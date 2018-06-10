GPX builder

This library creates GPX files based on version 1.1. I recommend you to check full documentation on topografix. The library has also options to use Garmin extensions, so you can add cadence, heart rate, speed and other fitness data to your points.

Integration for Strava allows to use some non-standard metric as power. That XML is not valid by standards, but it's the way that Strava use it.

How to use

Install:

npm install gpx-builder

Create your first GPX file:

const { buildGPX, GarminBuilder } = require ( 'gpx-builder' ); const { Point } = GarminBuilder.MODELS; const points = [ new Point( 51.02832496166229 , 15.515156626701355 , { ele : 314.715 , time : new Date ( '2018-06-10T17:29:35Z' ), hr : 120 , }), new Point( 51.12832496166229 , 15.615156626701355 , { ele : 314.715 , time : new Date ( '2018-06-10T17:39:35Z' ), hr : 121 , }), ]; const gpxData = new GarminBuilder(); gpxData.setSegmentPoints(points); console .log(buildGPX(gpxData.toObject()));

You can use Strava format that support power and distance on top of Garmin standard properties.

const { StravaBuilder } = require ( 'gpx-builder' ); const { Point } = StravaBuilder.MODELS; const points = [ new Point( 51.02832496166229 , 15.515156626701355 , { ele: 314.715 , time: new Date ( '2018-06-10T17:29:35Z' ), hr: 120 , power: 5 , distance: 1 , }), ];

How library works

Library contain two types of classes:

Creators - They create xml string from defined Object structure

Builders - They offer user friendly way to create data for creators

Library contain three Builders:

BaseBuilder - To create GPX 1.1 valid files. Check all the properties you can add to GPX.

GarminBuilder - To use TrackPointExtensionv2 schema from Garmin.

StravaBuilder - To extends GPX by data that uses Strava.

Types