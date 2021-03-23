openbase logo
gpx-parse

by Elliot Stokes
0.10.4 (see all)

GPX parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

156

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gpx-parse

A library for parsing gpx data. Works against most of the Gpx v1.0 spec and Gpx v1.1. Feel free to fork if you need something specific.

More information available on the Project Page

#Installation

$ npm install gpx-parse

#Or with bower

$ bower install gpx-parse

#Usage

The module has been designed to work within node but you can also use it on the client side using the browserfy version that can be found in the dist folder.

var gpxParse = require("gpx-parse");

//from file
gpxParse.parseGpxFromFile("/path/to/gpxFile", function(error, data) {
    //do stuff
});

//or from string
gpxParse.parseGpx("<gpx></gpx>", function(error, data) {
    //do stuff
});

// or an external file via HTTP(S)
gpxParse.parseRemoteGpxFile("http://host.tld/my.gpx", function(error, data) {
    //do stuff
});

#Tests

Tests are written with nodeunit. To test make sure you have the dev dependencies installed and just run:

$ npm test

