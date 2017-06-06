openbase logo
gu

gps-util

by Nguyen Van Nhu
1.0.1 (see all)

GPS related functionalities for nodejs

Readme

gps-util

GPS related functionalities. For getting and deleting gps info on an image one need to install exiftool.

http://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool/index.html

Make sure exiftool is executable. if you have to install it manually on linux you can try ./scripts/install_exiftool.sh

Functions

getDistance(lng1, lat1, lng2, lat2)

Calculate distance of 2 given points

  • lng1 longitude of point 1 in decimal degrees
  • lat1 latitude of point 1 in decimal degrees
  • lng2 longitude of point 2 in decimal degrees
  • lat2 latitude of point 2 in decimal degrees

getTotalDistance(points)

Calculate total distance of a serial of points

  • points array of point, example

    [{lat: 59.19288511388004, lng: 17.66255029477179 },{ lat: 59.19290036894381, lng: 17.662896132096648 }]

getBoundingBox(lat, lng, distance)

  • lat latitude of the center, in decimal degrees.
  • lng longitude of the center, in decimal degrees.
  • distance radius that spans the bounding box, in meters.

return an array containing 2 points that represent the bounding box.

getMidPoint(points)

  • points list of coordinate, each point with properties lat and lng

return Object/point with lat and lng

toDMS(decDegrees)

Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes and seconds (return an object)

getDMSLatitude(decDegrees)

Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 59° 19' 59.88" N

getDMSLongitude(decDegrees)

Return a string representation in DMS format, ie 18° 3' 0" E

toDD(degrees, minutes, seconds)

Convert to decimal degrees

gpxParse(data, callback)

  • data xml string of gpx format
  • callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

gpxParseFile(filename, callback)

  • filename file to parse the data in of gpx format
  • callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

gpxParseURL(url, callback)

  • url where the gpx data is located
  • callback function(error, result)

toGPX(trackingResult, callback, name)

  • trackingResult
  • callback function(error, result)
  • name the name you want to call for this gpx document

toKml(points, callback)

  • points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse or tcxParse
  • callback function(error, result)

tcxParse(data, callback)

  • data xml string of tcx format
  • callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

tcxParseFile(filename, callback)

  • filename file to parse the data in of tcx format
  • callback function which take 2 arguments, error and result

tcxParseURL(url, callback)

  • url where the tcx data is located
  • callback function(error, result)

calculateFromGPX(points, callback, fromIndex, toIndex)

  • points Track points for instance returned value from gpxParse
  • callback function(error, result) result is a TrackingResult (see calc.js for details)
  • fromIndex Integer from 0
  • toIndex Integer from 1

imageGpsInfo(image, callback)

  • image path to image to get GPS info
  • callback function(error, result)

removeGPSInfo(image, callback)

  • image path to image to delete GPS info
  • callback function(error, result) result is boolean

geohashEncode(latitude, longitude, precision)

  • latitude decimal latitude of the gps position
  • longitude decimal longitude of the gps position
  • precision number of chars to represent the gps position, default 12

geohashDecode(hash)

  • hash hashed string representing the gps position
  • return object of latitude, longitude, error

