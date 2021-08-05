gpio - talk to your Single Board Computer's gpio headers

Introduction

This plain JavaScript module is generic and only rely on system's sysfs.

Please consider other (more mature) gpio libraries out there which support better your hardware,

For instance, of you're looking for a reliable way to communicate with the Raspberry Pi using JavaScript, check out the wiring-pi JavaScript library. It provides direct bindings to the fully-featured Wiring Pi C library.

But if you want/need a generic lightweight module, this one can be used as fallback.

Support

Following hardware was reported to work (with some limitations or workarounds)

ARTIK10 (inputs' pull down resistors are enabled by default)

Raspberry Pi (use wiringpi's /usr/bin/gpio to change mode: gpio -g mode 11 up)

Installation

Get node.js for your SBC, If using Debian or deviates (Raspbian for RPi), you can simply run: sudo apt-get install nodejs

otherwise, install from node or compile it

Usage

This library is an npm package, just define "gpio" in your package.json dependencies or

npm install gpio

Note: you must be have proper privileges to access the GPIO headers (or run node as root).

Standard setup

var gpio = require ( "gpio" ); var gpio4 = gpio.export( 4 , { direction : gpio.DIRECTION.OUT, interval : 200 , ready : function ( ) { } });

Header direction IN

If you plan to set the header voltage externally, use direction in and read value from your program.

var gpio = require ( "gpio" ); var gpio4 = gpio.export( 4 , { direction : gpio.DIRECTION.IN, ready : function ( ) { } });

API Methods

gpio4.set();

gpio4.set( 0 );

gpio4.set( function ( ) { console .log(gpio4.value); }); gpio4.set( 0 , function ( ) { console .log(gpio4.value); });

gpio4.unexport();

EventEmitter

This library uses node's EventEmitter which allows you to watch for value changes and fire a callback.

gpio4.on( "change" , function ( val ) { console .log(val) }); var processPin4 = function ( val ) { console .log(val); }; gpio4.on( "change" , processPin4); gpio4.removeListener( "change" , processPin4); gpio4.removeAllListeners( "change" ); gpio4.setDirection(gpio.DIRECTION.OUT); gpio4.setDirection(gpio.DIRECTION.IN);

Example

Cycle voltage every half a second

var gpio = require ( "gpio" ); var gpio22, gpio4, intervalTimer; gpio22 = gpio.export( 22 , { ready : function ( ) { intervalTimer = setInterval( function ( ) { gpio22.set(); setTimeout( function ( ) { gpio22.reset(); }, 500 ); }, 1000 ); } }); gpio4 = gpio.export( 4 , { ready : function ( ) { gpio22.on( "change" , function ( val ) { gpio4.set( 1 - val); }); } }); setTimeout( function ( ) { clearInterval(intervalTimer); gpio22.removeAllListeners( 'change' ); gpio22.reset(); gpio22.unexport(); gpio4.reset(); gpio4.unexport( function ( ) { process.exit(); }); }, 10000 )

References

Demos on Raspberry Pi: