gpa

gpagespeed

by Geir Gåsodden
8.0.2 (see all)

Node.js module/CLI app for analyzing a webpage using Google PageSpeed

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status js-standard-style

gpagespeed

Node.js module for analyzing a webpage with Google PageSpeed Insights.

You must acquire an API key from Google Developers Console.

Usage

Pass an object with properties.

url and key are required, all other are optional.

You can see a list of all alternatives on the page for Google PageSpeed standard query parameters.

const pagespeed = require('gpagespeed')
const options = {
  url: 'http://url-to-check',
  key: 'insert-your-key'
}

pagespeed(options)
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data)
  })
  .catch(error => {
    console.error(error)
  })

Alternative api

In addition you can choose to use https instead of googleapis and another version of the PageSpeed api (defaults to v4).

const pagespeed = require('gpagespeed')
const options = {
  url: 'http://url-to-check',
  key: 'insert-your-key',
  useweb: true,
  apiversion: 'v3beta1'
}

pagespeed(options)
  .then((data) => {
    console.log(data)
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.error(error)
  })

Returns

return-example.md

License

MIT

