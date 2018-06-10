This library creates GPX files based on version 1.1. I recommend you to check full documentation on topografix. The library has also options to use Garmin extensions, so you can add cadence, heart rate, speed and other fitness data to your points.
Integration for Strava allows to use some non-standard metric as power. That XML is not valid by standards, but it's the way that Strava use it.
Install:
npm install gpx-builder
Create your first GPX file:
const { buildGPX, GarminBuilder } = require('gpx-builder');
const { Point } = GarminBuilder.MODELS;
const points = [
new Point(51.02832496166229, 15.515156626701355, {
ele: 314.715,
time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:29:35Z'),
hr: 120,
}),
new Point(51.12832496166229, 15.615156626701355, {
ele: 314.715,
time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:39:35Z'),
hr: 121,
}),
];
const gpxData = new GarminBuilder();
gpxData.setSegmentPoints(points);
console.log(buildGPX(gpxData.toObject()));
You can use Strava format that support power and distance on top of Garmin standard properties.
const { StravaBuilder } = require('gpx-builder');
const { Point } = StravaBuilder.MODELS;
const points = [
new Point(51.02832496166229, 15.515156626701355, {
ele: 314.715,
time: new Date('2018-06-10T17:29:35Z'),
hr: 120,
power: 5,
distance: 1,
}),
];
Library contain two types of classes:
Library contain three Builders:
Types
What you find in type file are types that are used as object for builders. Eg. you can create object based on
WayPoint and use it directly to creator. You can also use
Point class in builder section that has more user friendly constructor. It will convert you data to
WayPoint type.