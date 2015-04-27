A node module for performing distance calculations between GPS coordinates

Installation

npm install gps-distance

Examples

gps-distance supports two syntaxes for convenience. You can measure just between two points and supply in your GPS coordinates as direct arguments to distance in the form (source_lat, source_lon, destination_lat, destination_lon) , or you can use an array of points each in [lat,lon] format. See the examples below.

Point to Point

var distance = require ( 'gps-distance' ); var result = distance( 45.527517 , -122.718766 , 45.373373 , -121.693604 );

Array of GPS points

var path = [ [ 45.527517 , -122.718766 ], [ 45.373373 , -121.693604 ], [ 45.527517 , -122.718766 ] ]; var result2 = distance(path);

Measuring Distance From a .GPX File

To compute the distance travelled in a tracked GPX file, use gps-distance with the gpx-stream module ( http://npmjs.org/package/gpx-stream/ ).

var GPXstream = require ( 'gpx-stream' ); var distance = require ( 'gps-distance' ); var points = new GPXstream(); var source = fs.createReadStream( './marathon.gpx' ); var path = []; source.pipe(points); points.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { var point; while (point = points.read()) { path.push([point.lat, point.lon]); } }); points.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Distance travelled: ' + distance(path) + ' km' ); });

Notes

Distances are returned in kilometers and computed using the Haversine formula.