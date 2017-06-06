GPS related functionalities. For getting and deleting gps info on an image one need to install exiftool.
http://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool/index.html
Make sure exiftool is executable. if you have to install it manually on linux you can try ./scripts/install_exiftool.sh
Calculate distance of 2 given points
lng1 longitude of point 1 in decimal degrees
lat1 latitude of point 1 in decimal degrees
lng2 longitude of point 2 in decimal degrees
lat2 latitude of point 2 in decimal degrees
Calculate total distance of a serial of points
points array of point, example
[{lat: 59.19288511388004, lng: 17.66255029477179 },{ lat: 59.19290036894381, lng: 17.662896132096648 }]
lat latitude of the center, in decimal degrees.
lng longitude of the center, in decimal degrees.
distance radius that spans the bounding box, in meters.
return an array containing 2 points that represent the bounding box.
points list of coordinate, each point with properties lat and lng
return Object/point with lat and lng
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes and seconds (return an object)
Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 59° 19' 59.88" N
Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 18° 3' 0" E
Convert to decimal degrees
data xml string of gpx format
callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result
filename file to parse the data in of gpx format
callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result
url where the gpx data is located
callback function(error, result)
trackingResult
callback function(error, result)
name the name you want to call for this gpx document
points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse or tcxParse
callback function(error, result)
data xml string of tcx format
callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result
filename file to parse the data in of tcx format
callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result
url where the tcx data is located
callback function(error, result)
points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse
callback function(error, result) result is a TrackingResult (see calc.js for details)
fromIndex Integer from 0
toIndex Integer from 1
image path to image to get GPS info
callback function(error, result)
image path to image to delete GPS info
callback function(error, result) result is boolean
latitude decimal latitude of the gps position
longitude decimal longitude of the gps position
precision number of chars to represent the gps position, default 12
hash hashed string representing the gps position