gpagespeed

Node.js module for analyzing a webpage with Google PageSpeed Insights.

You must acquire an API key from Google Developers Console.

Usage

Pass an object with properties.

url and key are required, all other are optional.

You can see a list of all alternatives on the page for Google PageSpeed standard query parameters.

const pagespeed = require ( 'gpagespeed' ) const options = { url : 'http://url-to-check' , key : 'insert-your-key' } pagespeed(options) .then( data => { console .log(data) }) .catch( error => { console .error(error) })

Alternative api

In addition you can choose to use https instead of googleapis and another version of the PageSpeed api (defaults to v4).

const pagespeed = require ( 'gpagespeed' ) const options = { url : 'http://url-to-check' , key : 'insert-your-key' , useweb : true , apiversion : 'v3beta1' } pagespeed(options) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

Returns

Related

gpagespeed-cli CLI for this module

