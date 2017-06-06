GPS related functionalities. For getting and deleting gps info on an image one need to install exiftool.

http://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool/index.html

Make sure exiftool is executable. if you have to install it manually on linux you can try ./scripts/install_exiftool.sh

Functions

Calculate distance of 2 given points

lng1 longitude of point 1 in decimal degrees

lat1 latitude of point 1 in decimal degrees

lng2 longitude of point 2 in decimal degrees

lat2 latitude of point 2 in decimal degrees

Calculate total distance of a serial of points

points array of point, example [{lat: 59.19288511388004, lng: 17.66255029477179 },{ lat: 59.19290036894381, lng: 17.662896132096648 }]

lat latitude of the center, in decimal degrees.

lng longitude of the center, in decimal degrees.

distance radius that spans the bounding box, in meters.

return an array containing 2 points that represent the bounding box.

points list of coordinate, each point with properties lat and lng

return Object/point with lat and lng

Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes and seconds (return an object)

Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 59° 19' 59.88" N

Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 18° 3' 0" E

Convert to decimal degrees

data xml string of gpx format

callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

filename file to parse the data in of gpx format

callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

url where the gpx data is located

callback function(error, result)

trackingResult

callback function(error, result)

function(error, result) name the name you want to call for this gpx document

points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse or tcxParse

callback function(error, result)

data xml string of tcx format

callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

filename file to parse the data in of tcx format

callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

url where the tcx data is located

callback function(error, result)

points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse

callback function(error, result) result is a TrackingResult (see calc.js for details)

fromIndex Integer from 0

Integer from 0 toIndex Integer from 1

image path to image to get GPS info

callback function(error, result)

image path to image to delete GPS info

callback function(error, result) result is boolean

latitude decimal latitude of the gps position

longitude decimal longitude of the gps position

decimal longitude of the gps position precision number of chars to represent the gps position, default 12