the GraphQL native language (i.e. .graphql files) has several benefits over using a programming language:

  • Your data structures are language agnostic so only the resolvers need to be programmed.
  • The GraphQL language is terser than most programming languages. Schemas are simpler to write and understand.
  • Schemas rarely change after compile time; most people won't take advantage of progammatic schemas.
  • Schemas can be accessed without a GraphQL server.

Hopefully the tools in this repository make it easier to work with GraphQL files.

Install

The quickest way to get started is by globally installing the gql command-line interface:

$ npm i -g gql-cli

Packages

PackageDescriptionVersionDependencies
gql-cliCommand-line interface for gql GraphQL toolsnpmDependency Status
gql-formatTools for formatting GraphQL documentsnpmDependency Status
gql-mergeTools for merging GraphQL documentsnpmDependency Status
gql-lintTools for linting GraphQL documentsnpmDependency Status

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

gql follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

License

MIT (c) Liam Curry

