Package gql Description Query language for interpreting genome SNPs Node Version >= 0.4

Compatibility

This query language is for use with the genomejs JSON format. See the dna2json repository for more information.

Just a reminder: deletions are represented as - !

Usage

This example will create a query that determines if a person is sickle cell effected.

var gql = require ( 'gql' ); var dna = require ( './genome.json' ); var query = gql.or([ gql.exact( 'rs334' , 'TT' ), gql.exact( 'i3003137' , 'AA' ) ]); var isMatch = query(dna); console .log(isMatch);

API

All of these APIs return a boolean-returning function that acts as the truth test. These functions take in one argument, a DNA-JSON object. You can nest as deep as you want, or be as basic as you want.

For example, checking if a person is immune to norovirus is pretty simple:

var dna = require ( './my-dna.json' ); var query = gql.exact( 'rs601338' , 'AA' ); var isImmune = query(dna);

Conditions

Evaluates to true if this was the only allele observed.

q.exact( 'rs2032651' , 'D' ); q.exact( 'rs2032651' , 'AT' );

Evaluates to true if the allele was observed at all.

q.has( 'rs2032651' , 'A' );

Evaluates to true if any allele has been observed.

q.exists( 'rs2032651' );

Evaluates to true if no allele has been observed.

q.doesntExist( 'rs2032651' );

Inverts the result of another condition.

var query = q.not(q.exact( 'rs2032651' , 'AA' )); query({ rs2032651 : { genotype : 'TT' } }); query({ rs2032651 : { genotype : 'AA' } });

Evaluates to true if only the allele was observed at the specified position.

q.only( 'rs2032651' , 'A' );

Aggregate Conditions

Evaluates to true if any of the given condition functions evaluate to true.

q.or([ q.has( 'rs2032651' , 'A' ), q.doesntExist( 'rs2032651' ) ]);

Evaluates to true if all of the given condition functions evaluate to true.

q.and([ q.exists( 'rs2032652' ), q.has( 'rs2032651' , 'A' ) ]);

Evaluates to true if the number of given condition functions evaluating to true is equal to or greater than the given number.

q.atLeast( 2 , [ q.exists( 'rs2032652' ), q.has( 'rs2032651' , 'A' ), q.exact( 'rs2032653' , 'AT' ), q.exact( 'rs2032654' , 'GG' ) ]);

Evaluates to true if all of the given condition functions evaluate to false.

q.none([ q.has( 'rs2032651' , 'A' ), q.doesntExist( 'rs2032651' ) ]);

