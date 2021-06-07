GPXParser.js
GPXParser.js is a lightweight JS library wich parse .gpx file and get or compute various datas like
- GPX metadata
- total and cumulate distances
- min, max, average, positive and negative height différence
GPX ? What is this ?
Wikipedia say :
GPX, or GPS Exchange Format, is an XML schema designed as a common GPS data format for software applications.
gpx files are based on xml with specific tags and attributes
For more information about gpx format see http://www.topografix.com/gpx_manual.asp
How to do
Install from npm
npm install --save gpxparser
Load JavaScript file
From an HTML document :
<script src="./js/GPXParser.js"></script>
From a node.js script :
let gpxParser = require('gpxparser');
Create and parse file
var gpx = new gpxParser();
gpx.parse("<xml><gpx></gpx></xml>");
Use the gpx Object
var totalDistance = gpx.tracks[0].distance.total;
Export gpxParser Objecto to GeoJSON
let geoJSON = gpx.toGeoJSON();
Documentation
|Property
|Type
|Description
|xmlSource
|XML
|XML Object parsed from gpx string file
|metadata
|Metadata object
|File metadata
|waypoints
|Array of Waypoint object
|Array of waypoints
|tracks
|Array of Track object
|Array of waypoints of tracks
|routes
|Array of Route object
|Array of waypoints of routes
|Property
|Type
|Description
|name
|String
|File name
|desc
|String
|Description
|link
|Link object
|Web address
|author
|Float
|Author object
|time
|DateTime
|Time
Waypoint object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|name
|String
|Point name
|cmt
|String
|Comment
|desc
|String
|Point description
|lat
|Float
|Point latitute
|lon
|Float
|Point longitude
|ele
|Float
|Point elevation
|time
|Date
|Point time
Track object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|name
|String
|Point name
|cmt
|String
|Comment
|desc
|String
|Point description
|src
|String
|Used device
|number
|String
|Track identifier
|link
|String
|Link to a web address
|type
|String
|Track type
|points
|Array
|Points object array
|distance
|Distance Object
|Distance informations about the Route
|elevation
|Elevation Object
|Elevation informations about the Route
|slopes
|Float Array
|Slope of each sub-segment
Route object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|name
|String
|Point name
|cmt
|String
|Comment
|desc
|String
|Point description
|src
|String
|Used device
|number
|String
|Track identifier
|link
|String
|Link to a web address
|type
|String
|Route type
|points
|Array
|Points object array
|distance
|Distance Object
|Distance informations about the Route
|elevation
|Elevation Object
|Elevation informations about the Route
|slopes
|Float Array
|Slope of each sub-segment
Point object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|lat
|Float
|Point latitute
|lon
|Float
|Point longitude
|ele
|Float
|Point elevation
|time
|Date
|Point time
Distance object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|total
|Float
|Total distance of the Route/Track
|cumul
|Float
|Cumulative distance at each point of the Route/Track
Elevation object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|max
|Float
|Maximum elevation
|min
|Float
|Minimum elevation
|pos
|Float
|Positive elevation difference
|neg
|Float
|Negative elevation difference
|avg
|Float
|Average elevation
Author object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|name
|String
|Author name
|email
|Email object
|Email address of the author
|link
|Link object
|Web address
Email object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|id
|String
|Email id
|domain
|String
|Email domain
Link object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|href
|String
|Web address
|text
|String
|Link text
|type
|String
|Link type