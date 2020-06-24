GPT - GUID Partition Table

What can I do with this?

Format disks / images

Fix a partition table, recover a deleted partition

Recover the GUID Partition Table from its backup

Locate partitions which are inaccessible / ignored by the OS

Verify the integrity of the primary GPT against its backup

Usage

var GPT = require ( 'gpt' )

NOTE: For brevity in the examples, error handling may be omitted, and synchronous methods used.

Examples

The following usage examples are consolidated into example/verify.js and runnable, where device would be a block device (i.e. /dev/rdisk2 on Mac OS, \\.\PhysicalDrive2 on Windows, or /dev/sdb on Linux);

sudo node example/verify.js <device>

Example output Master Boot Record: MODERN { physicalDrive : 0 , timestamp : { seconds : 0 , minutes : 0 , hours : 0 }, signature : 0 , copyProtected : false , partitions : [ Partition { status : 0 , type : 238 , sectors : 60751871 , firstLBA : 1 , firstCHS : CHS { cylinder : 1023 , head : 255 , sector : 62 }, lastCHS : CHS { cylinder : 1023 , head : 255 , sector : 62 } }, Partition { status : 0 , type : 0 , sectors : 0 , firstLBA : 0 , firstCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 }, lastCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 } }, Partition { status : 0 , type : 0 , sectors : 0 , firstLBA : 0 , firstCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 }, lastCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 } }, Partition { status : 0 , type : 0 , sectors : 0 , firstLBA : 0 , firstCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 }, lastCHS : CHS { cylinder : 0 , head : 0 , sector : 0 } } ], code : [ Code { offset : 0 , data : <Buffer 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ... > }, Code { offset: 224, data: <Buffer 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ... > } ] } EFI Parition: Partition { status: 0, type: 238, sectors: 60751871, firstLBA: 1, firstCHS: CHS { cylinder: 1023, head: 255, sector: 62 }, lastCHS: CHS { cylinder: 1023, head: 255, sector: 62 } } Primary: GPT { blockSize: 512, guid: 'D871C3D8-25BA-4792-BE54-171138CFA926', revision: 65536, headerSize: 92, headerChecksum: 1129732062, currentLBA: 1, backupLBA: 60751871, firstLBA: 34, lastLBA: 60751838, tableOffset: 2, entries: 128, entrySize: 128, tableChecksum: 4191805727, partitions: [ PartitionEntry { type: 'C12A7328-F81F-11D2-BA4B-00A0C93EC93B', guid: 'BC7E4D81-59CC-40A6-84BF-43253C95AE0D', name: 'EFI System Partition', firstLBA: 40, lastLBA: 409639, attr: 0 }, PartitionEntry { type: 'EBD0A0A2-B9E5-4433-87C0-68B6B72699C7', guid: '1885EDDC-5F6E-45CD-8C5C-E0485563F3CC', name: '', firstLBA: 411648, lastLBA: 60749823, attr: 0 } ] } Backup: GPT { blockSize: 512, guid: 'D871C3D8-25BA-4792-BE54-171138CFA926', revision: 65536, headerSize: 92, headerChecksum: 4122036460, currentLBA: 60751871, backupLBA: 1, firstLBA: 34, lastLBA: 60751838, tableOffset: 60751839, entries: 128, entrySize: 128, tableChecksum: 4191805727, partitions: [ PartitionEntry { type: 'C12A7328-F81F-11D2-BA4B-00A0C93EC93B', guid: 'BC7E4D81-59CC-40A6-84BF-43253C95AE0D', name: 'EFI System Partition', firstLBA: 40, lastLBA: 409639, attr: 0 }, PartitionEntry { type: 'EBD0A0A2-B9E5-4433-87C0-68B6B72699C7', guid: '1885EDDC-5F6E-45CD-8C5C-E0485563F3CC', name: '', firstLBA: 411648, lastLBA: 60749823, attr: 0 } ] } [OK]

Finding the EFI Partition

The indicator for a GPT formatted device is a protective or hybrid Master Boot Record, containing a partition marked with a type of either 0xEE or 0xEF respectively. Thus we need to read & parse the MBR to determine whether a GPT is present or not:

var MBR = require ( 'mbr' )

function readMBR ( ) { var buffer = Buffer.alloc( 512 ) fs.readSync( fd, buffer, 0 , buffer.length, 0 ) return MBR.parse( buffer ) } var mbr = readMBR() var efiPart = mbr.getEFIPart() if ( efiPart == null ) { console .log( 'No EFI partition found' ) }

Reading the Primary GPT

function readPrimaryGPT ( efiPart ) { var gpt = new GPT({ blockSize : 512 }) var offset = efiPart.type == 0xEE ? efiPart.firstLBA * gpt.blockSize : gpt.blockSize var buffer = Buffer.alloc( 33 * gpt.blockSize ) fs.readSync( fd, buffer, 0 , buffer.length, offset ) return GPT.parse( buffer ) } var primaryGPT = readPrimaryGPT( efiPart )

NOTE: Reading & parsing a GPT like above will just work in most cases, but to cover all situations (i.e. padding between header & table, custom table entry sizes, etc.), see the "Accounting for everything" example below:

Accounting for everything function readPrimaryGPT ( efiPart ) { var gpt = new GPT({ blockSize : 512 }) var offset = efiPart.type == 0xEE ? efiPart.firstLBA * gpt.blockSize : gpt.blockSize var headerBuffer = Buffer.alloc( gpt.blockSize ) fs.readSync( fd, headerBuffer, 0 , headerBuffer.length, offset ) gpt.parseHeader( headerBuffer ) var tableBuffer = Buffer.alloc( gpt.tableSize ) var tableOffset = gpt.tableOffset * gpt.blockSize fs.readSync( fd, tableBuffer, 0 , tableBuffer.length, tableOffset ) gpt.parseTable( tableBuffer, 0 , gpt.blockSize ) gpt.parseTable( tableBuffer, gpt.blockSize, gpt.tableSize ) return gpt } var primaryGPT = readPrimaryGPT( efiPart )

Reading the Backup GPT

function readBackupGPT ( primaryGPT ) { var backupGPT = new GPT({ blockSize : primaryGPT.blockSize }) var buffer = Buffer.alloc( 33 * primaryGPT.blockSize ) var offset = ( ( primaryGPT.backupLBA - 32 ) * blockSize ) fs.readSync( fd, buffer, 0 , buffer.length, offset ) backupGPT.parseBackup( buffer ) return backupGPT } var backupGPT = readBackupGPT(primaryGPT)

Accounting for everything function readBackupGPT ( primaryGPT ) { var backupGPT = new GPT({ blockSize : primaryGPT.blockSize }) return backupGPT } var backupGPT = readBackupGPT(primaryGPT)

Verifying the GPT

var isPrimaryValid = primaryGPT.verify() var isBackupValid = backupGPT.verify() var checksumsMatch = primaryGPT.tableChecksum === backupGPT.tableChecksum && primaryGPT.headerChecksum !== backupGPT.headerChecksum if ( isPrimaryValid && isBackupValid && checksumsMatch ) { console .log( 'Everything\'s alright' ) }

Creating a GPT

var gpt = new GPT({ blockSize : 512 , guid : '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000' headerSize : 92 , currentLBA : 1 , backupLBA : 123456 , firstLBA : 34 , lastLBA : 556789 , tableOffset : 2 , entries : 128 , entrySize : 128 , })

gpt.partitions.push( new GPT.PartitionEntry({ type : 'C12A7328-F81F-11D2-BA4B-00A0C93EC93B' , guid : 'BC7E4D81-59CC-40A6-84BF-43253C95AE0D' , name : 'EFI System Partition' , firstLBA : 40 , lastLBA : 409639 , }))

Writing the GPT

You can either let the module create the buffers for you;

var primaryGPTBuffer = gpt.write() var backupGPTBuffer = gpt.writeBackupFromPrimary()

Or pass in a buffer & optional offset (i.e. to write MBR & primary GPT in one go);

var buffer = Buffer.alloc( blockSize + ( 33 * blockSize ) ) var backupGPTBuffer = Buffer.alloc( 33 * blockSize ) mbr.write( buffer ) gpt.write( buffer, blockSize ) gpt.writeBackupFromPrimary( backupGPTBuffer )