This package let you easily create listeners for your GPS tracking devices. You can add your custom implementations to handle more protocols.
With package manager npm:
npm install gps-tracking
Once you have installed the package, you can use it like:
var gps = require("gps-tracking");
var options = {
'debug' : true,
'port' : 8090,
'device_adapter' : "TK103"
}
var server = gps.server(options,function(device,connection){
device.on("login_request",function(device_id,msg_parts){
// Some devices sends a login request before transmitting their position
// Do some stuff before authenticate the device...
// Accept the login request. You can set false to reject the device.
this.login_authorized(true);
});
//PING -> When the gps sends their position
device.on("ping",function(data){
//After the ping is received, but before the data is saved
//console.log(data);
return data;
});
});
1) Install Node
2) Create a folder for your project
3) Copy the example code above in a .js file like server.js
4) Install the package in the project folder
cd /path/to/my/project
npm install gps-tracking
5) Run your server
node server.js
With this package you are going to create a tcp server that listens on a open port of your server/computer for a specific gps device model. For example, you are going to listen on port 8090 for 'TK103 gps-trackers'.
If you want to listen for different kind of trackers, you have to create another tcp server. You can do this in a different node.js program in the same server, but you have to listen in a different port.
So, you can listen on port 8090 for TK103 devices and listen on 8091 for TK102 devices (or any gps-tracker you want)
Enables console.log messages.
"debug":false,
The port to listen to. Where the packages of the device will arrive.
"port": 8080,
Which device adapter will be used to parse the incoming packets.
"device_adapter": false,
// If false, the server will throw an error.
// At the moment, the modules comes with only one adater: TK103.
"device_adapter": "TK103"
// You can create your own adapter.
//FOR USING A CUSTOM DEVICE ADAPTER
"device_adapter": require("./my_custom_adapter")
Once you create a server, you can access to the connection and the device object connected. Both objects emits events you can listen on your app.
var server = gps.server(options,function(device,connection){
//conection = net.createServer(...) object
//device = Device object
}
Available events:
You can check the documentation of node.js net object here.
//Example:
var server = gps.server(opts,function(device,connection){
connection.on("data",function(res){
//When raw data comes from the device
});
});
Every time something connects to the server, a net connection and a new device object will be created. The Device object is your interface to send & receive packets/commands.
var server = gps.server(opts, function(device, connection){
/* Available device variables:
----------------------------
device.uid -> Set when the first packet is parsed
device.name -> You can set a custon name for this device.
device.ip -> IP of the device
device.port --> Device port
*/
/******************************
LOGIN
******************************/
device.on("login_request", function(device_id, msg_parts){
//Do some stuff before authenticate the device...
// This way you can prevent from anyone to send their position without your consent
this.login_authorized(true); //Accept the login request.
});
device.on("login",function() {
console.log("Hi! i'm " + device.uid);
});
device.on("login_rejected",function(){
});
/******************************
PING - When the gps sends their position
******************************/
device.on("ping",function(data){
//After the ping is received
//console.log(data);
console.log("I'm here now: " + gps_data.latitude + ", " + gps_data.longitude);
return data;
});
/******************************
ALARM - When the gps sends and alarm
******************************/
device.on("alarm", function(alarm_code, alarm_data, msg_data) {
console.log("Help! Something happend: " + alarm_code + " (" + alarm_data.msg + ")");
//call_me();
});
/******************************
MISC
******************************/
device.on("handshake",function(){
});
});
server.setDebug(true);
If you want to create a new adapter, you have to create and exports an adapter function. You can base your new adapter on one of these nativaly supported adapters: https://github.com/freshworkstudio/gps-tracking-nodejs/tree/master/lib/adapters
youradapter.js
exports.protocol="GPS103";
exports.model_name="TK103";
exports.compatible_hardware=["TK103/supplier"];
var adapter = function(device){
//Code that parses and respond to commands
}
exports.adapter = adapter;
You receive the data and you have to return an object with:
return {
'device_id': 'string',
// ID of the device. Mandatory
'cmd': 'string',
//'string' Represents what the device is trying to do. You can send some of the available commands or a custom string. Mandatory
'data': 'string'
//Aditional data in the packet. Mandatory
}
'cmd':'login_request' // The device is trying to login.
'cmd':'alarm' // (login_request, ping, alarm)
'cmd':'ping' //The device is sending gps_data
//Or send custom string
'cmd':'other_command' //You can catch this custom command in you app.
Example:
var adapter = function(device){
function parse_data(data){
// Example implementation
//
// Packet from device:
// #ID_DEVICE_XXX#TIME#LOG_ME_IN_PLEASE#MORE_DATA(GPS,LBS,ETC)#
//Do some stuff...
return {
"device_id" : 'ID_DEVICE_XXX',//mandatory
"cmd" : 'login_request', //mandatory
"data" : 'MORE_DATA(GPS,LBS,ETC)' //Mandatory
//optional parameters. Anything you want.
"optional_params": '',
"more_optional_parameters":'...',
}
}
}
This is the implementation for TK103. Example data:
Packet: (012341234123BP05000012341234123140607A3330.4288S07036.8518W019.2230104172.3900000000L00019C2C)
So, Start String = "(" Device ID = "012341234123" Command = "BP05" --> "login_request" Custom Data = "000012341234123140607A3330.4288S07036.8518W019.2230104172.3900000000L00019C2C" Finish String = ")"
/* */
/* */
// some functions you could use like this
// f = require('gps-tracking/functions'). There are optionals
f = require("../functions");
exports.protocol="GPS103";
exports.model_name="TK103";
exports.compatible_hardware=["TK103/supplier"];
var adapter = function(device){
if(!(this instanceof adapter)) return new adapter(device);
this.format = {"start":"(","end":")","separator":""}
this.device = device;
/*******************************************
PARSE THE INCOMING STRING FROM THE DECIVE
You must return an object with a least: device_id, cmd and type.
return device_id: The device_id
return cmd: command from the device.
return type: login_request, ping, etc.
*******************************************/
this.parse_data = function(data){
data = data.toString();
var cmd_start = data.indexOf("B"); //al the incomming messages has a cmd starting with 'B'
if(cmd_start > 13)throw "Device ID is longer than 12 chars!";
var parts={
"start" : data.substr(0,1),
"device_id" : data.substring(1,cmd_start),//mandatory
"cmd" : data.substr(cmd_start,4), //mandatory
"data" : data.substring(cmd_start+4,data.length-1),
"finish" : data.substr(data.length-1,1)
};
switch(parts.cmd){
case "BP05":
parts.action="login_request";
break;
case "BR00":
parts.action="ping";
break;
case "BO01":
parts.action="alarm";
break;
default:
parts.action="other";
}
return parts;
}
this.authorize =function(){
this.send_comand("AP05");
}
this.run_other = function(cmd,msg_parts){
switch(cmd){
case "BP00": //Handshake
this.device.send(this.format_data(this.device.uid+"AP01HSO"));
break;
}
}
this.request_login_to_device = function(){
//@TODO: Implement this.
}
this.receive_alarm = function(msg_parts){
//@TODO: implement this
//gps_data = msg_parts.data.substr(1);
alarm_code = msg_parts.data.substr(0,1);
alarm = false;
switch(alarm_code.toString()){
case "0":
alarm = {"code":"power_off","msg":"Vehicle Power Off"};
break;
case "1":
alarm = {"code":"accident","msg":"The vehicle suffers an acciden"};
break;
case "2":
alarm = {"code":"sos","msg":"Driver sends a S.O.S."};
break;
case "3":
alarm = {"code":"alarming","msg":"The alarm of the vehicle is activated"};
break;
case "4":
alarm = {"code":"low_speed","msg":"Vehicle is below the min speed setted"};
break;
case "5":
alarm = {"code":"overspeed","msg":"Vehicle is over the max speed setted"};
break;
case "6":
alarm = {"code":"gep_fence","msg":"Out of geo fence"};
break;
}
this.send_comand("AS01",alarm_code.toString());
return alarm
}
this.get_ping_data = function(msg_parts){
var str = msg_parts.data;
var data = {
"date" : str.substr(0,6),
"availability" : str.substr(6,1),
"latitude" : functions.minute_to_decimal(parseFloat(str.substr(7,9)),str.substr(16,1)),
"longitude" : functions.minute_to_decimal(parseFloat(str.substr(17,9)),str.substr(27,1)),
"speed" : parseFloat(str.substr(28,5)),
"time" : str.substr(33,6),
"orientation" : str.substr(39,6),
"io_state" : str.substr(45,8),
"mile_post" : str.substr(53,1),
"mile_data" : parseInt(str.substr(54,8),16)
};
var datetime = "20"+data.date.substr(0,2)+"/"+data.date.substr(2,2)+"/"+data.date.substr(4,2);
datetime += " "+data.time.substr(0,2)+":"+data.time.substr(2,2)+":"+data.time.substr(4,2)
data.datetime=new Date(datetime);
res = {
latitude : data.latitude,
longitude : data.longitude,
time : new Date(data.date+" "+data.time),
speed : data.speed,
orientation : data.orientation,
mileage : data.mile_data
}
return res;
}
/* SET REFRESH TIME */
this.set_refresh_time = function(interval,duration){
//XXXXYYZZ
//XXXX Hex interval for each message in seconds
//YYZZ Total time for feedback
//YY Hex hours
//ZZ Hex minutes
var hours = parseInt(duration/3600);
var minutes = parseInt((duration-hours*3600)/60);
var time = f.str_pad(interval.toString(16),4,'0')+ f.str_pad(hours.toString(16),2,'0')+ f.str_pad(minutes.toString(16),2,'0')
this.send_comand("AR00",time);
}
/* INTERNAL FUNCTIONS */
this.send_comand = function(cmd,data){
var msg = [this.device.uid,cmd,data];
this.device.send(this.format_data(msg));
}
this.format_data = function(params){
/* FORMAT THE DATA TO BE SENT */
var str = this.format.start;
if(typeof(params) == "string"){
str+=params
}else if(params instanceof Array){
str += params.join(this.format.separator);
}else{
throw "The parameters to send to the device has to be a string or an array";
}
str+= this.format.end;
return str;
}
}
exports.adapter = adapter;
You can check a basic demo app here
We created a brand new gps emulator so you can start testing your app in a breeze. You can check the code of the emulator in this repo. https://github.com/freshworkstudio/gps-tracking-emulator
We are adding support for multiple devices and protocols. We highly appreciate your contributions to the project. Please, just throw me an email at gonzalo@freshworkstudio.com if you have questions/suggestions.
NodeJS appears to be the perfect solution to receive the data for your multiple GPS devices thanks to the amazing performance an ease of use. Actually, it's extremely fast and it's easy to understand.