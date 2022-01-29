GOV.UK React components (govuk-react-jsx)

Please note - the version number of govuk-react-jsx is independent of the govuk-frontend version number.

View demo at https://govuk-react-jsx.netlify.app/

View example app at https://surevine.github.io/govuk-react-jsx-examples/ (for which the source code is at https://github.com/surevine/govuk-react-jsx-examples)

Quick install

npm install govuk-react-jsx

(See installation and usage for more details)

Motivation

This repository contains govuk-frontend compatible React components. The aim of this package is to steer closely to govuk-frontend by consuming the CSS directly from the govuk-frontend npm package. And to strike a balance between mirroring the GOV.UK Nunjucks params vs ideomatic React props.

This has the following benefits

Generated markup is identical to the output from the govuk-frontend macros. This allows us to benefit from the hard work that GDS has put into forming good markup patterns, including use of aria attributes.

Keeping up to date with upstream changes in govuk-frontend is as simple as updating the package.json version and mirroring any markup changes made. The test suite helps with this by comparing our output against the reference Nunjucks output - any differences constitute a test failure.

Anyone that knows the GOV.UK Nunjucks macros will quickly feel familiar with the structure of these components

Comparison with govuk-react

govuk-react is the other main option in this space. Naturally the first thing people ask is why one might use this repository instead of govuk-react. Here's my take on the matter:

govuk-react govuk-react-jsx (This repository) An implementation of the govuk design system.

CSS, JS and Markup patterns have all been rewritten from scratch.

Aria attributes missing. Directly consumes the govuk-frontend CSS/JS and accurately mirrors their markup patterns, including Aria attributes Upstream CSS/JS changes in govuk-frontend need to be manually transferred across and/or rebuilt Upstream CSS/JS changes are pulled in automatically. Only markup changes need to manually transferred (But are validated as correct by the test suite) Relatively complex code Simpler code - just plain JSX ports of the Nunjucks Uses StyledComponents

Great if you like them and use them. But if you prefer a different library then you would end up needing both in your toolchain.

Increased maintenance burden on govuk-react team Uses plain Sass compilation of the govuk-frontend code.

You are free to use a CSSinJS library of your choice for your own styles if you wish Cleaner component props since it has been designed from the ground up for React Props mostly mirror the govuk-frontend Nunjucks params with some exceptions as below. This has been done in order to steer as closely to govuk-frontend as possible, and to facilitate the test suite checking the output against the original.



This is possibly the main argument against this repository and for govuk-react. It's a tradeoff. One that is worth making in my opinion but make your own call on that. More comprehensive set of components.

Includes components for headings, paragraphs, spacing etc Only includes components that are direct equivalents of the Nunjucks templates in govuk-frontend.

(Although a future release is planned that will include grid, headings and paragraphs etc.)

Spacing classes will likely never be a component in this repository - some things like that I feel are already sufficiently well served by just using the CSS classes directly. This repository does not attempt to abstract you away from the fact that you are using govuk-frontend CSS. Allows code splitting of the styles, since they are defined in each component No code splitting - all GOV.UK CSS is loaded. Although - it is relatively easy to omit the Scss files that you don't need so this is only a small downside No complications from integrating with other libraries As per the React docs on Integrating with other libraries there is a very small chance that the integration of the GOV.UK JS might result in bugs if React tries to update a component that the GOV.UK JS has also updated. This is fairly unlikely but is something to be mindful of.

Assumptions

These components assume you:

Have compiled the govuk-frontend scss and have included it in your page (create-react-app is able to compile the gov.uk Sass files)

Are using react-router

Have read the exceptions below

Known issues

The "None of these" JavaScript initialised as part of govuk-frontend does not currently function with these components. Because external JS cannot influence the checked state of controlled components in React, the govuk-frontend approach does not work here. If you need this functionality in your service it would be best to implement it within the form framework you are using (E.g. Formik and the like).

Exceptions

Exceptions to the conformance with govuk-frontend nunjucks params are as follows:

Links - Anywhere that accepts an href / text combo of params to create a hyperlink, will also accept a to prop instead of href , which will be used in a react-router <Link> element.

/ combo of params to create a hyperlink, will also accept a prop instead of , which will be used in a react-router element. Header links - homepageUrl and serviceUrl become homepageUrlHref / homepageUrlTo and serviceUrlHref / serviceUrlTo , with the To variants being passed to a react-router <Link> the Href variants being a plain html <a> tag

and become / and / , with the variants being passed to a react-router the variants being a plain html tag Anywhere that accepts an html or text param in Nunjucks will instead accept a children prop which should be passed either a string, or JSX. Params such as summaryText or summaryHtml become summaryChildren

or param in Nunjucks will instead accept a prop which should be passed either a string, or JSX. Params such as or become classes becomes className

becomes spellcheck becomes spellCheck

becomes inputmode becomes inputMode

becomes describedBy becomes aria-describedby

becomes colspan and rowspan become colSpan and rowSpan

and become and autocomplete becomes autoComplete

becomes ariaLabel becomes aria-label

becomes List keys - Anywhere that you specify an array of items such as a list of links, you may optionally specify a reactListKey for each item. This will be used instead of the index when doing .map over the items. React uses these keys internally to work out whether to re-render items. This is crucial for dynamic components where you might re-sort the list items for example. For static data it is less important and the key can be omitted. (See https://reactjs.org/docs/lists-and-keys.html#keys for more) (The only exception to this rule is the tab component, where the tabs are already sufficiently keyed by id)

for each item. This will be used instead of the index when doing over the items. React uses these keys internally to work out whether to re-render items. This is crucial for dynamic components where you might re-sort the list items for example. For static data it is less important and the key can be omitted. (See https://reactjs.org/docs/lists-and-keys.html#keys for more) (The only exception to this rule is the tab component, where the tabs are already sufficiently keyed by id) The <Select> component and <Radios> components take a top level value prop, instead of setting checked or selected on the individual items. This is more in line with React and React-based form libraries

component and components take a top level prop, instead of setting or on the individual items. This is more in line with React and React-based form libraries The <ErrorSummary> component does not automatically focus itself when errors occur - it is up to the calling app to focus it when appropriate, such as when a submit button is pressed.

component does not automatically focus itself when errors occur - it is up to the calling app to focus it when appropriate, such as when a submit button is pressed. The <Table> component data structure is changed slightly to accomodate react list keys on table rows. Note the addition of a cells key inside each row, rather than a simple nested array of rows / cells.

See utils/processExampleData.js for the complete list of transformations.

Installation & Usage

Installation

npm install govuk-react-jsx

NB: govuk-react-jsx has a number of peer dependencies that you will need to install yourself:

govuk-frontend

react-router

react

react-router-dom

react-helmet

A full list can be found in the dependencies section of /scripts/package.json

An example of setting up create-react-app to use govuk-react-jsx can be viewed in this commit over on govuk-react-jsx-examples.

Using Styles

govuk-react-jsx uses the same styles as govuk-frontend , the only difference being styles need to be applied using className rather than class as it's React.

e.g. to use govuk-frontend typography styles:

< p className = "govuk-body" > Use this design system to make your service consistent with GOV.UK. </ p >

An example of using govuk-frontend styles with govuk-react-jsx can be viewed at https://surevine.github.io/govuk-react-jsx-examples/.

Using Components

All components are documented in Storybook with example usage code.

e.g. to render a panel component

import { Panel } from 'govuk-react-jsx'; < Panel titleChildren = "Application complete" > Your reference number: HDJ2123F </ Panel >

Using with form libraries

An example of using govuk-react-jsx to create forms using Formik and react-hook-form, complete with error validation can be viewed at https://surevine.github.io/govuk-react-jsx-examples/.

Refs for form components

In the case of form components React.forwardRef is used to forward any ref passed to a component onto the underlying DOM element. For example:

const ref = useRef () ; < Input ref ={ ref } id= "input-example" label={{ children: [ 'National Insurance number' ] }} name= "test-name" type = "text" />

In this code, ref will contain a reference to the actual DOM input element. You could use this to then call .focus() on the element.

For components such as DateInput, Radios, Checkboxes and anywhere that uses an items prop to represent many form elements to be returned by the component, each object in the items array can accept a ref key which will then return a reference to the rendered form element for that item.

Rather than adding them everywhere I have currently restricted it to form components where I can imagine a use case. Please open an issue if you need refs forwarded onto other types of elements - I may have missed a use case.

Versioning

This repository is versioned separately and follows standard semver procedures.

Tests

The test suite passes the example data from the govuk-frontend repository through the JSX components and compares the output with the reference output provided in govuk-frontend. Any differences here constitute a failure.

Tests run in Github actions.

Currently used by

Public Health England (See https://github.com/PublicHealthEngland/coronavirus-dashboard)

UKRI

Cabinet Office

Contributors

Andy Mantell (Primary maintainer)

Dave Hudson

Mick Jones (Helped to build the original JSX ports found at https://github.com/LandRegistry/govuk-react-components)

Surevine

HM Land Registry