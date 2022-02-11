AWS SDK for JavaScript

Version 3.x Now Available

The version 3.x of the AWS SDK for JavaScript is generally available. For more information see the Developer Guide or API Reference.

For release notes, see the CHANGELOG. Prior to v2.4.8, release notes can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/releasenotes/?tag=releasenotes%23keywords%23javascript

Table of Contents:

Getting Started

How To Install

In the Browser

To use the SDK in the browser, simply add the following script tag to your HTML pages:

< script src = "https://sdk.amazonaws.com/js/aws-sdk-2.1075.0.min.js" > </ script >

You can also build a custom browser SDK with your specified set of AWS services. This can allow you to reduce the SDK's size, specify different API versions of services, or use AWS services that don't currently support CORS if you are working in an environment that does not enforce CORS. To get started:

http://docs.aws.amazon.com/sdk-for-javascript/v2/developer-guide/building-sdk-for-browsers.html

The AWS SDK is also compatible with browserify.

For browser-based web, mobile and hybrid apps, you can use AWS Amplify Library which extends the AWS SDK and provides an easier and declarative interface.

In Node.js

The preferred way to install the AWS SDK for Node.js is to use the npm package manager for Node.js. Simply type the following into a terminal window:

npm install aws-sdk

In React Native

To use the SDK in a react native project, first install the SDK using npm:

npm install aws-sdk

Then within your application, you can reference the react native compatible version of the SDK with the following:

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk/dist/aws-sdk-react-native' );

Alternatively, you can use AWS Amplify Library which extends AWS SDK and provides React Native UI components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

Using Bower

You can also use Bower to install the SDK by typing the following into a terminal window:

bower install aws-sdk-js

Usage with TypeScript

The AWS SDK for JavaScript bundles TypeScript definition files for use in TypeScript projects and to support tools that can read .d.ts files. Our goal is to keep these TypeScript definition files updated with each release for any public api.

Before you can begin using these TypeScript definitions with your project, you need to make sure your project meets a few of these requirements:

Use TypeScript v2.x

Includes the TypeScript definitions for node. You can use npm to install this by typing the following into a terminal window: npm install --save-dev @types/node

If you are targeting at es5 or older ECMA standards, your tsconfig.json has to include 'es5' and 'es2015.promise' under compilerOptions.lib . See tsconfig.json for an example.

In the Browser

To use the TypeScript definition files with the global AWS object in a front-end project, add the following line to the top of your JavaScript file:

This will provide support for the global AWS object.

In Node.js

To use the TypeScript definition files within a Node.js project, simply import aws-sdk as you normally would.

In a TypeScript file:

import AWS from 'aws-sdk' ; import AWS from 'aws-sdk/global' ; import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3' ;

NOTE: You need to add "esModuleInterop": true to compilerOptions of your tsconfig.json . If not possible, use like import * as AWS from 'aws-sdk' .

In a JavaScript file:

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk/global' ); var S3 = require ( 'aws-sdk/clients/s3' );

With React

To create React applications with AWS SDK, you can use AWS Amplify Library which provides React components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

With Angular

Due to the SDK's reliance on node.js typings, you may encounter compilation issues when using the typings provided by the SDK in an Angular project created using the Angular CLI.

To resolve these issues, either add "types": ["node"] to the project's tsconfig.app.json file, or remove the "types" field entirely.

AWS Amplify Library provides Angular components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

Known Limitations

There are a few known limitations with the bundled TypeScript definitions at this time:

Service client typings reflect the latest apiVersion , regardless of which apiVersion is specified when creating a client.

, regardless of which is specified when creating a client. Service-bound parameters use the any type.

Getting Help

The best way to interact with our team is through GitHub. You can open an issue and choose from one of our templates for bug reports, feature requests or guidance. You may also find help on community resources such as StackOverFlow with the tag #aws-sdk-js. If you have a support plan with AWS Support, you can also create a new support case.

Please make sure to check out our resources too before opening an issue:

Please see SERVICES.md for a list of supported services.

Maintenance and support for SDK major versions

For information about maintenance and support for SDK major versions and their underlying dependencies, see the following in the AWS SDKs and Tools Shared Configuration and Credentials Reference Guide:

Contributing

We welcome community contributions and pull requests. See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to set up a development environment and submit code.

License

This SDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0, see LICENSE.txt and NOTICE.txt for more information.