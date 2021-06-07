GPXParser.js is a lightweight JS library wich parse .gpx file and get or compute various datas like

GPX metadata

total and cumulate distances

min, max, average, positive and negative height différence

GPX ? What is this ?

Wikipedia say :

GPX, or GPS Exchange Format, is an XML schema designed as a common GPS data format for software applications.

gpx files are based on xml with specific tags and attributes

For more information about gpx format see http://www.topografix.com/gpx_manual.asp

How to do

Install from npm

npm install --save gpxparser

Load JavaScript file

From an HTML document :

< script src = "./js/GPXParser.js" > </ script >

From a node.js script :

let gpxParser = require ( 'gpxparser' );

Create and parse file

var gpx = new gpxParser(); gpx.parse( "<xml><gpx></gpx></xml>" );

Use the gpx Object

var totalDistance = gpx.tracks[ 0 ].distance.total;

Export gpxParser Objecto to GeoJSON

let geoJSON = gpx.toGeoJSON();

Documentation

Property Type Description xmlSource XML XML Object parsed from gpx string file metadata Metadata object File metadata waypoints Array of Waypoint object Array of waypoints tracks Array of Track object Array of waypoints of tracks routes Array of Route object Array of waypoints of routes

Metadata object

Property Type Description name String File name desc String Description link Link object Web address author Float Author object time DateTime Time

Waypoint object

Property Type Description name String Point name cmt String Comment desc String Point description lat Float Point latitute lon Float Point longitude ele Float Point elevation time Date Point time

Track object

Property Type Description name String Point name cmt String Comment desc String Point description src String Used device number String Track identifier link String Link to a web address type String Track type points Array Points object array distance Distance Object Distance informations about the Route elevation Elevation Object Elevation informations about the Route slopes Float Array Slope of each sub-segment

Route object

Property Type Description name String Point name cmt String Comment desc String Point description src String Used device number String Track identifier link String Link to a web address type String Route type points Array Points object array distance Distance Object Distance informations about the Route elevation Elevation Object Elevation informations about the Route slopes Float Array Slope of each sub-segment

Point object

Property Type Description lat Float Point latitute lon Float Point longitude ele Float Point elevation time Date Point time

Distance object

Property Type Description total Float Total distance of the Route/Track cumul Float Cumulative distance at each point of the Route/Track

Elevation object

Property Type Description max Float Maximum elevation min Float Minimum elevation pos Float Positive elevation difference neg Float Negative elevation difference avg Float Average elevation

Author object

Property Type Description name String Author name email Email object Email address of the author link Link object Web address

Email object

Property Type Description id String Email id domain String Email domain

Link object