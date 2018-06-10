openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gb

gpx-builder

by Michal Ozogan
3.8.0 (see all)

Builder of GPX files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GPX builder

codecov codecov codecov Maintainability

This library creates GPX files based on version 1.1. I recommend you to check full documentation on topografix. The library has also options to use Garmin extensions, so you can add cadence, heart rate, speed and other fitness data to your points.

Integration for Strava allows to use some non-standard metric as power. That XML is not valid by standards, but it's the way that Strava use it.

How to use

Install:

npm install gpx-builder

Create your first GPX file:

const { buildGPX, GarminBuilder } = require('gpx-builder');

const { Point } = GarminBuilder.MODELS;

const points = [
    new Point(51.02832496166229, 15.515156626701355, {
        ele: 314.715,
        time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:29:35Z'),
        hr: 120,
    }),
    new Point(51.12832496166229, 15.615156626701355, {
        ele: 314.715,
        time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:39:35Z'),
        hr: 121,
    }),
];

const gpxData = new GarminBuilder();

gpxData.setSegmentPoints(points);

console.log(buildGPX(gpxData.toObject()));

You can use Strava format that support power and distance on top of Garmin standard properties.

const { StravaBuilder } = require('gpx-builder');
const { Point } = StravaBuilder.MODELS;

const points = [
    new Point(51.02832496166229, 15.515156626701355, {
        ele: 314.715,
        time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:29:35Z'),
        hr: 120,
        power: 5,
        distance: 1,
    }),
];

How library works

Library contain two types of classes:

  • Creators - They create xml string from defined Object structure
  • Builders - They offer user friendly way to create data for creators

Library contain three Builders:

Types

What you find in type file are types that are used as object for builders. Eg. you can create object based on WayPoint and use it directly to creator. You can also use Point class in builder section that has more user friendly constructor. It will convert you data to WayPoint type.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial